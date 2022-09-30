Read full article on original website
⛳ Wamego dominates TMP-Marian Invitational
HAYS - The TMP-Marian girls’ golf team didn’t place anyone in the top-10 Monday at their own tournament at Smoky Hill Country Club. Wamego had the top-three finishers and all six of their golfers were in the top-10 led by Addison Douglass who won the event with an 84.
⚽ Tigers women play to draw at No. 11 Central Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with 11th-ranked Central Oklahoma on Sunday. UCO took the lead in the first half but they committed an own goal in the second half that leveled the score. Fort Hays State remained unbeaten at 8-0-4 (3-0-2 MIAA) and Central Oklahoma moved to 8-1-2 (3-1-1). Central Oklahoma took the lead in the 15th minute when Lauren Piper bent a well-placed free kick into the corner of the net. The Bronchos held a 1-0 lead at the half. The Tigers picked up the equalizer midway through the second half when a throw in fromEmily Hutchings sailed into the box. Ariella Mesa and a Broncho defender both went up for headers and it struck the Broncho player, redirecting the ball into their own goal.
⚽ Late goal lifts No. 24 Tigers past 16th-ranked RiverHawks
HAYS, Kan. - The No. 24 ranked Fort Hays State men's soccer team defeated No. 16 ranked Northeastern State 2-1 on Saturday (Oct. 1). The teams traded scores early in the first half, but the Tigers found the net once more in the waning minutes of the match to secure the win. FHSU improved to 7-2-3 (5-0-1 GAC), while NSU took its second loss of the season and fell to 5-2-2 (3-1-1 GAC).
🏈🎧 LISTEN - Tigers face No. 23 Lopers in Kearney
Kearney, Neb. - Cope Stadium. Fort Hays State Football returns to action on Saturday in Kearney, Neb. The Tigers face the No. 23/19 ranked Lopers of Nebraska-Kearney at 7 p.m. at Cope Stadium. Fort Hays State is looking for a 10th-consecutive win over UNK, winning nine straight in the series between the schools going back to 2012.
🏐 Tigers fall in three to No. 10 Bearcats
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team fell in straight sets Saturday afternoon against Northwest Missouri State, 14-25, 10-25, 21-25. The Tigers (6-10, 1-7 MIAA) led early in the first set and for much of the third set, but the Bearcats (12-4, 6-2) used an efficient offensive attack to take the match in three sets.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Oct 3, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Voice of the Tigers Gerard Wellbrock and FHSU head football coach Chris Brown along with player guest Myles Menges. Tiger Talk airs live on KAYS (94.3-FM/1400-AM) from Big Smoke Barbecue on 8th and Main in Hays Monday's at noon.
Gift to FHSU shotgun team to be announced Friday
The Fort Hays State University Foundation will announce a large gift in support of the FHSU shotgun team at a news conference at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in the Memorial Union’s Sunset Atrium. Attendees will hear from the university president, coach of the FHSU shotgun team, and two members of the team on how this gift will change the future of their expanding shooting sports program. To date, the team has won eight national championships.
🎙 Hays High students, alumni prepare for 2022 Homecoming celebrations
The 2022 Hays High Homecoming festivities are set to kick off this week as students and alumni prepare for a weekend of activities celebrating the school and all those that have been associated with it over the years. Inside the school, preparations have already begun as students will begin spirit...
NCK Tech expands partnerships, programs as enrollment jumps
NCK Tech has increased its partnerships with secondary schools to offer concurrent and career technical education credit and school officials say that is part of the reason the college hit a five-year enrollment high this fall. The school has also increased its online offerings. Fall enrollment numbers were released by...
🎙 Post Podcast: TMP-Marian students prepare for future with career exploration programs
On this episode of the Post Podcast Thomas More Prep-Marian counselor David Zachman stops by to talk about career exploration programs in the Hays Catholic Schools. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
2 hospitalized after I-70 pickup rollover crash
TREGO COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before noon Saturday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Toyota Tundra driven by Austin R. Luero, 19, Shafter, California was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the WaKeeney exit. The pickup left the roadway...
Support group for parents of autistic children forms in Hays
Parents of autistic children are invited to attend a new free support group offered by the Center for Life Experience, 103C E. 27th. Titled “It’s Good to Talk—Neurodivergent,” the group will meet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of every month, beginning Oct. 26. Free on-site childcare will be available to those who RSVP by Wednesday, Oct. 5, to the center at (785) 259-6859 or [email protected].
Celebration of life set for longtime Hays businessman
The family of a longtime Hays businessman is having a celebration of life for him on Thursday. Friends and acquaintances of Russ Clark are invited to attend a casual reception from 9 a.m. to noon at the Strand, 1102 Main. Clark's family decided the Strand was a fitting location because...
Options sets events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Purple Light Nights October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Options Domestic & Sexual Violence Services is bringing awareness to our communities through several awareness and educational events. Options invites community members to take action, prevent domestic violence, and support survivors. Options is excited to be hosting three tree...
Hays Area Children's Center's Bright Lights Little Tykes tickets on sale; donors sought
The Hays Area Children's Center is seeking sponsors for its annual Bright Lights for Little Tykes fundraiser from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Fox Theatre. The center is a non-profit child care facility that offers care for children from birth through preschool. The center is licensed for 88 children. That includes school-age children during the summer.
UPDATE: Postponement of Pine Street closing in Hays
The closure of Pine Street just south of 6th Street in Hays originally planned for today is being postponed until Monday, October 10th. On Monday, October 10th, Pine Street will be closed to through traffic just south of 6th Street for waterline work. 6th Street will remain open, and Pine Street should be back open to traffic by the end of that day.
Ellis County Child Care Task Force seeks to create child care substitute pool
The Child Care Task Force of Ellis County is trying to develop a child care substitute pool. Members of the task force further discussed the pool at a meeting on Tuesday. A survey conducted last year indicated Hays has one open spot for every 10 children who need care, and that is keeping potential employees out of the workforce.
Portion of Pine closed Monday for waterline work
On Monday, Pine Street will be closed to through traffic just south of Sixth Street for waterline work. Sixth Street will remain open, and Pine Street should be back open to traffic by the end of the day. For more information, call (785) 628-7350. — City of Hays.
Schmidt Foundation awards $20,000 to Community Assistance Center food bank
On Sept. 16, the Robert E. and Patricia Schmidt Foundation donated $20,000 to Community Assistance Center food bank in Hays. Theresa Hill, food bank director, said the food bank has been struggling to meet the food needs of local households. As of early September, she said the food bank shelves were almost bare, and the food bank had been spending about $1,000 a month to purchase food.
