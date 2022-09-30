Fall weather not going anywhere for now

It may be the second weekend of fall, but it will be the first one that feels like it! And the long-range outlook suggests fall is here to stay.

"Temperatures are going to be absolutely fantastic," said National Weather Service New Orleans lead forecaster Phil Grigsby.

Grigsby says there's no sign of any warmer, more humid weather as far as they can forecast, which is about ten days, kind of perversely, we have a hurricane to our east to thank for it.

"This nice northerly flow pattern, this dryer pattern, unfortunately on the back side of Ian," he said. "We don't want to have that happening on the east coast and in Florida, but we are benefiting from that by having absolutely beautiful weather."

And tropical weather threats for us are growing less likely.

"Climatologically, when you look at our hurricane threat, it does decrease substantially as we get into October," said Grigsby, but he did add the reminder that it can happen, as we experienced just two years ago with Hurricane Zeta.