DMR Commissioner Keliher to Maine lobstermen: ‘It is imperative that we participate in the process to provide Maine’s input’

This October, New Hope Midcoast will join other advocates across the state to recognize Domestic Violence Action Month (DVAM). For the last 35 years, the goal of Domestic Violence Awareness Month has been just that–raising awareness about domestic violence, its prevalence within our community, and how it impacts survivors, their families, and society as a whole. Domestic Violence Action Month signifies that now, in addition to awareness, we believe it’s important to equip people with tools focused on action through prevention, response, and community education. We hope that in this month, as well as throughout the year, we can share information about the services we provide and the ways in which communities and individuals can best support survivors in their lives. Today, New Hope Midcoast recognizes DVAM in several ways: providing important education to our communities about safe and respectful relationships, mourning the loss of those killed by their abusers, and celebrating survivor resilience by honoring the stories they share.

DAMARISCOTTA, ME ・ 18 HOURS AGO