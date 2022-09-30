Read full article on original website
NME
Watch Billie Eilish perform ‘Therefore I Am’ and ‘I Didn’t Change My Number’ live in London
Last week, Apple Music streamed a concert that Billie Eilish performed in London earlier this year. Now, two clips from the stream have been made available to watch on YouTube. Filmed at London’s O2 Arena in June – when Eilish toured the UK in support of last year’s ‘Happier Than...
NME
Nick Cave changed ‘Waiting For You’ on advice of Chris Martin
Nick Cave changed a song on his 2019 album ‘Ghosteen’ on the advice of Chris Martin. The Australian musician recorded his 17th album at the Coldplay frontman’s Malibu studio, where Martin would occasionally drop in to sessions after recording music for Coldplay nearby. Revealed in the new...
Kiddie Perm Boxes Spark Nostalgia On Social Media, Some Of Your Favs Were Models
Many are surprised to discover that some of our favs have been the face of kiddie perms
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ episode seven recap: a family falling apart
Things are massively dour at the beginning of this episode, given the immolation of Laena (Nanna Blondell) at the end of the previous. We begin at her funeral, where the Velaryons fire disgusted looks at Daemon (Matt Smith). The ever-perceptive Ser Criston (Fabien Frankel) thinks that Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) staring at Alicent is suspicious. In the wake of Larys’ uncle’s death, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) has been restored as the King’s Hand, and kicks a half-comatose Aegon (Ty Tennant) after he gets pissed at the funeral. Reaching out a hand of solidarity to Daemon, Viserys (Paddy Considine) invites his brother back to Dragonstone. “I need nothing,” says the King of the Stepstones, who doesn’t seem all that upset by the death of his wife.
NME
Björk says she had “really complicated relationship” with the US while living there
Björk has reflected on her time living in America for nearly two decades, sharing that she had a “really, really complicated relationship with the US”. Speaking to NME in this week’s Big Read interview, the Icelandic music icon opened up about her time spent at home throughout the COVID pandemic, which gave her a sense of routine that she hadn’t experienced in decades.
NME
Watch Beyoncé’s glitzy disco visuals for ‘Summer Renaissance’ Tiffany & Co. campaign
Beyoncé has shared a short visual for her latest campaign with Tiffany & Co., which is soundtracked by her ‘Renaissance‘ song ‘Summer Renaissance’. The pop behemoth, who last year starred in the jewellery brand’s ‘About Love’ campaign with her husband Jay-Z, appears in the one-minute clip directed by Grammy Award winner Mark Romanek (One Hour Photo, Never Let Me Go) that sees her command a busy downtown nightclub.
NME
Steve Lacy lands first Number One with ‘Bad Habit’
Steve Lacy has secured his first Number One single on the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Bad Habit’. The Internet guitarist released the hit single, which features on his second solo album ‘Gemini Rights’, at the end of June and it debuted in the top 100 in July.
NME
Craig David – ’22’ album review: a silky R&B revival record
Craig David’s reputation precedes him: seminal dance hits, a now-successful DJing profile and a largely beloved, if not tolerated, presence: the days of being mercilessly mocked on Bo Selecta feel long-gone, perhaps. His eighth album, ‘22’, is a celebration of the journey so far, and a revival for his R&B credibility.
NME
NME Radio Roundup 3 October 2022: Stormzy, Arctic Monkeys & Kid Cudi
Last week Stormzy returned with the stellar ‘Mel Made Me Do It’, his first solo single since 2019 opus ‘Heavy Is The Head’. The surprise seven-minute track was accompanied by a staggering, cameo-filled music video, with everyone from sporting legends José Mourinho and Usain Bolt, to musical talents like Little Simz, Headie One and Dave, and even Louis Theroux making an appearance.
NME
Machine Gun Kelly pays tribute to Chester Bennington at Wembley concert
Machine Gun Kelly paid tribute to late Linkin Park frontman and “great human being” Chester Bennington during his concert at OVO Arena Wembley in London over the weekend. A month before Bennington’s death in 2017, Kelly performed with Linkin Park in Poland, and was set to support the band on the North American leg of their ‘One More Light’ world tour, which was cancelled following Bennington’s passing.
NME
Shania Twain “does plan” to collaborate with Harry Styles: “I’m going to hold Harry to that”
Shania Twain says she expects to collaborate with Harry Styles in the future. The claim comes after the pair teamed up earlier this year during Styles’ headline set at Coachella 2022 in April. During the cameo, Shania joined Styles on stage to perform her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’.
NME
Bae Suzy to release new single ‘Cape’ this week
Bae Suzy is set to release new music in the form of a new digital single this week. In an Instagram post earlier today (October 3), Suzy announced that she will be releasing a new single titled ‘Cape’ on October 6. According to a report by South Korean media outlet Herald Pop, the song was co-written and produced by the idol.
NME
SHINee’s Key to broadcast upcoming solo concert on Beyond Live
SHINee member Key will be making his upcoming ‘G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) in The Keyland’ concert available to online audiences. On October 3, concert streaming platform Beyond Live announced that it would be selling tickets to the online broadcast of the second day of Key’s live concert on October 23 at 4PM KST. It is the singer’s fourth solo concert of his career, following last year’s ‘Groks in the Keyland’ online show.
NME
Fatboy Slim remembers having Paul McCartney as a neighbour: “He’s like the dad I always wanted”
Fatboy Slim has shared an anecdote from his time living next door to Paul McCartney, joking that it was “bizarre” because of his fandom for The Beatles. Slim (aka Norman Cook) recently caught up with NME to appear in the column Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! For the chat, he was quizzed on various happenings from throughout his own career – he forgot that Arctic Monkeys covered ‘The Rockafeller Skank’ at their first-ever gig, and that he produced the Blur song ‘Gene By Gene’, but did correctly recall that he once snorted cocaine off the London-to-Brighton train line.
NME
2manydjs re-release ‘As Heard On Radio Soulwax Pt.2’ and announce London gig
2manydjs are re-releasing their 2002 LP ‘As Heard On Radio Soulwax Pt.2’ to mark the 20th anniversary, and playing a show in London. The DJs, brothers Stephen and David Dewaele, will be giving the mix a deluxe reissue treatment, featuring restored photography from Richard Young. The mix will also be available to stream soon for the first time ever.
NME
Girl In Red announces new Aaron Dessner-produced single ‘October Passed Me By’
Girl In Red has announced details of a new single, produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner. The new track, ‘October Passed Me By’, was recorded with Dessner at his Long Pond studio in upstate New York and will be released on October 14, following the singer’s 2021 debut album. ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
NME
‘Dahmer’ crew member says show “one of the worst” she’s worked on as a person of colour
A crew member on Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has said the show was “one of the worst” she has worked on as a person of colour. Kim Alsup previously tweeted claims that she was often mistaken for another Black colleague on the set of the Netflix show, which focuses on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
NME
Wide Awake festival 2023: Ty Segall, Osees, A Place To Bury Strangers and more in first wave of acts
Wide Awake festival organisers have confirmed its return to London next year, with the first wave of acts including Ty Segall, Osees and A Place To Bury Strangers. The event, which won the Best Small Festival award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, is again held south of Brixton in Brockwell Park. It takes place on May 27, 2023.
NME
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre to collaborate once more on new album, ‘Missionary’
Snoop Dogg has revealed he’s working once again with Dr. Dre, revealing a new album titled ‘Missionary’. In a conversation with Stephen A. Smith on the K[no]w Mercy podcast, Snoop confirmed the name of the forthcoming project, which will see Dre handle production duties. Friday’s (September 30)...
NME
Lindsey Buckingham cancels rest of UK and European tour due to “ongoing health issues”
Lindsey Buckingham cancelled the remainder of his UK and European tour dates due to “ongoing health issues”. The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist and singer was currently midway through a run of rescheduled UK gigs, which were due to be played earlier this year before he was forced to postpone the tour after he and members of his live band and crew contracted COVID.
