ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

International Insider: Tales From Zurich; Netflix EMEA Restructures; RTS Competition Fierce; Mahsa Amini Protests

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fomAO_0iGWzuaK00

Good afternoon Insiders, Max Goldbart here. Our crack team of reporters and editors brought you the news from Zurich to Singapore to London this week, and I’m here to help you digest. Read away.

Tales From Zurich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Scbe_0iGWzuaK00

Marquee attendees : Diana Lodderhose reporting from the Zurich Film Festival where the indie film confab Zurich Summit, the marquee industry event, took place last Saturday and saw more than 100 of the film industry’s top execs take part in an all-day session that drilled down into the state of the industry. Attendees included the likes of former Lionsgate film chief Patrick Wachsberger, Sony Pictures Classics co-head Michael Barker and Tom Bernard, Killer Films’ Christine Vachon, Neon CEO Tom Quinn, CAA Media Finance co-head Roeg Sutherland and Le Grisbi Production founder and president John Lesher.

‘Coda’, Oscars and youth : And there was plenty going on. Wachsberger, who was a producer on Oscar-winning film CODA , spoke at length about the challenges he faced when financing the project and why he ultimately sold the film to Apple TV+ during a discussion about financing indie films in the age of streamers, while Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Helen Hoehne, whose company recently announced the return of the Golden Globe awards to primetime TV, teased an “exciting” host for this year’s 80 th edition. Meanwhile, Anonymous Content’s Robert Walak urged delegates to “listen to the younger people on your staff” in order to future-proof the independent film business in an era of rapid change.

Gamechangers : Elsewhere in Zurich, SPC heads Barker and Bernard were feted with the fest’s Game Changer award and they both spoke at length about their careers and the state of the specialty film world in a panel moderated by Sutherland . That trio came into Deadline’s Zurich Summit Studio to talk more about the strength of theatrical and highlight some of their favorite Oscar moments. You can watch that video here as well as many more from our flagship studio at the Summit, where we spoke to the likes of Quinn, CAA’s Sarah Schweitzman, Library Pictures’ David Taghioff and European Film Academy CEO Matthijs Wouter Knol.

Netflix EMEA Restructures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2UM4_0iGWzuaK00

Counting the Kosse: Agenda-setting scoop from our very own Nancy Tartaglione this week, who bought news of the departure of Netflix VP International Film David Kosse after three years. With that comes a major restructure, which will likely see content categories (film and television) come together under one EMEA content lead, Larry Tanz, while Teresa Moneo leads International Film and will report to Head of Global Film Scott Stuber. Momentum Pictures and Universal Pictures International Founder Kosse has built a solid reputation during a tenure that has seen Netflix’s EMEA output grow vastly, bringing the likes of Paolo Sorrentino, Baltasar Kormakur, Romain Gavras, Edward Berger, Matthias Schweighofer, J.A. Bayona, Louis Leterrier, Dany Boon and more into the Netflix fold, and he told Nancy he is thinking of setting up a shingle.

Tanz you very much : Kosse’s exit is a big loss for the streamer’s EMEA offering, which has mostly remained insulated from the hundreds of layoffs that hit the U.S. following a disastrous fall in subs earlier this year. I coincidentally sat down with Larry Tanz last week and published my interview on the day of Kosse’s departure, and Tanz was bullish about keeping the ship steady in the wake of the subscriber teething problems. “Not only has this not caused a change in direction but we’ve instead continued growing investment, stood by commitments we had and helped crew and talent during the downturn,” he told me. His comments contrasted with Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria’s in June, who could only say that Netflix’s annual content spend will move “in parallel” with subs growth when pressed by Deadline. With his role now likely to be widened, all eyes are trained on what Larry does next.

Competition Fierce At RTS

Big beasts have their say: I headed down to the annual RTS London event this week, featuring all the biggest players from the world of British TV… and Baz Luhrmann (pictured above with Warner Bros. Discovery EMEA boss Priya Dogra). While speakers including WBD’s Gerhard Zeiler , the BBC’s Tim Davie and Channel 4’s Alex Mahon discussed a wealth of different topics, one issue kept coming back up: the competition for eyeballs. Each discussed how their shows and platforms can best cut through the noise and attract viewers in a world where new streaming services have led to an overwhelming proliferation of choice. Zeiler’s hotly-anticipated talk probably generated the most headlines and he very much stuck to David Zaslav’s WBD line by talking up the merits of developing mega tentpole franchises alongside local content. So it was left to Sky’s Stephen van Rooyen to be most stark on the overwhelming competition matter: “Everything is all over the place,” he told a panel alongside Disney+, Paramount and Google execs. “It’s nice to believe that you can monopolize whatever service you have to the fullness of [audience’s] time but the reality is you just can’t do that.” The glass was certainly half empty for Stephen. It was fuller for the BBC factual team, who used an event a day after RTS to unveil a “best of British” weighty factual slate designed to take on the competition and bring those eyeballs back, featuring Louis Theroux, Stormzy, Virgil Abloh and a dinosaur graveyard.

Reflecting : Also of note was Davie , Mahon and ITV CEO Carolyn McCall’ s reflections on their coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s mourning period, with Davie, who chaired a working group featuring senior broadcasting bosses, talking of “enormous decisions” that had to be made, and Mahon, who greenlit Gogglebox’s controversial return to the schedules just a day after the Queen’s death, speaking of “complex choices.” For McCall, focus was almost solely on defending the behavior of This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who brewed up a tabloid storm when they were (incorrectly) caught skipping the queue for the Queen’s lying-in-state. As more time passes, the nation may appreciate how difficult running a national broadcaster can be at a time of crisis. “We knew we had to do this right and that it was about flawless rehearsal,” Davie considered. Catch up with all the coverage here .

Starzplay No More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDeLN_0iGWzuaK00

Another week, another plus: There have been a fair few swanky London streamer launches this year and this week was no exception. Lionsgate streamer Starzplay rebranded to Lionsgate+ (it remains Starz in the U.S. and Canada) and unveiled major talent at the capital’s Freemason’s Hall, on the same day that Lionsgate said it is considering spinning off its studio instead of the streamer in what was a major Wall Street play. Certainly one to watch. The rebrand has been driven by Lionsgate’s outside-U.S. brand recognition, according to Starz President of International Networks Superna Kalle, who was on hand to present the likes of Sharon Horgan, Paloma Faith and Step Up 3 star Christina Milian, each of whom either stars in or has created a show for the platform. Dancing, themed cocktails and takeaway candles followed, as yet another streaming service set out its stall this side of the pond.

Hollywood Gets Behind Mahsa Amini Protests

Film & TV speak out : The film and TV world joined worldwide protests this week decrying the death in Iran of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of morality police on charges of not wearing her hijab in accordance with the country’s strict religion-based laws. Holy Spider director Ali Abbasi and actress Zar Amir Abrahimi, who won the Cannes Best Actress award for her role in the serial killer thriller, as well as filmmakers Bahman Ghobadi and Shirin Neshat, were among the signatories of an open letter penned by top Iranian cinema professionals calling for protest support. Speaking at Zurich, where he has been President of the Jury for the past week, Oscar-winning director Asgar Farhadi posted a video on his Instagram account calling for “solidarity”.  This was an unusual move for a man who until now has moved freely in and out of Iran, and rarely comments openly about the political situation. International filmmakers have also joined the campaign, with Angelina Jolie posting for greater freedom for women in Iran. A number of high-profile figures in the country’s entertainment and sporting worlds, who have stayed silent in the past, have also courageously and openly joined in a move that comes at great personal risk. Notably, popular, award-winning actress Fatameh Motamed-Ayra defiantly took off her hijab at the high-profile funeral of actor Amin Tarokh this week, as she gave a eulogy in his honor. The Iranian authorities are threatening to punish “celebrities” who have shown support for the protests and there were reports of multiple arrests coming in on Friday. Deadline will be following future developments.

Three APOStles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFZN7_0iGWzuaK00

Asian expansion : We’ve written plenty about the streamers push into Asia over the past months and those deep-pocketed SVoDs were laying down their flags this week at the APOS 2022 event in Singapore. First up was Kelly Day, Amazon Prime Video’s international chief, who was keen to talk about India and Japan but as interested in growing territories such as Southeast Asia. The streamer has a new team in Singapore and Kelly talked up various local versions of big formats such as The Bachelorette and The Masked Singer. Later, Netflix East Asia Content Chief Minyoung Kim was on hand to once again dwell on the success of Squid Game and wax lyrical about partnership-building in Thailand and Indonesia, the next frontiers as Netflix pushes further into the booming markets. Plenty more to come from this region as the LA giants look beyond the U.S. for a path to sustainable subscriber growth.

Masters of destiny: Asia has also become a battleground for sports rights and our third apostle was Premier League CEO Richard Masters, whose appearance was timely. The slick overseer of one of the world’s most lucrative sporting leagues interestingly teed up the continent as a potential testbed for Premier League D2C services, although he stressed this was delayed by the pandemic. “It’s going to be a long journey but you will see sports rights holders skilling up and understanding how to build relationships,” explained Masters, coming in the year that multiple Premier League sports rights contracts were renewed for up to six years and the league opened an office in Singapore. Full story here .

Now read this : The Asian events are coming thick and fast and next week will see the nine-day long Busan International Film Festival return in full force after two years virtual. This primer from our Asia expert Liz Shackleton is well worth a read, as she interviewed director Huh Moonyung about the strength of Korean content and a growth in the drama series selection. And if you need educating on the changing role of Korean film markets, this deep-dive with Busan ACFM Chief Oh Seok Geun is well worth your time.

The Essentials

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cL1RV_0iGWzuaK00

🌶️ Hot One: Jesse broke the news of Sean Penn’s latest project, an Australian comedy for Stan with ITVX taking UK rights.

🌶️ Another One: Borat breakout Maria Bakalova will star in under-the-radar drama-thriller Electra. Andreas with this spicy one .

🌶️ Getting hotter: Breakout Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran is leading and associate producing Australian drama Song of the Sun God.

👩🏻‍💼 New jobs: Warner Bros. Discovery set out its France, Benelux and Africa team under Pierre Branco.

🏃 Frontrunner : Mexico submitted Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s hotly-anticipated Bardo as its official entry for the International Feature Oscar race.

🏪 Setting up shop : Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle opened in Bristol .

⛏️ Axed : 380 roles from the BBC World Service, with some asked to relocate away from the UK.

🏆 Awards latest : Cannes Directors’ Fortnight unveiled its new Selection Committee.

🤝 Done deal : Met Film acquired Republic Film Distribution, the firm run by the brilliantly-named Zak Brilliant. Our Zac Ntim had this one .

🎥 Trail : Fridtjof Ryder’s debut feature Inland , co-starring Mark Rylance, Rory Alexander and Kathryn Hunter. Worth a watch .

Diana Lodderhose and Melanie Goodfellow contributed to this week’s Insider.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Power Of The Dog’ Producer Tanya Seghatchian To Lead London Film Festival Jury; Luc Besson & James Gray Booked For Rome’s Talks Program; Banijay Completes Sony Germany Deal; Bert Habets Named ProSiebenSat.1 Media Group CEO; Neom To Host Asian Winter Games In 2029 — Global Briefs

‘Power Of The Dog’ Producer Tanya Seghatchian To Lead London Film Festival Jury Film producer Tanya Seghatchian (Power of the Dog, Cold War) has been announced as the jury president for the Official Competition of the 66th BFI London Film Festival, running from October 5 – 16. Seghatchian will be joined by British actor Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), filmmaker and playwright Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami), filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane (The Disciple), and journalist Charles Gant. The jury will award the festival’s Best Film Award. Luc Besson, James Gray, Gabe Polsky Booked For Rome’s Talks Program Luc Besson, Gabe Polsky, James...
MOVIES
Deadline

Universal Studio Group Acquisitions Exec Neil Krishnan Joins British Podcast Studio Novel To Oversee TV & Film Push

EXCLUSIVE: Growing British podcast studio Novel has made its next big play by signing Universal Studio Group Acquisitions exec Neil Krishnan to oversee a push into TV and film. As Head of TV and Film, the studio said Krishnan will “bring the creative vision necessary to shepherd the company’s slate of audio projects into the Hollywood landscape.” Novel, which calls itself “the largest independent podcast production company in Europe” and is behind the likes of The Superhero Complex, Bellingcat Podcast and Deliver Us From Ervil, has made a number of signature hires in recent months, broken by Deadline, including PRX and Radiotopia...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Zorro’ Seller Mediawan Rights Creates Metaverse For Buyers Ahead Of Mipcom

EXCLUSIVE: This could be a first for the international TV distribution world. France’s Mediawan Rights has launched a metaverse for buyers to access new catalog releases and connect with sales execs. As the international production and sales markets continue grow and competition gets fiercer each year, distributors are under pressure to find better ways to reach acquisitions and co-productions executives. Over the years, we’ve seen the development of digital rights management systems and digital trading platforms, and the Covid pandemic resulted in a shift to web-connected dealmaking that’s persisted despite markets reopening. Mediawan’s response to current market conditions has been to enter...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

BAFTA Tweaks TV Awards To Allow For More Women Directors & International Non-Scripted Shows

BAFTA has tweaked the rules for some of its TV categories in order to open up the awards to more women directors and international non-scripted shows. The BAFTA Craft Director categories in Factual, Fiction and Multi-Camera will now see the top three male and top three female directors from round one automatically go through to jury consideration. The intervention comes after the UK TV industry attracted stinging criticism last year when only one of 12 nominated directors at the Crafts were female. A report from collective We Are Doc Women late last year found men are three times more likely...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rts#Emea#Netflix Emea Restructures#Zurich Marquee#Lionsgate#Sony Pictures Classics#Caa Media Finance#Oscars
Deadline

Zurich Winners: Laura Mora’s ‘The Kings Of The World’ Takes Top Feature Prize

Colombian director Laura Mora’s drama The Kings Of The World has clinched the Golden Eye for best feature film at the Zurich Film Festival. The award follows hot on the heels of the film’s triumph at the San Sebastian Film Festival exactly a week ago, where it world premiered and then won the Golden Shell for best film. The drama follows five street kids from Medellin who set off on a dangerous trip into the Colombian hinterland, after one of them is granted the right to a piece of land taken from his family by paramilitaries, during the country’s 52-year conflict which...
MOVIES
Deadline

Naomi Judd Death Investigation Records – Ruling On Public Access Vacated By Tennessee Supreme Court

Tennessee’s state Supreme Court has vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing.  Judd’s family has requested that police records which contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death not be made public. Releasing such details would inflict “significant trauma and irreparable harm” on the family, the Judds petition said. It argued that the police investigative files are covered by an exemption to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Deadline

Ringo Starr Tests Positive For Covid, Forcing Postponement Of Current Tour

Ringo Starr has tested positive for Covid, a day after the former Beatle was forced to postpone a concert in Minnesota because of illness. “Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows due to illness,” the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, which was to host Starr’s next concert, tweeted Monday. “It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates.” Starr, who is 82, is in the middle of a North American tour with his “All-Starr Band,” featuring a rotating group of musicians. The current incarnation features...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘Another Round’ Creator Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘Families Like Ours’ Sets Cast & Commences Production

EXCLUSIVE: Another Round creator Thomas Vinterberg’s debut TV project has set cast and commenced principal photography. Canal+ and TV2 Denmark’s six-parter, which first emerged two years ago and reunites Vinterberg with Lars Von Trier’s Another Round producer Zentropa and co-producer/distributor Studiocanal, is shooting on location in Copenhagen, Sweden, the Czech Republic, France and Romania. Leading the cast are a number of Another Round actors and established Scandinavian talent including Nikolaj Lie Kaas (The Killing), Paprika Steen (The First Lady), Helene Reingaard Neumann (Borgen), Magnus Millang (Another Round), Esben Smed (The Kindness of Strangers), Amaryllis April August in her acting debut, Albert...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘Chernobyl’ Producer Sister Posts $18.6M Loss Due To Covid & Expansion As Company “Lays Foundations For Future Growth”

EXCLUSIVE: Elisabeth Murdoch, Jane Featherstone and Stacey Snider’s Chernobyl producer Sister has posted a near-$20M loss due to continued disruption caused by the Covid pandemic and expansion investment, with CFO Chris Fry stating that the transatlantic indie has “laid the foundations for future growth.” In Sister’s full year accounts to December 31 2021, seen by Deadline, the company recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $18.6M, more than double the previous set of accounts’ $7.7M loss, although those accounts are incomparable as they were recorded over an 18-month period. At $35.9M, revenues were also “significantly lower than expected,” according to the document, which...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Deadline

Top Flemish Talent Head To Film & TV Showcase CONNEXT; Johan Grimonprez, Koen Mortier, Fien Troch To Present Upcoming Features

Flanders Image, the promotional arm of the VAF film fund of Belgium’s Flemish-speaking community, has unveiled the 80 projects selected for its annual CONNEXT showcase, running as a hybrid event from October 10-24. The showcase, which will hold a physical component in Antwerp from October 9-11, unfolds against the backdrop of a high-profile year for Belgian film and the cinema of its Flemish-speaking community in particular. Lukas Dhont’s Close won Cannes Grand Prize and is now a frontrunner in the best international film category of the Oscars as Belgium’s submission; while Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch clinched Cannes Jury Prize...
MOVIES
Deadline

Stampede Ventures Adds Poppy Liu To Emma Roberts & Gabrielle Union Feature Comedy ‘Space Cadet’

EXCLUSIVE: Poppy Liu has joined the Stampede Ventures movie Space Cadet, which is currently filming with Emma Roberts (Holidate, Madame Web), Gabrielle Union (The Inspection, Bad Boys II), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy, Love in the Villa), Colombian pop star Sebastián Yatra, David Foley (The Kids in the Hall,) and Desi Lydic (The Daily Show, Awkward). Liz. W. Garcia (The Lifeguard) is helming off her screenplay. Liu will play the best friend of a Florida party girl (Roberts), who turns out to be the only hope for the NASA space program after a fluke puts her in training with other candidates...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ryan Nobles Moves To NBC News From CNN

Ryan Nobles is joining NBC News after eight years at CNN. Nobles will continue on the Capitol Hill beat, where he has recently reported on the January 6th Committee hearings. He also was on the campaign trail in the last presidential race, covering Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump. Ken Strickland, the network’s D.C. bureau chief, sent the below memo to staffers: All, It’s my pleasure to introduce Ryan Nobles as our newest Capitol Hill Correspondent, beginning with us later this month. It’s an exciting time to welcome Ryan, as we enter the final midterms sprint and prepare to cover a new Congress in just...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Bond Producer Michael G. Wilson Reveals That 007 Aspirants Are Given ‘From Russia With Love’ Bedroom Scene For Auditions

James Bond film producer Michael G. Wilson, who runs Eon Productions with Barbara Broccoli, has revealed that a seduction scene from the 1963 thriller From Russia With Love is always used to test those aspiring to play Ian Fleming’s ruthless spy. During an ‘In Conversation’ event at London’s British Film Institute to celebrate 60 years of James Bond, Wilson noted that they always need a good actress to play opposite the actor participating in the audition. “We always use the same scene … and that’s the one in From Russia With Love ,where Bond comes back to his room after the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Christian Bale Reveals The One ‘Star Wars’ Role That Could Persuade Him To Join The Disney Franchise

Christian Bale has made fresh fans with his recent appearance as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, but there’s one role in another franchise that he would entertain – to satisfy the kid in him.  The star of the Dark Knight trilogy and Oscar winner (for The Fighter in 2011) told The Hollywood Reporter he could be persuaded to join the Star Wars franchise – but only to continue the work of the famous but unidentified stormtrooper who banged his head on the doorframe in the background of A New Hope.  Bale said: “All I ever wanted in Star Wars was to be in...
MOVIES
Deadline

Barbara Broccoli On Powerful Movie ‘Till’: “This Is Not A Time For Us To Look Away” – New York Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: Barbara Broccoli, one of the teams of producers behind the powerhouse film Till — about the extraordinary efforts of Mamie Till Mobley to find justice after the lynching of her 14-year-old son Emmett Louis Till, for whistling at Carolyn Bryant, a white woman, by white supremacists in Mississippi in 1955 — told Deadline, that audiences must seek out the movie: ”This is not a time for us to look away.” Broccoli said Emmett, who was visiting his cousins, was lynched and murdered for whistling at Bryant, keeping shop at Bryant’s Grocery & Meat Market in Money, Mississippi. A few...
MOVIES
Deadline

Chinese Arthouse Hit ‘Return To Dust’ Pulled From Screens And Streaming Platforms In China

Li Ruijun’s arthouse hit Return To Dust has been dropped from theatrical release and streaming platforms in China, without any reason being given to the producers or distributors of the film. The move prompted discussion on Chinese social media as the film was a surprise box office hit, grossing more than $15m (RMB100m), an exceptional result for a specialist film in China, before it disappeared from view. The film was released on July 8 and played relatively well for an arthouse title, before ironically receiving a $5.3m (RMB36.2m) boost over the September 2-4 weekend when it hit streaming platforms. It disappeared from...
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney Networks Restored On Dish Following Handshake Agreement, Including ESPN, FX, ABC Stations – Update

UPDATE SUNDAY 8:45 PM: Good news for Dish/Sling TV customers ahead of Monday Night Football. Disney and Dish have taken a major step towards a new carriage agreement after their dispute led to the Disney networks going dark on Dish and Sling TV at midnight on Sept. 30. “We have reached a handshake agreement with DISH/Sling TV, which properly reflects fair market value and terms for The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled content,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution said in a statement Sunday night. “As a result, we are pleased to restore our portfolio of networks on a temporary basis while...
NFL
Deadline

‘Smile’ Giddy With $37M Global Bow, China Has $60M Local ‘Home Coming’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ Excels; Keep A Bag Packed For ‘Ticket To Paradise’ – International Box Office

UPDATE, writethru: There was a varied offering at the international box office this weekend with newcomers from Hollywood and offshore markets, as well as notable holds, as we inch closer to full-on action later in October.  Big overseas entries included Mani Ratnam’s historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 in a strong debut in India and abroad. Also new was China’s Home Coming, which, although it did about $60M in the home market, wasn’t a patch on last year’s National Day blockbuster The Battle at Lake Changjin (more on those below). Landing the top offshore debut for the studios was Paramount’s Smile with...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

129K+
Followers
36K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy