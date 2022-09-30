Read full article on original website
Related
⚽ Tigers women play to draw at No. 11 Central Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with 11th-ranked Central Oklahoma on Sunday. UCO took the lead in the first half but they committed an own goal in the second half that leveled the score. Fort Hays State remained unbeaten at 8-0-4 (3-0-2 MIAA) and Central Oklahoma moved to 8-1-2 (3-1-1). Central Oklahoma took the lead in the 15th minute when Lauren Piper bent a well-placed free kick into the corner of the net. The Bronchos held a 1-0 lead at the half. The Tigers picked up the equalizer midway through the second half when a throw in fromEmily Hutchings sailed into the box. Ariella Mesa and a Broncho defender both went up for headers and it struck the Broncho player, redirecting the ball into their own goal.
🏐 Tigers fall in three to No. 10 Bearcats
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team fell in straight sets Saturday afternoon against Northwest Missouri State, 14-25, 10-25, 21-25. The Tigers (6-10, 1-7 MIAA) led early in the first set and for much of the third set, but the Bearcats (12-4, 6-2) used an efficient offensive attack to take the match in three sets.
⚽ Late goal lifts No. 24 Tigers past 16th-ranked RiverHawks
HAYS, Kan. - The No. 24 ranked Fort Hays State men's soccer team defeated No. 16 ranked Northeastern State 2-1 on Saturday (Oct. 1). The teams traded scores early in the first half, but the Tigers found the net once more in the waning minutes of the match to secure the win. FHSU improved to 7-2-3 (5-0-1 GAC), while NSU took its second loss of the season and fell to 5-2-2 (3-1-1 GAC).
🎾 HHS finishes second at WAC tourney
DODGE CITY - The Hays High girls’ tennis team finished second at Monday's the Western Athletic Conference tournament. The Indians scored 10 points, five behind first place Garden City. Hays High's No. 2 Doubles team of Morgen Berry and Ava Neil went 3-1 and won a three-way tie by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
🏈🎧 LISTEN - Tigers face No. 23 Lopers in Kearney
Kearney, Neb. - Cope Stadium. Fort Hays State Football returns to action on Saturday in Kearney, Neb. The Tigers face the No. 23/19 ranked Lopers of Nebraska-Kearney at 7 p.m. at Cope Stadium. Fort Hays State is looking for a 10th-consecutive win over UNK, winning nine straight in the series between the schools going back to 2012.
⛳ Wamego dominates TMP-Marian Invitational
HAYS - The TMP-Marian girls’ golf team didn’t place anyone in the top-10 Monday at their own tournament at Smoky Hill Country Club. Wamego had the top-three finishers and all six of their golfers were in the top-10 led by Addison Douglass who won the event with an 84.
🎙 Hays High students, alumni prepare for 2022 Homecoming celebrations
The 2022 Hays High Homecoming festivities are set to kick off this week as students and alumni prepare for a weekend of activities celebrating the school and all those that have been associated with it over the years. Inside the school, preparations have already begun as students will begin spirit...
Gift to FHSU shotgun team to be announced Friday
The Fort Hays State University Foundation will announce a large gift in support of the FHSU shotgun team at a news conference at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in the Memorial Union’s Sunset Atrium. Attendees will hear from the university president, coach of the FHSU shotgun team, and two members of the team on how this gift will change the future of their expanding shooting sports program. To date, the team has won eight national championships.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NCK Tech expands partnerships, programs as enrollment jumps
NCK Tech has increased its partnerships with secondary schools to offer concurrent and career technical education credit and school officials say that is part of the reason the college hit a five-year enrollment high this fall. The school has also increased its online offerings. Fall enrollment numbers were released by...
🎙 Post Podcast: TMP-Marian students prepare for future with career exploration programs
On this episode of the Post Podcast Thomas More Prep-Marian counselor David Zachman stops by to talk about career exploration programs in the Hays Catholic Schools. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
Kansas Wetlands Education Center to host star-gazing event
Telescopes aimed at the Andromeda Galaxy on Friday, Oct. 7, will give observers a chance to see Jupiter, Saturn, and several deep-sky Messier Objects. FHSU’s Astronomy Club, led by Dr. Jack Maseberg, associate professor of physics, and Dr. Paul Adams, dean of the College of Education, will provide the use of high-powered telescopes at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center star-gazing event.
Kansas AG announces grants for Hays-based Options
TOPEKA — A Hays organization has been awarded nearly $77,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced last week. Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services Inc., was awarded grants to support the following programs in 18 area counties:. • $31,970 to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Postponement of Pine Street closing in Hays
The closure of Pine Street just south of 6th Street in Hays originally planned for today is being postponed until Monday, October 10th. On Monday, October 10th, Pine Street will be closed to through traffic just south of 6th Street for waterline work. 6th Street will remain open, and Pine Street should be back open to traffic by the end of that day.
Portion of Pine closed Monday for waterline work
On Monday, Pine Street will be closed to through traffic just south of Sixth Street for waterline work. Sixth Street will remain open, and Pine Street should be back open to traffic by the end of the day. For more information, call (785) 628-7350. — City of Hays.
Hays Area Children's Center's Bright Lights Little Tykes tickets on sale; donors sought
The Hays Area Children's Center is seeking sponsors for its annual Bright Lights for Little Tykes fundraiser from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Fox Theatre. The center is a non-profit child care facility that offers care for children from birth through preschool. The center is licensed for 88 children. That includes school-age children during the summer.
Celebration of life set for longtime Hays businessman
The family of a longtime Hays businessman is having a celebration of life for him on Thursday. Friends and acquaintances of Russ Clark are invited to attend a casual reception from 9 a.m. to noon at the Strand, 1102 Main. Clark's family decided the Strand was a fitting location because...
🎙 Post Podcast: Imagine Ellis County Committee continues strengthening area communities
The Imagine Ellis County Committee continues their work to strengthen area communities, from Grow Hays, Executive Director Doug Williams stops by to share with us the latest on this episode of the Post Podcast. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click...
Support group for parents of autistic children forms in Hays
Parents of autistic children are invited to attend a new free support group offered by the Center for Life Experience, 103C E. 27th. Titled “It’s Good to Talk—Neurodivergent,” the group will meet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of every month, beginning Oct. 26. Free on-site childcare will be available to those who RSVP by Wednesday, Oct. 5, to the center at (785) 259-6859 or [email protected].
🎙 OUNCE OF PREVENTION: Cybersecurity awareness events help decipher online threats
As life continues moving online, the ongoing threat from bad actors continues to grow in frequency and insidiousness. While technology becomes more ubiquitous, remaining safe often comes down to understanding how scammers operate and how they collect information that will ultimately be used to damage or steal from the owner.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0