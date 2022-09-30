ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman allegedly burned victim with hookah set during fight at local hookah lounge

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after an altercation at a local hookah lounge.

On Sept. 19, a woman reported she had been assaulted inside the Spades Hookah Lounge at 3705 Malco Way, Ste. 105, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The woman said she was in a verbal altercation when a woman threw a hookah set at her.

The hookah set hit the victim in the face, causing a scratch on her cheek and two burns from hot charcoal on her thigh, according to an affidavit.

The suspect was identified as Tamara Mason, 27.

During an investigation, MPD obtained video surveillance of the incident.

The video showed Mason being escorted from the area during the verbal altercation. She “aggressively” returned and pushed the hookah set toward the victim, causing a fire to flicker as the victim jumped from the booth, the affidavit said.

The next day, the victim identified Mason in a lineup.

Mason is charged with Simple Assault, records show.

Bill J
3d ago

That's what hookah lounges are for...hookahs, and you will probably get hooked at the hookahs lounge but you're getting to lounge for FREE...SO, if you don't want to get hookahs thrown at YOU then don't go to the hookahs lounge!!! Hookahs, hookahs, hookahs!!!

DR Suzuki650
2d ago

Animals should not be given fire to play with. Memphis residents are too primitive to have dangerous tools like fire.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

