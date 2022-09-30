Read full article on original website
KOCO
People who care for Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled, low-income people get raise
OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who take care of Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled and low-income people just got a raise. A 25% reimbursement increase kicked in over the weekend for in-home or direct care for Oklahomans who need it. Around 30,000 Oklahomans rely on the care and the state said increasing pay will make sure providers can employ the best people to care for the most vulnerable.
American Pediatrics updates guidelines to prevent SIDS
For the first time in six years, parents are receiving updated guidelines for reducing infant sleep-related deaths.
Old OKCPS Admin building saved from wrecking ball for now
The old admin building of OKC Public Schools was spared when the Board of Ed voted to rescind their earlier vote to demo the structure. The post Old OKCPS Admin building saved from wrecking ball for now appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
blackchronicle.com
THE FRONTIER: In deep-red Oklahoma, the race for governor is tightening | News
Gov. Kevin Stitt was expected to coast to an easy victory in the November election in deep-red Oklahoma, but the race has tightened after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and attacks from dark money groups. While the political climate in Oklahoma still favors Stitt, the latest polling from Oklahoma...
KOCO
Community came together at the annual Norman National Night Out
NORMAN, Okla. — The community came together at the annual Norman National Night Out. The event helps unite the community and law enforcement in hopes of promoting safety. On Monday night, the community could meet first responders and support local businesses. Norman police said it is special for them...
KFDM-TV
Authorities in Oklahoma collecting donations for family of fallen officer
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police is taking donations for the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke. Burke died in an off-duty car crash on Thursday morning. The past few months have been especially difficult for law enforcement agencies in the Oklahoma City area,...
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
KOCO
Program aims to teach students about Oklahoma City Bombing, Tulsa Race Massacre
As the saying goes, you must walk a mile in someone's shoes to really understand who they are or what they've been through. In this case, it's a ride on the road to remembrance as officials teach children about the Oklahoma City Bombing and the Tulsa Race Massacre. A new program wants to put students front and center by taking Tulsa children to Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City children to Tulsa.
KOCO
8-year-old Norman boy honored for saving classmate at school
NORMAN, Okla. — An 8-year-old Norman boy was honored for saving his classmate in school. It’s not every day you meet a child hero, but KOCO 5 wants to introduce you to one. His name is Garrett Brown and he is a student in Norman. Brown performed the...
News On 6
Norman Residents Asked To Reduce Water Consumption On Monday
The City of Norman has asked utility customers to conserve water on Monday as contractors work to replace a carbon dioxide tank at the Water Treatment Plant. The city said customers should conserve water from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, October 3, to ensure uninterrupted water service for all customers.
SNAP Nutrition Incentive Boosts Produce Purchases In Oklahoma
The Hunger Free Oklahoma Nutrition Incentive Program called "Double Up Oklahoma" is helping people gain access to fresh produce. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, one in six Oklahomans used SNAP benefits in 2021. The program allows people to take their dollar further if they make healthy choices.
pdjnews.com
Oklahoma City companies, owner pay nearly
January Environmental Services, Inc., January Transport, Inc. and company-owner Cris January (collectively Defendants) will pay civil penalties of $1.9 million and perform comprehensive corrective measures to resolve allegations that they violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) through their used oil transportation and processing operations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Gov. Stitt takes part in training for active shooter situations in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Law enforcement agencies across Oklahoma continue to train for active shooter situations. This week, they were joined by Governor Kevin Stitt. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol shared pictures of Gov. Stitt taking part in the training, which is part of Mission: Secure Our Schools. Gov. Stitt...
KOCO
Oklahoma promises two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of busy weekend on I-35
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, Oklahoma promised two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of a busy weekend on Interstate 35. Many Oklahomans have made the drive to Texas, with all the construction zones that come with it. Now imagine putting thousands of local fans on the road at the same time.
Student arrested after allegedly making threat to OK school
A metro student has been taken into custody after allegedly making a threat against a school.
OK AG: Murder charges filed in 2019 overdose death
Attorney General John O’Connor says first-degree murder charges have been filed against an alleged drug dealer in the 2019 overdose death of an Oklahoma woman.
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN
Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
Higher energy costs adjusts Edmond Electric FCA rate
Starting in October, a change in the Fuel Adjustment Cost rate will appear on Edmond Electric customer's monthly bill.
KOCO
Sadness, grief over lost Oklahoma landmark turn to frustration, quest for answers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sadness and grief over a lost Oklahoma landmark turned to frustration and a quest for answers. Why was Oklahoma City’s historic "Egg Church" torn down Monday, and what happens next?. The First Christian Church, known by OKC as the Egg Church, is gone, but not...
