Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 11:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-02 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY The threat has ended.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until midnight EDT Tuesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods. Numerous roads will be impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. Some areas may need to be evacuated. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/06 AM 2.6 0.1 0.4 2 NONE 03/07 PM 3.5 1.0 0.8 2 NONE 04/08 AM 3.3 0.8 1.1 2 NONE 04/07 PM 3.8 1.3 1.3 2 NONE 05/09 AM 3.1 0.6 0.8 3 NONE 05/09 PM 4.0 1.5 1.2 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/05 PM 4.2 2.2 2.3 6-7 MODERATE 04/05 AM 3.8 1.8 2.4 6-7 MODERATE 04/06 PM 4.0 2.0 2.2 5-6 MODERATE 05/06 AM 3.2 1.2 1.7 4-5 MINOR 05/08 PM 3.4 1.4 1.6 3 MINOR CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 6.1 3.3 3.1 7 MAJOR 04/03 AM 5.0 2.2 2.9 7-8 MODERATE 04/04 PM 5.8 3.0 2.8 8 MODERATE 05/05 AM 4.6 1.8 2.3 5-6 MINOR 05/05 PM 5.2 2.4 2.1 1-4 MODERATE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/04 PM 8.3 3.8 3.6 1 MAJOR 04/04 AM 7.1 2.6 3.3 1 MINOR 04/05 PM 7.5 3.0 2.7 1 MODERATE 05/05 AM 6.1 1.6 2.2 1 NONE 05/06 PM 6.9 2.4 2.0 1-2 MINOR KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 5.9 2.9 2.8 4 MAJOR 04/04 AM 5.3 2.3 2.8 4-5 MODERATE 04/05 PM 5.3 2.3 2.2 4 MODERATE 05/05 AM 4.5 1.5 1.9 3 MINOR 05/06 PM 4.7 1.7 1.5 3 MINOR OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 9.0 4.4 3.4 1 MAJOR 04/03 AM 7.0 2.4 3.2 1 MINOR 04/04 PM 7.6 3.0 2.1 1 MODERATE 05/05 AM 6.3 1.7 2.2 1 NONE 05/06 PM 7.2 2.6 1.6 1 MINOR
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KANE COUNTY At 752 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of Kanab, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Kane County. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 42 and 52. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Warning issued for City and Borough of Juneau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 15:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-02 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: City and Borough of Juneau FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The following area, Jordan Creek area in Juneau. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, there will be some inundation of structures and roads near Jordan Creek with more than 1 foot of water. Some residential homes and commercial offices along the creek will see flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 202 PM AKDT, River gauge reports indicate rises in water levels from heavy rain across the warned area. Flooding is ongoing, especially near Jordan Creek. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain had fallen in the Juneau area over the last 24 hours. - For Jordan Creek near Juneau: At 2:00pm the stage was 10.76 feet. Flood Stage is 9.7 feet. Forecast: Jordan Creek crested at 10.98 feet at 1130 am Saturday. Water levels will recede quickly through the late afternoon and evening.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 21:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County, including the Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 AM 5.5 1.8 2.5 9 MINOR 04/03 PM 6.0 2.3 2.0 8 MODERATE 05/04 AM 4.7 1.0 1.5 6-7 NONE 05/04 PM 5.5 1.8 1.5 5-6 MINOR 06/05 AM 4.9 1.2 1.4 5 NONE 06/06 PM 5.0 1.3 0.9 3-4 NONE
Severe Weather Statement issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN KANE COUNTY At 734 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Kanab, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Kane County. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 39 and 59. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 21:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County, including the Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 AM 5.5 1.8 2.5 9 MINOR 04/03 PM 6.0 2.3 2.0 8 MODERATE 05/04 AM 4.7 1.0 1.5 6-7 NONE 05/04 PM 5.5 1.8 1.5 5-6 MINOR 06/05 AM 4.9 1.2 1.4 5 NONE 06/06 PM 5.0 1.3 0.9 3-4 NONE
Frost Advisory issued for Grand Isle, Western Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Grand Isle; Western Franklin FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The northern Champlain Valley and southern Saint Lawrence Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 21:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-03 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR PINAL COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 02:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler and Eastern Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Freeze Warning issued for Central Washington, Interior Hancock, Southern Penobscot by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 02:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or occurring. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Washington; Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 31 expected. * WHERE...Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock and Central Washington Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 20:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-04 04:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM MST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 930 PM MST this evening for a portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Arctic Coast, Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 03:57:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-03 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast; Western Arctic Coast Strong Storm Moving to Wrangel Island by Thursday Morning A strong storm will develop in the Sea of Ohkotsk Monday night and move across Chukotka Wednesday, then to Wrangel Island by Thursday morning. Strong southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to accompany this storm as it moves into the Arctic with winds turning westerly as the storm moves northeast into the Arctic. This storm will bring an elevated risk of coastal flooding and high surf from Point Hope to Point Barrow. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Mercer by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Reduce speed, leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, allow extra time to reach your destination, and use your low beam headlights as you travel early this morning. Target Area: Mercer DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Virginia, Tazewell, Smyth, Bland and Wythe Counties. In West Virginia, Mercer County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This includes Interstate 81 through Smyth and Wythe counties in southwest Virginia as well as Interstate 77 through Wythe and Bland counties in southwest Virginia and Mercer county in southern West Virginia.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Monroe; Summers DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Summers, Monroe and Eastern Greenbrier Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This includes portions of Interstate 77 and Interstate 64.
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Kennebec by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 03:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Kennebec FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Kennebec, Interior Waldo and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Watch issued for Upper Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Yampa River Basin FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...Upper Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
High Surf Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Virginia Beach. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, and beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/05 PM 4.2 1.4 1.2 3 NONE 05/05 AM 3.1 0.3 0.7 2 NONE 05/06 PM 3.5 0.7 0.5 2 NONE 06/07 AM 3.1 0.3 0.4 1 NONE 06/07 PM 3.3 0.5 0.2 1 NONE CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/04 PM 4.4 1.5 1.3 6-7 NONE 05/04 AM 3.4 0.5 0.8 5 NONE 05/05 PM 3.6 0.7 0.4 4 NONE 06/06 AM 3.2 0.3 0.3 2-3 NONE 06/07 PM 3.4 0.5 0.1 1 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/04 PM 4.5 1.8 1.9 1 MINOR 05/06 AM 3.6 0.9 1.3 1 NONE 05/06 PM 3.9 1.2 1.2 1 NONE 06/07 AM 3.5 0.8 1.0 1 NONE 06/07 PM 3.5 0.8 0.7 1 NONE
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 02:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures around 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties inland from the immediate coast. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
