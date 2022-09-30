Read full article on original website
Related
Biden to Unveil New Guidelines to Protect Reproductive Rights 100 Days on From Roe Judgment
President Biden on Tuesday will announce new guidelines and grants designed to protect reproductive rights in the U.S., according to a report. He will be speaking at a meeting of the reproductive rights task force which is being convened 100 days on from the Supreme Court’s judgment to overturn Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris will also attend the meeting, where Biden is set to describe how abortion rights have been curtailed for millions of women in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling. The gathering will also discuss how medical staff are now being subjected to prosecutions for providing abortion services, according to a letter shared by the White House, Reuters reports. It’s understood that the president will also discuss new guidelines for colleges to protect students from discrimination on the basis of pregnancy and $6 million in new grants to protect access to the Department of Health and Human Services’ reproductive healthcare services.Read it at Reuters
Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says
DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue. The Daily Beast spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating. The news outlet reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker dated five days after the abortion receipt. The woman said Walker encouraged her to end the pregnancy, saying that the time wasn’t right for a baby, The Daily Beast reported. In a statement, Walker said he would file a lawsuit against the news outlet on Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0