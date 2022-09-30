As the saying goes, you must walk a mile in someone's shoes to really understand who they are or what they've been through. In this case, it's a ride on the road to remembrance as officials teach children about the Oklahoma City Bombing and the Tulsa Race Massacre. A new program wants to put students front and center by taking Tulsa children to Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City children to Tulsa.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO