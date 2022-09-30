Free loader. try to live on retirement befits. I been working since I was fourteen and all I get now is the shaft. GET A JOB AND PAY YOUR OWN DEBT.
Ok people, this is a refund if you made payments during the pause. The issue is this, your gonna get a refund for your payments made but your balance goes back up since those payments would now not count. The Biden plan is not even in place. Stop waiting on handouts. You signed the line that says promise to pay. Take care of your own self amd stop expecting handouts. People with student loans are not the ones suffering, we all are!
I worked and paid back 2 loans with no ones help. It was my responsibility....its time for all these whining cry babies to grow up put on their big boy pants and take responsibility. That's what's wrong with America today...people think they are entitled!!!!
Comments / 125