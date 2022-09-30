Read full article on original website
Related
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
For high school homecoming, mum's the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
High school homecoming mums are taking off in a big way in Texas as homecoming football games kick off this fall — here's the back story of the tradition and the latest word on mum-making.
Motorcyclist Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday morning in Dallas. The officials stated that a motorcyclist was critically injured following the crash.
Comments / 0