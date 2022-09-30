Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri Governor grants 26 pardons during September, 2022
For September 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 26 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Pardons:. Scott Hohlt. Deren Creek. Shontai Carter. Mary Link-Ishmael. Paul Helms.
Hy-Vee recalls cheese in Missouri over Listeria concerns
Hy-Vee voluntarily recalled eight types of cheese in Kansas, Missouri and six other states because of concerns about Listeria.
Biden administration approves Missouri’s near-$100M electric vehicle plan
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved Missouri's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of Friday's deadline.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Missourinet
Let the bidding begin: Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is back (LISTEN)
Collectors, auction enthusiasts, and bargain hunters from all over the country are attending for the auction that continues through Tuesday. More than 2,300 items will be up for bidding, including coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Missouri’s unclaimed property is mostly items from safety deposit boxes....
First Hispanic member of Missouri Legislature has a message for voters
The first Hispanic member of the Missouri Legislature hopes to increase Latino voter turnout ahead of the general election in November.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 3rd, 2022
(Excelsior Springs, MO) -- A man who shot an Excelsior Springs police officer during a brief gun battle has died. Sixty-four-year-old Carl Carrel was wanted on an outstanding warrant and was trying to elude two Excelsior Springs officer when they boxed him in at an intersection. Police say Carrel then opened fire on one of the officers, shooting him in the wrist and shoulder. The other officer then shot Carrel in the head, who died after being taken to the hospital. The wounded officer is hospitalized in stable condition.
Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show, ‘Snapped’
A loving Arkansas mother and a doting Missouri father seem happy on the outside. But what happens when she snaps?
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
Poll: More Missourians approve of recreational marijuana bill
The latest FOX4/ Emerson College/The Hill poll shows a good amount of support for the recreational use of marijuana.
kcur.org
Missouri has thousands of caves and caverns to explore. Here's where to start
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Missouri's unofficial sobriquet is the Show-Me State, but it begs a certain question. Allow us to suggest this answer: “Show me some caves!” Also known as the cave state, Missouri boasts nearly 7,500 caverns. That’s more than Arkansas, with 2,000 caves, but less than Tennessee, which has 10,000 caves — the most in the United States.
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property, some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
Missouri lawmakers pass bill to cut income taxes
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to an income tax cut that Gov. Mike Parson requested and ditched a last-minute proposal to cut corporate taxes. The Republican-led Missouri House voted 98-32 in favor of the bill, which would cut income taxes from 5.3% to 4.95% beginning next year and phase in additional cuts until the rate hits 4.5%. The bill applies to the top income tax rate, which covers those who make more than about $8,700 a year in taxable income. The additional cuts would be triggered by revenue growth benchmarks tied to inflation. The roughly $1 billion measure also eliminates the lowest tax bracket, meaning earners who bring in less than about $1,000 a year no longer will have to pay state income taxes.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri State High School Football Rankings After Week 6
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and. broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young,. PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris. Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star Journal; Tommy Rezac, KFEQ...
Missouri Lottery player wins $3 million off scratcher
A lottery player said he picked up the winning 300X scratcher ticket at a convenience store in Bates City, Missouri.
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida
ENGLEWOOD, Fl. (KFVS) - A family from the Heartland is surviving after a direct hit from Hurricane Ian last week. Lizzi Scott and her mother Kim moved to Englewood, Florida, along the western coast of Florida. They endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the...
The five richest people in Missouri, and how much they’re worth
Five of America's wealthiest people call Missouri home, according to a Forbes list.
O’Fallon, Missouri standoff ends after several hours
A suspect took his own life after prompting a large police presence Saturday morning in O'Fallon.
'It was horrifying': Missouri mom recalls last text from daughter before Hurricane Ian hit
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Wednesday was a torturous night for Toni Luttrell, a resident and business owner from St. Charles. She had been talking with her daughter back and forth all morning Wednesday until cell service was knocked out in the afternoon. Before cell service went down, Luttrell's daughter...
Watch a Fireball that Left a Trail of Smoke Over Missouri Friday
It was a rather active night for meteors over Missouri. A time-lapse video shows many fireballs that streaked across the sky. One even left a trail of smoke. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies YouTube channel just shared this video that was captured at approximately 2:52 am Friday, September 30, 2022. Note that there is one major fireball at the beginning that leaves a trail of smoke, then watch closely and you'll see at least a half dozen other space rocks streak across the sky.
