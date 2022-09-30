ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is

Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah DATING! The singer, 27, and Daily Show host, 38, spark romance rumors as they're pictured cozying up together and KISSING after intimate dinner at a restaurant in NYC

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah set rumors that they are dating flying after the two were pictured kissing and hugging on a cozy date night out in New York City on Wednesday. The 27-year-old pop star and the 38-year-old host of The Daily Show were seen enjoying an intimate yet low-key dinner together at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village, in exclusive images obtained by DailyMail.com.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Jon Stewart
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
CELEBRITIES
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Daily Show#Net Worth#The Tonight Show#South African#Viacom
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Commands Attention in Accordion Skirt & Pumps with Hillary Clinton on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Chelsea Clinton and her mother Hillary sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” to discuss everything from the war in Ukraine to parenting styles on Tuesday.  The duo did a deep-dive into their new Apple TV+ documentary “Gutsy,” which is based off of the book they wrote called “The Book of Gutsy Women.” After showing clips from their eight-part series, both parties played a game to round out the show while clad in dark colors and closet staple shoes. Chelsea wore comfortable neutrals, the writer donning a black tee that she neatly tucked into a more adventurous accordion-style olive...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy