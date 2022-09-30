ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolanda Hadid criticised for appearing to mock concern over Gigi’s diet

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Yolanda Hadid appears to have addressed years of criticism surrounding the dieting advice she once gave her daughter, Gigi Hadid , when she was a young teen.

The family appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for three seasons between 2013 and 2016.

At the time, Yolanda kept a close eye over her daughter Gigi’s diet , who was at the beginning of her now-successful modelling career.

In one episode, Gigi tells her mother she is feeling “really weak” because she only ate half an almond. In response, Yolanda advises her to eat a few more and chew them really slowly.

Yolanda has faced intense criticism over the clip over the years, with social media users accusing her of fuelling toxic diet culture.

The reality TV star has finally broken her silence and addressed the criticism in the form of a video shared to her Tiktok account.

The video sees Yolanda spending time on her farmhouse in Pennsylvania, carrying out daily tasks while eating from a large bowl of almonds.

@yolandahadid

#worstmomever #almonds

♬ BIZCOCHITO - ROSALÍA

As she previously instructed her daughter, the clip shows Yolanda carefully eat one almond at a time, chewing each bite slowly.

Poking fun at the backlash she has faced over the years, at one point Yolanda shares her almonds with two of her baby goats.

“#Worst Mom Ever,” she captioned the post. The video has received a mixed response from social media users.

Some people criticised the mother of three of joking about her harmful comments.

“It’s not funny. You’re just trying to stop people from [holding] you accountable for what you have shown and advertised for the world to see,” one user wrote.

“It would be funny if it wasn’t true,” another person said, while a third person wrote: “The audacity.”

Some TikTok users found the video funny, and described Yolanda as a “self-aware queen”.

