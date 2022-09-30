The Fort Hays State University Foundation will announce a large gift in support of the FHSU shotgun team at a news conference at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in the Memorial Union’s Sunset Atrium. Attendees will hear from the university president, coach of the FHSU shotgun team, and two members of the team on how this gift will change the future of their expanding shooting sports program. To date, the team has won eight national championships.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO