WTHI
Crews to start work on I-70 that will force overnight ramp closures in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is expected to start Monday night on parts of Interstate 70. The Indiana Department of Transportation will be installing message boards and camera poles. The work is part of the information technology systems installation project in Vigo County. The cameras will allow INDOT to...
WTHI
It's almost property tax time in Indiana - here's how to make your payment in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The fall property tax deadline is nearing in Indiana. You have until November 10 to get yours submitted. There are several ways you can make your payment in Vigo County. You can stop into several bank branches, the treasurer's office, the annex drop-box, online or...
WTHI
The sign-up process for Toys for Tots will be a little different and easier to access this year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual Toys for Tots campaign is officially underway. There's an important change for families needing and wanting help. This year, all registrations will be handled online. The registration window is open right now through December 1. About 100 local businesses have already put boxes...
WTHI
Covered with Love hosts Stuff the Truck Diaper Drive
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Did you know one in three families say they are in need of diapers, and recently this need is becoming more common?. Now, one local organization is stepping up to help!. Covered with Love hosted a Stuff the Truck Diaper Drive this weekend at Baesler's...
WTHI
Fall Farm Day brings families and friends from all over
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and the Sisters of Providence hosted a fall farm day on Sunday!. It was a day full of alpaca visits, children's activities, and farm and 4-H demonstrations!. It was also a chance to learn about the history of farming at the woods that...
WTHI
Two killed in Paris, Ill., apartment fire
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Two people were killed in an early morning fire in Paris, Illinois. The fire happened at apartment house in the 500 block of South Central Street just after 6 a.m. Saturday. The Edgar County Coroner's Office said firefighters found the structure fully engulfed in flames and...
WTHI
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods celebrates Feast Day
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a big day for celebrating at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The college is celebrating the Feast Day of Saint Mother Theodore Guerin. Feast Day is a time dedicated to commemorating the lives of saints or specific events. The school honored Saint Mother Theodore Guerin...
WTHI
Third annual Toystock event is helping local kids celebrate Christmas this year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, local musicians are preparing for kids to have the best Christmas this year. The Joseph A. Bray Marine Corps League of Terre Haute along with Musicians Giving Back hosted the third annual Toystock event on Saturday. Last year's Toystock raised more than $15,000....
WTHI
Indiana Department of Education recipients of grant funding
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In a time when schools are struggling with a teacher shortage, there is some help on the way. The Indiana Department of Education has announced the recipients of more than $10 million in funding. It's all a part of "the attract, prepare, retain grant." The...
WTHI
"That message was loud and clear" Parke County employees could see a pay increase in next year's budget
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County leaders say the local government has had a hard time retaining workers. They're hoping a pay increase in the next budget could help solve that problem. Parke County council members say many county agencies are struggling with staffing. They say they need help...
