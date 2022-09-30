Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times and often caused spikes in the valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk's favorite topics on Twitter Inc TWTR.
20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy
Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
This article was originally published on Aug. 28, 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk was texting Larry Ellison 'into the early morning hours' just before announcing his Twitter purchase was on hold, a new court filing says
Elon Musk texted with Larry Ellison before saying his Twitter deal was on hold, per a court filing. The Oracle cofounder is a longtime friend of Musk and pledged $1 billion to the deal. Twitter is arguing Musk's legal team is withholding text messages it subpoenaed related to the deal.
teslarati.com
Months after Elon Musk meeting, Twitter loses hundreds of employees: report
Twitter’s troubles with Elon Musk appear to have adversely affected the company’s workforce. Since Musk spoke to the social media company’s employees in June, hundreds have reportedly left Twitter in what appears to be a Musk-fueled exodus. Twitter employees never seemed to like Elon Musk’s acquisition offer...
Elon Musk's Lawyers Say His First Amendment Rights Are Being Violated By Required Pre-Approval of Tesla Tweets
Elon Musk is taking another swing at the "Twitter sitter" requirement. On Tuesday, his lawyers filed a brief saying the agreement Musk signed with the SEC back in 2018 — which requires him to have Tesla-related tweets reviewed and approved — violates his First Amendment rights, according to Bloomberg.
Facebook, YouTube, Twitter May Be Impacted As Vietnam Reportedly Plans Rules To Limit News Posts On Social Media
Vietnam is reportedly planning to introduce new laws to limit which social media accounts can post news-related content. This could come as a setback for social media giants such as Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL YouTube, and Twitter Inc. TWTR. What Happened: The authorities...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why SBF asked Elon Musk to buy Twitter
The billionaire FTX founder has had his eye on social media for months.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk was texting Larry Ellison hours before pausing Twitter buyout offer: report
A recent court filing from Twitter has shown that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was texting Oracle Corporation co-founder Larry Ellison just hours before he announced that he was pausing his attempt to acquire the social media company. As per Twitter’s court filing, Musk and Ellison had exchanged multiple text messages...
CoinDesk
Kim Kardashian Pays $1.26M Fine to SEC for Promoting EthereumMax Without Disclosing Reimbursement
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has paid $1.26 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges relating to her promotion of the EthereumMax digital token. The SEC had filled charges against the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star for not disclosing the $250,000 payment she received for...
dailyhodl.com
DeSo Is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain
The DeSo Foundation announces the release of their ambitious roadmap to decentralize social media and build the social layer of Web 3.0. Milestones on the roadmap will be executed over the next two quarters to solve the major problem with social media today. Takeaways. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s messages...
The Big Takeaways From Elon Musk’s Twitter Texts
Hundreds of Elon Musk’s private text messages about Twitter were made public
Jack Dorsey called Facebook 'the swamp of despair' in private texts to Elon Musk
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey took a dig at Facebook in text messages with Elon Musk. "Looks like there's a 'verified' account in the swamp of despair over there," Dorsey texted on April 6. The text was made public as a part of the pretrial discovery process for Twitter's lawsuit against...
invezz.com
Jim Cramer agrees ‘it’s absolutely not the time to go long’
The benchmark S&P 500 index made a new 52-week low on Friday. Cramer explains why there's further downside in the S&P 500. He likes Vail Resorts Inc after it reported encouraging Q4 results. S&P 500 made a new 52-week low on Friday but famed investor Jim Cramer warns the bears...
Elon Musk's Texts With Jack Dorsey Ahead Of Twitter Deal Revealed: 'Super Interesting Idea, I'd Like To Help If I Am Able To'
A trove of messages sent by Elon Musk has emerged leading up to an upcoming trial between Twitter Inc TWTR and the Tesla Inc TSLA CEO. What Happened: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey told Musk in the messages that he quit being the CEO of the social media platform because a “new platform is needed.”
Comments / 0