Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at Iowa residence
A 35-year-old Davenport man who appeared before a judge Sunday morning is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 […]
Convicted murderer asks Iowa State Supreme Court to overturn DNA evidence
(Cedar Rapids, IA) - The Iowa State Supreme Court this week is considering a motion to throw out DNA evidence in the Michelle Martinco murder case. Lawyers for Jerry Burns made their case Friday. They say Police should have had a search warrant before testing Burns’ DNA on a drinking straw Burns used, at a restaurant and threw in the trash. Burns was convicted of murdering 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in a Cedar Rapids mall parking lot in 1979. She’d been stabbed 29 times. The DNA on the drinking straw matched DNA on the clothes the young woman was wearing that night, leading detectives to Burns. He is serving a life sentence with no parole.
Dubuque Police Arrest Man For Domestic Assault
Dubuque Police arrested 47 year old Todd Fishnick of Dubuque Saturday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. According to a report, Fishnick assaulted 42 year old Kelly Puccio of Dubuque.
Police: Suspect took gun from bag, pointed it at victim Saturday
A 22-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he took a gun from a bag and pointed it at a victim on Saturday. Nehemiah Wells-Luten faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a domestic-abuse offender and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.
Man Convicted in High-Profile Iowa Murder Case Files New Appeal
In 2020, a long-standing cold case murder was closed in Iowa when Jerry Burns of Manchester was convicted of killing Michelle Martinko 39 years earlier. The 50-year-old Burns appeared at an appeal hearing b before the Iowa Supreme Court last Friday, where his lawyers stated Burns had a "reasonable expectation of privacy", meaning police should have gotten a warrant to obtain a DNA sample from a drinking straw he tossed in the trash.
Two More Women Arrested For Disturbance
Police say two more women have been arrested for their roles in a large fight in Dubuque during which they were among three women slashed by a knife. 25 year old Carteasia Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Friday, while 30 year old Cartrice Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Saturday on warrants charging participation in a riot. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was previously arrested on the same charge in relation to the disturbance. Reports say that the Carpenters and Hall were involved in a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main. Charges are pending against other people involved in the disturbance.
Iowa City man gets 20 years after meth sale leads to death of man
An Iowa City man was sentenced this week to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing meth that resulted in a man’s death. KWWL TV reports that first responders arrived at 50-year-old Eric Jonathan Hojka’s apartment over a report of an unconscious man. Paramedics failed to revive the man, pronouncing him dead at the scene.
Iowa City woman charged with striking grandchild in public
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody after allegedly striking her grandchild. According to police, two independent witnesses called 911 Thursday morning to report that they observed 55-year-old Dorothy Golden of the Town and Campus Apartments hitting a three-year-old in a stroller near the intersection of South Gilbert Street and Kirkwood Boulevard.
Tractor Operator Killed in Rollover Accident in Dubuque County on Sunday (OCT 2)
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department says one person is dead after being pinned under a tractor Sunday night in Dubuque County. According to the release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Dubuque County Sheriff's deputies, along with Iowa State Patrol and Sherrill EMS and Fire responded to 13797 Hammerand Road just after 7:30 Sunday night for a tractor rollover accident. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque. The operator was later pronounced deceased.
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges
Charles Michael Spiker, 49, of Davenport, was sentenced Sept. 27, 2022, to 12 years in prison following his guilty pleas to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams and More of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. According to court documents, law enforcement identified Spiker as part of a drug...
Teen hurt in Highway 13 head-on crash
LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a teen had minor injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 13 Sunday. A second driver now faces charges for causing the crash. The sheriff's office says deputies responded, along with Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire,...
13-year-old charged with terrorism after threatening Iowa school on Thursday
A juvenile is in custody after possible threats of violence to students and staff at Smart Intermediate School were reported to Davenport Police on Thursday.
Breasia Terrell's disappearance and the prosecution of Henry Dinkins: A timeline
Breasia Terrell disappeared July 10, 2020, and her remains were found March 22, 2021, in rural DeWitt. Here's a timeline of the the search for her and the prosecution of Henry Earl Dinkins. July 10, 2020: Breasia was last seen late Thursday, July 9, or in the early hours of...
Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing purse and using credit cards
A Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged theft and use of another woman’s credit cards. According to the police reports, the victim reported having her clutch purse, containing her IDs, debit and credit cards, stolen sometime during her 10 am appointment July 1st at the University of Iowa’s Dental Science Building.
Manchester Teen Injured in Collision Involving Intoxicated Driver
A Manchester teen suffered minor injuries after her car was hit head-on by an intoxicated driver early Sunday. It happened shortly after midnight on Highway 13 near the Linn-Delaware Road intersection. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound SUV had crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the teen’s...
IC man accused of abusing his dog faces assault charge after allegedly punching bystander who attempted to intervene
An Iowa City man accused of abusing his dog faces an additional assault charge after allegedly punching a bystander who tried to intervene. Iowa City Police were called to the Ped Mall in front of TCB at 1:30 Saturday afternoon for a report of a subject making threats while holding a knife. A second caller reported a man abusing his dog in front of Brother’s and threatening to stab the reporting party.
Dubuque man charged with child endangerment after dragging man 50 yards with his vehicle
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, officials responded to a residence in the Super 20 mobile home park for a welfare check. Dispatch advised responding officers that a victim reported her son was taken from her by her former boyfriend, but that he left the area after leaving her son on the ground.
Cedar Rapids man charged with hate crime after allegedly shooting at a man in Hiawatha
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was arrested and charged with a hate crime after Hiawatha police said he fired gunshots at someone on Friday morning. In a press release, Hiawatha police said they responded to a report of gunshots in the 1300 block of Hawkeye Drive in Hiawatha just after 5 a.m.
Burns appeals use of his DNA in murder case to Iowa Supreme Court
His jersey and headset were also laid out on the team bench tonight. Springville sends important message of mental health awareness ahead of football game. Rich and Julie Lorimer lost their son Andrew, who was a former football player, to suicide two summers ago. 1 Year anniversary since Xavior Harrelson's...
Ex-Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A former Iowa State Patrol trooper who was captured on cruiser dash camera video hitting and knocking over a biker during a traffic stop in 2017 has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker’s rights, prosecutors said Wednesday. Robert Smith, 58, pleaded guilty Monday to deprivation of rights under color of law, federal prosecutors said in a statement. As part of his plea, Smith admitted that this intentional open-hand strike was an unreasonable use of force against Bryce Yakish. Smith pulled Yakish over for speeding in September 2017. Prosecutors said Yakish was standing by his bike with his hands up when Smith, unprovoked, struck Yakish, knocked him to the ground, put a knee on his neck, handcuffed and falsely arrested him. Investigators said Smith falsely accused Yakish of trying to flee and charged him with eluding law enforcement, even though Yakish stopped immediately after Smith activated his patrol car’s lights and siren. The charge against Yakish was dropped after a prosecutor reviewed the video and concluded it was baseless.
