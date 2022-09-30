Read full article on original website
Is Portland still the whitest big city in America?
As the United States became more ethnically and racially diverse in the last decade, Portland did too – all while remaining the whitest big city in America. In 2020, 66.4% of city residents identified as non-Hispanic white, according to census data, down from 72.2% a decade earlier and 75.5% two decades before that.
canbyfirst.com
Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site
In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in October
Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
WWEEK
Fearlandia Is Back, Making an Abandoned Orchards Garden Center Even Creepier
So far, Portland has seen the return of haunted houses at unusual venues ranging from an outer-eastside strip club to Oaks Amusement Park. Now, we’ve learned that the latest place that will morph into a fright fest next month is a long-abandoned Orchards garden center in a largely deserted strip mall (which, let’s face it, is inherently creepy).
Readers respond: Use high salaries to clean up Portland
Thank you for the op-ed about Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services. (“Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets,” Sept. 25) However, the piece does not explain exactly what this agency actually does. Please explain to Portlanders what these nine folks who make six-figure salaries are doing to earn them. We deserve an explanation. We also deserve a cleaner city.
‘So Help Me Todd,’ new series set in Portland, premiering Thursday
Portland will be basking in the limelight as "So Help Me Todd' premieres on KOIN 6 (CBS) Thursday night.
beavertonresourceguide.com
Do you want to live a healthier life? You have to move…
Now that Fall has arrived, the rains return. With the increase in precipitation there seems to be a proportional decrease in motivation to get outside. Unfortunately, our bodies crave and require movement. During our office workshop last month, we discussed the lifestyles of cultures that tend to live the longest...
Inside ‘Top Chef’ All-Star Gregory Gourdet’s New Caribbean-Inspired Bar in Portland
When the Portland, Oregon, chef Gregory Gourdet opened his Haitian restaurant Kann in August, it was a dream years in the making. Now, only a couple of months later, the Top Chef alum has realized another goal, with Sousòl, a cocktail bar beneath Kann. The name of the new bar is apt: Sousòl means “basement” in Haitian-Creole. And that etymology also nods to the bar’s pan-Caribbean influences. Here, Gourdet is using some of the same Haitian flavors found at Kann, but he’s also drawing from the Caribbean more broadly, as well as from the African, Chinese, Middle Eastern and Indian cultures...
Dozens paint the 'Arleta Triangle' as its makeover continues
With the bypass sfreet blocked at 72nd and Woodstock, closing one side of the Arleta Triangle, painting has been doneAfter being an Inner Southeast Portland nexus of street shootings for quite some time, residents of the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood say they're relieved that the gunfire incidents have considerably declined this year. One of the neighborhood volunteers' projects has been to close off the "Arleta Triangle", a complex intersection at S.E. Woodstock Boulevard and 72nd Avenue, which they have successfully accomplished. Their next step was to transfer the closed area there into a colorful street plaza, which took place...
Channel 6000
Giant pumpkin dropped at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais
GERVAIS, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Harvest Festival at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais is punctuated by the always exciting giant pumpkin drop. Saturday was no exception. People came from all over the West Coast to show off their pumpkins to see who has the biggest. But the highlight...
LETTERS to the Editor
The Letters to the Editor are where BEE readers each month report community news and their own opinionsAnother dangerous fire in Woodstock Editor, So this happened at 6 a.m. on Saturday, 9/10/22. Homeless campers right by my house set a mattress on fire. Luckily, my neighbor was up and was able to call the fire department before it spread to our house, or to other structures. This time. Cathy Miller Woodstock Celebrating the "older person" on October first Editor, For those of us lucky enough to have reached our sixth decade or beyond, the feeling of being...
This Oregon city among safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating
Halloween is known for scary and spooky decorations, but when it comes to trick-or-treating, parents want their kids to feel safe.
KXL
NW Government Doesn’t Understand That Less Cops Means More Criminals
The point seems so obvious, you’d think the leadership of Portland and Seattle would get it. If you cut cops to the bone, you’re gonna get a lot more crime. Both cities were severely short of officers BEFORE the pandemic and BEFORE the death of George Floyd set off a year of riots.
Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine
The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
Mingus Mapps lays out alternate plan to remake Portland government, hoping it will dampen support for more sweeping option
Portland Commissioner Mingus Mapps has a big ask for city voters deeply frustrated with City Hall and desperate to transform the way it functions. First, reject an upcoming ballot measure that proposes sweeping changes to the city’s form of government and election system crafted by a citizen-led group and championed by a diverse coalition of backers.
oregonmusicnews.com
Nancy Wilson's Heart at iLani in Ridgefield, WA on 10-01-22 / Photos and Review
By BRENT ANGELO // Nancy Wilson's Heart just premiered her new live version of the band at Ridgefield's iLani Casino Resort. Nancy Wilson’s Heart just played their first show here at iLani Casino Resort in Ridgefield, Washington. Her band is doing a few warmup gigs as they are getting ready to head out on a tour with Styx in Canada. Nancy Wilson’s Heart includes Nancy Wilson (on guitar/vocals), Kimberly Nichole (vocals), who was a finalist on Season 8 of The Voice, as well as 2019 Heart touring members Ben Smith (drums), Ryan Waters (guitar), Andy Stoller (bass) and Dan Walker (keyboards). Ben Smith and Ryan Waters also worked with Nancy on her 2017 side project, Roadcase Royale.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn
What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
News Briefs - Gresham Quilt Guild to host two-day event
Mountainview Christian Church to be quilter's dream; Gresham road crews wrap up busy paving summer. Gresham Quilt Guild hosts two-day show The community is invited to a two-day celebration of all things quilts hosted by a local guild. The Quilt Show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at Mountainview Christian Church, 1890 N.E. Cleveland Ave. Hosted by the Mt. Hood Quilt Guild, the event will have quilts for sale, sewing vendors, boutique items, raffle baskets, and refreshments. Admission is $5, and raffle tickets are $1 each. The gathering is also sponsored...
idesignarch.com
Lushly Landscaped Prime Waterfront Home on Oswego Lake
Every day is a vacation at this magical lakeside home in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The resort-like estate offers 330 feet of shoreline, a guest house and a private boathouse. Inside the home, the opulent living spaces open to breathtaking water views. The European-inspired luxury home has many quiet spots and...
opb.org
School starts in Newberg amid divided community, exacerbated problems
Your browser does not support the audio element. The day before school started in Newberg, a parent was told the school bus would drop off her daughter at one of the district’s middle schools. But her daughter, who has disabilities, is in high school. “That was clearly not going...
