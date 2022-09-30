ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, IN

WTHI

Covered with Love hosts Stuff the Truck Diaper Drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Did you know one in three families say they are in need of diapers, and recently this need is becoming more common?. Now, one local organization is stepping up to help!. Covered with Love hosted a Stuff the Truck Diaper Drive this weekend at Baesler's...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Fall Farm Day brings families and friends from all over

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and the Sisters of Providence hosted a fall farm day on Sunday!. It was a day full of alpaca visits, children's activities, and farm and 4-H demonstrations!. It was also a chance to learn about the history of farming at the woods that...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Two killed in Paris, Ill., apartment fire

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Two people were killed in an early morning fire in Paris, Illinois. The fire happened at apartment house in the 500 block of South Central Street just after 6 a.m. Saturday. The Edgar County Coroner's Office said firefighters found the structure fully engulfed in flames and...
PARIS, IL
WTHI

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods celebrates Feast Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a big day for celebrating at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The college is celebrating the Feast Day of Saint Mother Theodore Guerin. Feast Day is a time dedicated to commemorating the lives of saints or specific events. The school honored Saint Mother Theodore Guerin...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Indiana Department of Education recipients of grant funding

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In a time when schools are struggling with a teacher shortage, there is some help on the way. The Indiana Department of Education has announced the recipients of more than $10 million in funding. It's all a part of "the attract, prepare, retain grant." The...
INDIANA STATE

