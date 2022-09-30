Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT – TRAFFIC BACK UP
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Van Zile @ Route 88. Traffic is building in the area. We do not have any additional information available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH AIR BAG DEPLOYMENT AND HEAVY VEHICLE DAMAGE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a major crash on Highland and Water St. Both vehicles are blocking the roadway. Air bags have deployed and both vehicles are exhibiting extensive damage. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT – TRAFFIC BACKED UP
Emergency personnel was at the scene of an accident that occurred just a short time ago at the intersection of Route 571 and Old Freehold Road. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: STATE POLICE RELEASE STATEMENT ON FATAL PEDESTRIAN HIT AND RUN LAST NIGHT
The crash occurred at 7:19pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 87.2 in Toms River, Ocean County. Based on a preliminary investigation, a Jeep Wrangler operated by Barry Braunstein, 66, of Haskell, NJ was stopped in the right shoulder of the GSP south. The passenger of the Jeep, Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, NJ, exited the vehicle and entered the southbound lanes of travel. Morillo-Rosario was then struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound and she sustained fatal injuries. The vehicle that struck Morillo-Rosario did not stop and continued traveling southbound on the GSP. The driver of the Jeep, Barry Braunstein was arrested and charged with DWI. The right and center lanes of the GSP southbound were closed for approximately 5 hours.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS CRASH INVOLVING PEDESTRIAN ON GSP WITH MAJOR INVESTIGATION
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at mile marker 87.2 southbound. This area is going to be blocked off for an extended time period for a crime scene investigation. We understand a vehicle was traveling southbound, in the above area, and the couple was experiencing what...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH ONE INJURY AND AN IMPLANTED MAILBOX
Emergency personnel was on the scene of an earlier accident on Admiral near River Drive. One person was injured and transported by ambulance to the hospital. A mailbox became implanted in the front of one of the vehicles.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE – MOBIL HOME
Emergency responders were at the scene of a structure fire (trailer) on the 0 block of Alexander. The fire was from electrical lines under the trailer that were sitting in water. This created an intense smoke condition. We do not have a report of any injuries at this time. No additional information is available.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO PEDESTRIAN HIT AND RUN ON PARKWAY …….
Vehicle heading south on parkway with “rolling domestic dispute. Female passenger jumped out of car and was struck by another vehicle around mile marker 87.2. The vehicle who hit the pedestrian did not stay at the scene. The vehicle that the victim jumped out of stayed on the scene...
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway
There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 on the parkway southbound south of Exit 63A in Stafford Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. There were injuries in the crash, the DOT said. A...
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Garden State Parkway after getting out of SUV
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County on Sunday after she got out of an SUV, authorities said. Judith Morillo-Rosario 53, of Wanaque, was hit by a southbound vehicle at about 7:20 p.m. near milepost 87.2 in Toms River, State Police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting today
Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: VEHICLE VS POLE
A vehicle into a pole has been reported in the area of 990 West Commadore in Jackson. The pole is split with the transformer and wires on the ground. The vehicle is still running under the wires with leaking fluids. No sign of a fire as of yet. The driver...
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: POLE FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pole fire on the 0 block of Dogwood. Expect possible power interruptions in the immediate area.
ocscanner.news
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP: FLOODING CLOSES ROAD
The Long Beach Township police department announced that Long Beach Blvd is now closed in both directions until further notice due to severe flooding. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE THROUGH FOR YOUR SAFETY!
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: TWO ALARM RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency responders are on the scene of a two alarm, single family, two story detached, structure fire on the 100 block of Old Orchard Road. Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the building. Once the firemen gain entry the basement was fully involved and a second alarm went out. The fire is now down graded to under control. We did not receive reports of any injuries. There is no additional information available at this time.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI following single-vehicle crash in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated Thursday following a single-vehicle crash in Denville Township. The crash happened on September 30 at East Main Street and Durbin Avenue, police said. During the course of the police investigation, it was...
wrnjradio.com
Driver injured after FedEx tractor-trailer overturns on I-78 in Hunterdon County
BLOOMSBURY BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A New York man was injured after his FedEx tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 78 Saturday night, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was reported at 11:47 p.m. on Interstate 78 eastbound at milepost 7.3 in Bloomsbury Borough, Goez...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: CAR INTO BUILDING
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car that drove into a commercial building on the 300 block of 17th Ave. The car is lodged halfway into the building. There was injuries as a result of this accident. First responders were able to free the occupants of the car but at this moment the car remains lodged in the building. Rescuers are working on removing the vehicle.
ocscanner.news
JAMESBURG: FULLY INVOLVED CAR FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a raging car fire on Cranberry-Spotswood Road. Occupants were out of the car. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: TREE ACROSS THE ROAD
Emergency personnel are on Grand Avenue between Lexington and Central for a tree across Grand Avenue. Use extreme caution on the roadways today.
