Keith Purcell
3d ago

Free loader. try to live on retirement befits. I been working since I was fourteen and all I get now is the shaft. GET A JOB AND PAY YOUR OWN DEBT.

Guest
3d ago

Ok people, this is a refund if you made payments during the pause. The issue is this, your gonna get a refund for your payments made but your balance goes back up since those payments would now not count. The Biden plan is not even in place. Stop waiting on handouts. You signed the line that says promise to pay. Take care of your own self amd stop expecting handouts. People with student loans are not the ones suffering, we all are!

William Owen
3d ago

I worked and paid back 2 loans with no ones help. It was my responsibility....its time for all these whining cry babies to grow up put on their big boy pants and take responsibility. That's what's wrong with America today...people think they are entitled!!!!

Student-loan borrowers will automatically receive refunds on pandemic-era payments if they qualify for Biden's debt relief

The Education Department updated guidance on the process for receiving student-loan payment refunds. Borrowers who apply for and receive Biden's debt cancellation will get refunds automatically. Others can still qualify, but they will have to call their servicer to start the process. President Joe Biden's Education Department quietly posted new...
Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Joe Biden
How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
The IRS Is Sending Special Refund Checks to 1.6 Million Taxpayers This Month

You may receive a surprise in the mail from the IRS this month — but don't worry, it's a good one. The federal agency is sending out $1.2 billion in collective refunds or credits to roughly 1.6 million taxpayers who got hit with fees for filing their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax returns late. The majority of eligible Americans are set to receive those refunds by the end of September.
Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
One More Social Security, SSI Payment Coming in September. Here's When

Most Social Security recipients have received their payments for September. But the Social Security Administration still has two more checks to send: One for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st, and another one for those who receive Supplemental Security Income. If you're an SSI beneficiary, we'll explain why you're getting two payments this month.
After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
