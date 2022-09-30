Read full article on original website
Related
Saginaw County election forums to focus on candidates in U.S., state, local races
KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI — Over the next seven days, a trio of election 2022 candidate forums across Saginaw County will highlight candidates in local, state and national races. U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint Township and his opponent in the race for the U.S. House District 8 seat, Paul Junge...
WNEM
Bay City announces retirement of public safety director following complaint
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Bay City announced its public safety director, Michael Cecchini, is retiring. This comes after Cecchini was placed on administrative leave following a complaint from a Bay City resident. The complaint stems from an incident that happened Sept. 17 near Rivers Edge in...
Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini announces retirement amid assault allegations
BAY CITY, MI — After 16 years in the position and amid controversy in his recent interactions with some teens, Michael J. Cecchini is retiring as director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety. Cecchini announced his retirement plans to city officials on Sunday, Oct. 2, said Bay...
Flint’s $300 water credits applied to accounts, including thousands that were past-due
FLINT, MI -- If there’s not a $300 credit on your home water account, it’s time to call City Hall. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said on Monday, Oct. 3, that the city has applied the long-talked-about credits to 28,057 residential customer accounts in Flint, including roughly 12,000 with past-due balances.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saginaw bus service adds county’s top employer as stop, along with three new routes
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) routes now reach one of the region’s largest employers and stretches down a busy commercial district. STARS officials announced the updated route map as bus fares returned this month for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March 2020.
Former Davison schools administrator chosen to fill Board of Education vacancy
DAVISON, MI – A former Davison Community Schools administrator with 25 years of education experience will fill the vacancy on the Board of Education. Holly Halabicky, who most recently served the district as Executive Director of Student Services, was appointed to the open position on the Davison Community Schools Board of Education last week by the Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD).
Five months later, Saginaw County board candidates face rematch for seat
SAGINAW, MI — In May, the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed Republican Tracey L. Slodowski to a vacant seat on the board, favoring her over opponent Peyton Ball. Voters will decide between the two candidates in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Slodowski’s appointment will expire then, allowing...
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
Bay City commissioner, state representative facing off for new 35th District Senate seat
BAY CITY, MI - A local commissioner is taking on a current state representative for a chance to serve on the State Senate. Democrat Kristen Rivet is running against Republican Annette Glenn for the seat overseeing the newly created 35th District. The new district encompasses communities in Bay, Saginaw and Midland counties.
House of Esther asks judge to stop Flint from selling abandoned convent
FLINT, MI — The House of Esther is asking a Genesee County Circuit Court judge to block the city from selling property that the organization says it has the right of first refusal to purchase — the former St. Agnes Catholic Church. Paul Taylor, an attorney for the...
MDHHS, Food Bank plan Flint mobile pantries for October
FLINT, MI – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout the month of October. Thanks to the partnership of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, October’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nexteer to retain 1,100 jobs in Buena Vista, invest in Saginaw County site thanks to grant
BUENA VISTA TWP, MI — Nexteer Automotive will retain more than 1,000 jobs at its Buena Vista Township site — about 30% of its Saginaw County workforce — with help from a CARES Act grant. During a board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Michigan Strategic Fund approved...
abc12.com
Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general
The Michigan Attorney General's Office will decide whether to file charges against Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini, who is accused of assault. Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general. The Bay County Prosecutor's Office transferred the case to state prosecutors.
Euclid Avenue Big Boy to reopen after Essexville location, Bay County’s last, closes
BAY CITY, MI — The Big Boy restaurant in Essexville, the chain’s last remaining location in Bay County, has closed after nearly 40 years in business, but the restaurant chain offering classic American comfort food isn’t leaving the area. The Essexville Big Boy restaurant, located at 3111...
Prosecutor rules Bay County sheriff’s deputy’s killing of homicide suspect a justified shooting
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay County Sheriff’s deputy is returning to work after having killed a homicide suspect at the scene of a woman’s killing, with prosecutors having ruled the matter a justified shooting. Deputy Christopher VanHorn is to resume his normal road patrol shift on...
New Restaurant Opening In Flint Twp Bar Louie Location
Bar Louie Tavern and Grill in Flint Township closed its doors in January 2020. Since then, the former restaurant has been vacant and word on the street is a national chain restaurant will soon be moving in. A secret source has confirmed this - but no word as to what...
labroots.com
Five Years Later, Flint, Michigan Residents Suffer from Depression and PTSD
In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, a team of researchers led by Duke University investigated the long-term psychological ramifications on Flint, Michigan residents five years after the Flint drinking water was proclaimed lead-free, which occurred on January 24, 2017. This came after tens of thousands of Flint children and adults were exposed to disinfection products, unsafe levels of bacteria, a neurotoxicant, and lead when the city of Flint switched the source of its water supply on April 25, 2014, from the Detroit River and Lake Huron to the Flint River and failed to properly treat the water supply. The results of the unsafe drinking water put these children and adults at larger risk for mental health problems, cognitive defects, and additional health problems later in life.
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
Body found at Flint fire scene, investigation underway
FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating after firefighters discovered a body at the scene of a fire late Sunday. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were called to the area of East Lorado and Industrial avenues at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, following reports of a residential structure fire, Chief Ray Barton told MLive-The Flint Journal.
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 1