Atlantic rallies to defeat Harlan 3-2 in Volleyball at Harlan

(Harlan) Atlantic rallied to beat Harlan in Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball action at Harlan on Thursday night.

The Cyclones won the first set 25-20, the Trojans answered in the second, 25-21, fell short 25-14 in the third, rallied in the fourth set 25-19, and closed out the game with a 15-10 win in the rally set.

Atlantic Head Coach Michelle Blake was proud of how the team battled back after falling behind 2-1.

The Trojans never trailed in the fourth set and broke three ties. Atlantic jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the rally set, and Harlan bounced back, scored five straight, and grabbed a 9-5 lead. The visitors battled right back and outscored the Cyclones 10-2 down the stretch.

Atlantic Heads to Tri-Center for a tournament on Saturday.