Dry Weather Expected To Continue
(St. Louis) It’s been very dry across southeast Missouri for the past several weeks, and it looks like that pattern is going to continue. Alex Elmore is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He tells us what’s been happening. Elmore says we are starting...
Missouri State High School Football Rankings After Week 6
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and. broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young,. PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris. Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star Journal; Tommy Rezac, KFEQ...
Louis Andrew Schwent – Service 10/6/22 11 a.m.
Louis Andrew Schwent of Ste. Genevieve died Saturday at the age of 94. His visitation will be Thursday at ten o’clock with a funeral service at 11 o’clock at St. Joseph Church in Zell. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are through Basler Funeral Home...
