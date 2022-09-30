Read full article on original website
16-year-old Missouri boy dead after 3-vehicle crash
HOLT COUNTY—A Missouri teen died in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Sunday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kenworth semi driven by Jason D. Fedak, 58, Spring, Texas, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the Rulo exit. The driver attempted to merge...
Police work to locate pickup in hit-and-run that injured Kan. man
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run accident and asking the public for help to locate a pickup and driver. Just after 6:40p.m. Saturday police responded to an injury accident at 14th and U.S.59 involving a pedestrian and a pick-up truck that had left the scene, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
