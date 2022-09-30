ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run accident and asking the public for help to locate a pickup and driver. Just after 6:40p.m. Saturday police responded to an injury accident at 14th and U.S.59 involving a pedestrian and a pick-up truck that had left the scene, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.

ATCHISON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO