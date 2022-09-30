ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

People who care for Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled, low-income people get raise

OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who take care of Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled and low-income people just got a raise. A 25% reimbursement increase kicked in over the weekend for in-home or direct care for Oklahomans who need it. Around 30,000 Oklahomans rely on the care and the state said increasing pay will make sure providers can employ the best people to care for the most vulnerable.
KOCO

Community came together at the annual Norman National Night Out

NORMAN, Okla. — The community came together at the annual Norman National Night Out. The event helps unite the community and law enforcement in hopes of promoting safety. On Monday night, the community could meet first responders and support local businesses. Norman police said it is special for them...
Purcell Register

No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
KOCO

Program aims to teach students about Oklahoma City Bombing, Tulsa Race Massacre

As the saying goes, you must walk a mile in someone's shoes to really understand who they are or what they've been through. In this case, it's a ride on the road to remembrance as officials teach children about the Oklahoma City Bombing and the Tulsa Race Massacre. A new program wants to put students front and center by taking Tulsa children to Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City children to Tulsa.
KOCO

8-year-old Norman boy honored for saving classmate at school

NORMAN, Okla. — An 8-year-old Norman boy was honored for saving his classmate in school. It’s not every day you meet a child hero, but KOCO 5 wants to introduce you to one. His name is Garrett Brown and he is a student in Norman. Brown performed the...
News On 6

Norman Residents Asked To Reduce Water Consumption On Monday

The City of Norman has asked utility customers to conserve water on Monday as contractors work to replace a carbon dioxide tank at the Water Treatment Plant. The city said customers should conserve water from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, October 3, to ensure uninterrupted water service for all customers.
pdjnews.com

Oklahoma City companies, owner pay nearly

January Environmental Services, Inc., January Transport, Inc. and company-owner Cris January (collectively Defendants) will pay civil penalties of $1.9 million and perform comprehensive corrective measures to resolve allegations that they violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) through their used oil transportation and processing operations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN

Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
