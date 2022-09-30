ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘You’d have to ask him’: Louis Tomlinson claims he’s unsure whether he’s friends with Zayn Malik

By Megan Graye
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Up2wV_0iGWzcwU00

Louis Tomlinson has admitted that he doesn’t know whether he’s still friends with former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik.

While being interviewed on the The Zach Sang Show on YouTube, Tomlinson was questioned about his relationship with the other singer.

The pair previously got into a row on Twitter following Malik’s decision to leave the group back in 2015.

Asked if the pair were still friends, Tomlinson said: "You’d have to ask him.”

"I could be wrong, but I believe I said, when you asked me a similar question [last time]... I believe I said I don’t think I’m mature enough to get over what’s frustrated me in that relationship," he said referring to his position on the friendship when previously asked.

However Tomlinson said that he was “closer” to being “over ‘’ the problems than he had been through before.

"I don’t know if I’m mature enough now, but I’m definitely closer to being over all that,” he said.

Tomlinson also said that he’s tried to get in touch with his former bandmate over the last few year, but that it’s “been hard”.

"There’s been numerous times over the last couple of years where I’ve thought about him and hoped he’s alright," he said, adding "I definitely wish him well”.

However the 30-year-old said that it might be possible for them to rekindle a friendship in time.

"I think we just have to bump into each other ‘cause neither of us have each other’s number. I suppose maybe social media might be the way," he said, although he added that he knew him “too well” to direct message him.

Malik has recently shared One Direction covers of 2014’s “Night Changes” and “You and I” online, which Tomlinson has liked online. “For me, in those videos, it showed he was reflecting,” the singer said.

“It showed he was thinking about those times. Of course, at the same time, showing off his incredible voice. That’s why it made me feel good ‘cause it was like, ‘Ah maybe you’re thinking about good times in the band’.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West sparks debate about privacy after he appears to flip off fan filming him

Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, has sparked a debate about privacy, after he was seemingly spotted flipping off a fan who was filming him. In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @sxchaz documented how he saw Saint in a hotel room in Paris. Over the weekend, Kardashian took a trip to France with the six-year-old and his siblings-North, nine, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three-whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West, for Paris Fashion Week.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Elizabeth Olsen: Wanda star explains why she finds it ‘embarrassing’ making Marvel movies

Elizabeth Olsen has admitted that she finds it “embarrassing” filming Marvel movies.The actor has played Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in six Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, as well as the TV series WandaVision.Her most recent appearance as the character came with the villainous turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was released in May 2022.But, despite now being a part of the Marvel furniture, the 33-year-old still finds the filming experience “very silly”.“It’s very embarrassing shooting those kinds of things, because, like, the world depends on you doing it,” she told Variety, specifically referring to Vision’s death...
MOVIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke says she suffered 'mental breakdown'

House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke has candidly revealed that she experienced a "full mental breakdown" six years ago.The actress, who stars Alicent Hightower, the daughter of King Viserys I Targaryen’s righthand man in the Game of Thrones prequel, told The Guardian about her past mental health struggles. “It was bad, bad. Awful, actually... I was working all the way through. I was very good at hiding it," Ms Cooke said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after revealing how her husband reminds her to ‘tuck in’ her stomach when taking photos

A woman has sparked a debate after revealing how her husband reminds her to “tuck” her stomach in when taking photos.In a video posted to TikTok last month, Saira, @sairaayan__, shared a clip of her and her husband taking a picture together. “When you’re taking pictures and he reminds you to tuck in your stomach,” she wrote in text over the video.The footage featured Saira’s partner lightly tapping her stomach, prompting her to readjust her posture. The pair then looked at each other before Saira briefly touched her stomach and they both smiled at the camera. In the caption...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Louis Tomlinson
The Independent

Voices: Molly-Mae Hague may not get many things right, but pregnancy? She’s spot on

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken of the difficulties she experienced in early pregnancy; saying she cried “five times a day” and that it was the “emotionally hardest period” of her entire life. And while I wouldn’t say I generally agree with the former Love Island star-turned-influencer on... well, anything at all (most notably, of course, her classist views on privilege – the creative director of fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing once argued that “we all have the same amount of time in the day to achieve our goals”; without even a whisper of acknowledgement for those in poverty, or the entrenched,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Molly Mae Hague ‘cried five times a day’ – what to know about early pregnancy emotions

We talk a lot about the physical symptoms of early pregnancy – such as sickness, sore boobs and exhaustion – but less so about the emotional side.Love Island star Molly Mae Hague has been candid about her struggles in the early stages. In her first YouTube video about her pregnancy, she explains: “Physically, I have been so blessed, I have not been sick at all. Personally, all I have had to do to cure my little sickness moments is eat, which has meant that I’ve already gained a stone.“My biggest challenge, 100% has been the mental challenge of the shock…...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

868K+
Followers
279K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy