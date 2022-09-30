ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&S’s light-up snow globe gin liqueurs are back to ramp up the festive spirit

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
 4 days ago

This isn’t any gin , this is M&S snow globe gin – and it’s back for 2022. While you may wish to turn a blind eye to all things Christmas until a little closer to the time, we’re all about ramping up the excitement well ahead of the big day.

While advent calendars and hampers are a sure-fire way to get you into the festive spirit, M&S has just unveiled its food and drink offering for 2022, to get you ready for the Christmas countdown.

One thing we can’t ignore is the fact the retailer has brought back its sell-out wintery tipple. For the uninitiated, the gin liqueur comes in a wonderful light-up glass bottle, making it ideal to keep on display during the festive season and beyond.

Whether you’re looking to sample the delicacy or want to buy it as a present for a loved one, here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s snow globe gins.

M&S clementine snow globe gin gift: £45, Marksandspencer.com

Owing to its previous popularity, the clementine snow globe gin has been inspired by the Nutcracker once again. The orange flavour sounds delicious, it features a 23-carat gold leaf and it even lights up to offer a perfectly Christmassy beverage. The gift set includes the gin along with a bottle of prosecco, and if you mix the two together, you’ll stir up the ultimate party tipple.

M&S sugar plumb snow globe gin gift: £45, Marksandspencer.com

Sugar plumb was a new flavour for 2021, and it sounds like it’ll get you in the spirit for Christmas this year too. The spiced flavour is lit up with a cool white glow and an illuminated figure skater, while the silver leaves add a festive touch. Much like the gift set above, this one comes with a bottle of prosecco.

M&S clementine and spiced sugar plum light-up snow globe gin liqueur duo: £40, Marksandspencer.com

If you’re anything like us and couldn’t possibly choose which flavour to add to your basket, you don’t need to pick, as M&S has launched this duo, which includes both the clementine and spiced sugar plum light-up snow globe gins.

Looking to ramp up the Christmas excitement? Read our guide to the best beauty advent calendars

The Independent

