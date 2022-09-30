DMR Commissioner Keliher to Maine lobstermen: ‘It is imperative that we participate in the process to provide Maine’s input’

Read full article on original website
Voting no to fluoride
The people of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor and Southport have the opportunity to vote on removing fluoride from our public water supply Nov. 8. The referendum question will be, “Shall fluoride be added to the public water supply for the intended purpose of reducing tooth decay?” There are several reasons why many of us in the region will be voting “No.”
Oct. 1 update: Midcoast adds 27 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Down East Yacht Club
Our Fun Club hosts several social events throughout the year. This year the DEYC once again held the Annual Haul Out Party at Blake’s Boat Yard in Boothbay Harbor. “We were happy to see each other but sad because it indicates the end of the boating season in Maine”.
This October, we build awareness and take action to end domestic violence in our communities
This October, New Hope Midcoast will join other advocates across the state to recognize Domestic Violence Action Month (DVAM). For the last 35 years, the goal of Domestic Violence Awareness Month has been just that–raising awareness about domestic violence, its prevalence within our community, and how it impacts survivors, their families, and society as a whole. Domestic Violence Action Month signifies that now, in addition to awareness, we believe it’s important to equip people with tools focused on action through prevention, response, and community education. We hope that in this month, as well as throughout the year, we can share information about the services we provide and the ways in which communities and individuals can best support survivors in their lives. Today, New Hope Midcoast recognizes DVAM in several ways: providing important education to our communities about safe and respectful relationships, mourning the loss of those killed by their abusers, and celebrating survivor resilience by honoring the stories they share.
BEC to be at Festival
You've probably read about or listened in on discussions around the plans for the future of our Boothbay/Boothbay Harbor Schools (Pre-K-grade 12). If you have any questions or suggestions, please come to this weekend's Fall Foliage Festival at the Boothbay Railway Village Museum, Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Representatives from our local school boards and the Building Exploratory Committee, as well as a few local high school students, will be on hand to chat, answer questions and share school information and updates.
Norman F. Breitner
Norman F. Breitner, former Director of Information Services at Maine State Housing Authority, died on Sept. 19, 2022 after living with lung cancer for over four years. He was 77. Norm was born on Aug. 22, 1945 in San Francisco, firstborn son of Marcelle and Fred Breitner. Norm’s love of...
