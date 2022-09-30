Read full article on original website
🎙 Post Podcast: TMP-Marian students prepare for future with career exploration programs
On this episode of the Post Podcast Thomas More Prep-Marian counselor David Zachman stops by to talk about career exploration programs in the Hays Catholic Schools. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
Gift to FHSU shotgun team to be announced Friday
The Fort Hays State University Foundation will announce a large gift in support of the FHSU shotgun team at a news conference at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in the Memorial Union’s Sunset Atrium. Attendees will hear from the university president, coach of the FHSU shotgun team, and two members of the team on how this gift will change the future of their expanding shooting sports program. To date, the team has won eight national championships.
🎙 Hays High students, alumni prepare for 2022 Homecoming celebrations
The 2022 Hays High Homecoming festivities are set to kick off this week as students and alumni prepare for a weekend of activities celebrating the school and all those that have been associated with it over the years. Inside the school, preparations have already begun as students will begin spirit...
⛳ Wamego dominates TMP-Marian Invitational
HAYS - The TMP-Marian girls’ golf team didn’t place anyone in the top-10 Monday at their own tournament at Smoky Hill Country Club. Wamego had the top-three finishers and all six of their golfers were in the top-10 led by Addison Douglass who won the event with an 84.
Kansas AG announces grants for Hays-based Options
TOPEKA — A Hays organization has been awarded nearly $77,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced last week. Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services Inc., was awarded grants to support the following programs in 18 area counties:. • $31,970 to...
Schmidt Foundation awards $20,000 to Community Assistance Center food bank
On Sept. 16, the Robert E. and Patricia Schmidt Foundation donated $20,000 to Community Assistance Center food bank in Hays. Theresa Hill, food bank director, said the food bank has been struggling to meet the food needs of local households. As of early September, she said the food bank shelves were almost bare, and the food bank had been spending about $1,000 a month to purchase food.
Support group for parents of autistic children forms in Hays
Parents of autistic children are invited to attend a new free support group offered by the Center for Life Experience, 103C E. 27th. Titled “It’s Good to Talk—Neurodivergent,” the group will meet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of every month, beginning Oct. 26. Free on-site childcare will be available to those who RSVP by Wednesday, Oct. 5, to the center at (785) 259-6859 or [email protected].
🏐 Tigers fall in three to No. 10 Bearcats
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team fell in straight sets Saturday afternoon against Northwest Missouri State, 14-25, 10-25, 21-25. The Tigers (6-10, 1-7 MIAA) led early in the first set and for much of the third set, but the Bearcats (12-4, 6-2) used an efficient offensive attack to take the match in three sets.
Kansas Wetlands Education Center to host star-gazing event
Telescopes aimed at the Andromeda Galaxy on Friday, Oct. 7, will give observers a chance to see Jupiter, Saturn, and several deep-sky Messier Objects. FHSU’s Astronomy Club, led by Dr. Jack Maseberg, associate professor of physics, and Dr. Paul Adams, dean of the College of Education, will provide the use of high-powered telescopes at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center star-gazing event.
⚽ Late goal lifts No. 24 Tigers past 16th-ranked RiverHawks
HAYS, Kan. - The No. 24 ranked Fort Hays State men's soccer team defeated No. 16 ranked Northeastern State 2-1 on Saturday (Oct. 1). The teams traded scores early in the first half, but the Tigers found the net once more in the waning minutes of the match to secure the win. FHSU improved to 7-2-3 (5-0-1 GAC), while NSU took its second loss of the season and fell to 5-2-2 (3-1-1 GAC).
Ellis County Child Care Task Force seeks to create child care substitute pool
The Child Care Task Force of Ellis County is trying to develop a child care substitute pool. Members of the task force further discussed the pool at a meeting on Tuesday. A survey conducted last year indicated Hays has one open spot for every 10 children who need care, and that is keeping potential employees out of the workforce.
Celebration of life set for longtime Hays businessman
The family of a longtime Hays businessman is having a celebration of life for him on Thursday. Friends and acquaintances of Russ Clark are invited to attend a casual reception from 9 a.m. to noon at the Strand, 1102 Main. Clark's family decided the Strand was a fitting location because...
🎙 Post Podcast: Imagine Ellis County Committee continues strengthening area communities
The Imagine Ellis County Committee continues their work to strengthen area communities, from Grow Hays, Executive Director Doug Williams stops by to share with us the latest on this episode of the Post Podcast. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click...
2 hospitalized after I-70 pickup rollover crash
TREGO COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before noon Saturday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Toyota Tundra driven by Austin R. Luero, 19, Shafter, California was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the WaKeeney exit. The pickup left the roadway...
UPDATE: Postponement of Pine Street closing in Hays
The closure of Pine Street just south of 6th Street in Hays originally planned for today is being postponed until Monday, October 10th. On Monday, October 10th, Pine Street will be closed to through traffic just south of 6th Street for waterline work. 6th Street will remain open, and Pine Street should be back open to traffic by the end of that day.
Portion of Pine closed Monday for waterline work
On Monday, Pine Street will be closed to through traffic just south of Sixth Street for waterline work. Sixth Street will remain open, and Pine Street should be back open to traffic by the end of the day. For more information, call (785) 628-7350. — City of Hays.
