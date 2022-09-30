Read full article on original website
Related
Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap
After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
msn.com
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
EXCLUSIVE: Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah DATING! The singer, 27, and Daily Show host, 38, spark romance rumors as they're pictured cozying up together and KISSING after intimate dinner at a restaurant in NYC
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah set rumors that they are dating flying after the two were pictured kissing and hugging on a cozy date night out in New York City on Wednesday. The 27-year-old pop star and the 38-year-old host of The Daily Show were seen enjoying an intimate yet low-key dinner together at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village, in exclusive images obtained by DailyMail.com.
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
RELATED PEOPLE
International Business Times
Malia Obama Enjoys Stroll With Rumored Boyfriend Dawit Eklund After Rory Farquharson Split
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund are fueling romance rumors with another outing. Obama, 24, and Eklund, 33, were photographed taking a stroll together in New York City Monday. In snaps published by Page Six, the former first daughter was dressed casually in an oversized denim shirt, beige...
Wendy Williams fans slam replacement Sherri Shepherd for failing to bring back two key crew members on her new talk show
WENDY Williams fans have slammed replacement Sherri Shepherd for failing to bring back two key crew members on her new talk show. The comedian and former The View host's daytime talk show, Sherri, premiered on Monday. Sherri’s self-titled talk show had its official debut with Real Housewives of Atlanta star...
Popculture
Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke
Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Betty White 'Did Not Look Away' After Jon Hamm Had To 'Back That Thang Up' On Her
Actor Jon Hamm reflected Friday on an awkward backstage encounter with the late Betty White. During an interview on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon asked Hamm about a “Glee” parody that the two had filmed with the “Golden Girls” icon for the 2010 Emmys.
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
The View’s Sara Haines nearly breaks down in tears during impassioned speech on live TV
THE View host Sarah Haines has nearly broken down in tears on live TV while giving an impassioned speech on Friday. The 45-year-old has expressed her true feelings while discussing a recent major news story. During Friday’s show, Joy Behar, who took over moderating duties for the absent Whoopi Goldberg,...
‘Jeopardy!’: 1 Contestant Broke the Most Sacred Rule and Had His Prize Winnings Revoked
'Jeopardy!' contestants generally follow the show's most important rule, but 1 contestant had his prize winnings revoked after trying to get away with breaking it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chelsea Clinton Slams Saturday Night Live for Making Fun of Her as a Child
Thanks to Saturday Night Live, Chelsea Clinton is not the biggest comedy fan. In the series premiere of her new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the only daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton confesses that she lost her taste for laughing after Saturday Night Live took aim at her as a child.
The View’s Joy Behar calls out Whoopi Goldberg’s strange behavior during confusing live moment
THE VIEW co-host Joy Behar has called out Whoopi Goldberg's odd behavior live on air. Her strange behavior comes after she pretended to fall asleep during a Hot Topic on the show. On Thursday's show, the panel discussed a clip of former President Donald Trump talking about a lawsuit against...
Chelsea Clinton Commands Attention in Accordion Skirt & Pumps with Hillary Clinton on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Chelsea Clinton and her mother Hillary sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” to discuss everything from the war in Ukraine to parenting styles on Tuesday. The duo did a deep-dive into their new Apple TV+ documentary “Gutsy,” which is based off of the book they wrote called “The Book of Gutsy Women.” After showing clips from their eight-part series, both parties played a game to round out the show while clad in dark colors and closet staple shoes. Chelsea wore comfortable neutrals, the writer donning a black tee that she neatly tucked into a more adventurous accordion-style olive...
Mark Ballas Fans Cry ‘Never Thought This Day Would Come’ Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Return
'Dancing with the Stars' fans claimed they never believed Mark Ballas would return to the ballroom after leaving in 2017.
Wheel of Fortune fans furious over puzzle with ‘racist’ history after Pat Sajak is slammed for resurfaced tweets
WHEEL of Fortune has used a puzzle with a racist history in the United States but did not seem aware of it, furious fans slammed after Friday’s episode. Host Pat Sajak presented the children's nursery rhyme after backlash over his resurfaced tweets and a controversial photo. The solution to...
Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary
Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0