Pat Narduzzi Says Shorter Recruiting Schedule Pushing Coach Firings

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi sees a common theme behind the Power 5's three midseason coach dismissals.

PITTSBURGH -- This December will mark the fifth year in which college football has taken advantage of an early signing period. Recruits will be able to officially end hectic years of recruitment processes before the final deadline in February and coaches can wrap up that year's class before the new year. But Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi thinks moving signing day up has put coaches and athletic departments in a time crunch.

Narduzzi was afforded time during the early days of his tenure at Pitt. Last season's ACC Championship was the culmination of a process that lagged through multiple fine, but unspectacular, eight-win seasons before the Panthers broke through for 11 in 2021.

His team's next opponent did not grant their coach as much grace. Georgia Tech fired Geoff Collins this week, in the middle of his fourth season with the Jackets having never surpassed three wins in a season under his leadership. It did not come as a surprise but it was nonetheless an upsetting affair for those involved, like all coaching changes are.

"I have been fortunate enough to not have been around any of that," Narduzzi said. "I feel bad for anyone who goes through that, to be honest with you. It’s not easy, I’m sure. But I’ve been fortunate enough during my career to not have to deal with it at all and I don’t want to have to deal with it ever.”

But Narduzzi sees a common theme underscoring the three midseason firings that have occurred in the Power 5 at Nebraska, Arizona State and Georgia Tech - all three coaches were given less slack than underperforming coaches might have in the past.

Narduzzi claims the December signing period forces athletic departments to fire coaches sooner because recruiting classes are made final sooner.

"We said as coaches that if you move the signing date up, we’re going to be on a shorter leash. ... I think there’s three Power 5 jobs open right now in September but that’s all attributed to the early signing period. If it’s still a February signing period, athletic departments would think they have more time to get a recruiting class together and that’s part of it."

Narduzzi said that quick decisions to fire coaches in the middle of the season have an adverse effect on the players, who are stuck dealing with the fallout of the administration's decisions.

"And I don’t think it’s great for the kids," Narduzzi. "The players have to go through that after game three or after game four, it’s just a tough deal."

