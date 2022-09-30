ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgmQg_0iGWzKFW00
Nationwide Report

According to the Memphis Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. 

The officials stated that a car was mangled beneath an 18-wheeler truck. 

The officials revealed that the crash [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

Recent Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in southeast Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead early Sunday morning. At approximately 9:50 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call on Heckle Avenue, in southeast Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a man in the yard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 firefighters injured after blaze at Memphis condominiums

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks condominiums caught on fire Sunday leaving two firefighters injured. Memphis Fire Department says the four condominiums took up two buildings. The extent of damage is unknown at this time. Luckily, no civilians were injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#Memphis Police#Drugs#Traffic Accident#Tn#Tennessee Accident News#Daily Newsletter
WREG

Overturned trailer causing delays on I-240 and Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers are advised to find an alternate route as crews work to remove an overturned tractor trailer from Interstate 240 near Lamar Ave. The incident happened around noon on Saturday and crews are still on the scene. It is unclear at this time what caused the wreck in the first place. WREG […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver charged with DUI after two paramedics injured in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two firefighters were injured in a crash on I-240 Sunday morning, police say. Memphis Police responded to a call around 3 a.m. and found a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle at I-240 and Norris. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Two others were also taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WREG

Man injured after shooting on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound Friday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting call on the 4500 block of Winchester Road and found a man in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information available at this time […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Crash in Cordova leaves 2 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left two people injured Friday morning. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Walnut Grove Road and Woodland Lake Drive in Cordova. One person is in critical condition, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teens arrested after Southaven police chase

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
E! News

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy