ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

Cash available for Louisiana renters and homeowners

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission

Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission. Louisiana / London, UK — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 30, 2022, that John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met with top executives of major global companies operating in Louisiana for a daylong series of conversations about the energy transition. The debates ranged from the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on European demand for Louisiana natural gas to the construction of offshore wind, hydrogen, biomass, and renewable fuels business clusters around the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Federal government approves $600M grant for Louisiana for hurricane recovery

(The Center Square) — Louisiana is moving forward with processing thousands of applications for funds to repair damages from Hurricanes Laura and Delta following federal approval of the state's $600 million grant application. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week Louisiana finalized a grant agreement with the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
City
Deridder, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Illinois State
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Local
Illinois Government
State
Louisiana State
Deridder, LA
Business
Lake Forest, IL
Government
Deridder, LA
Government
Lake Forest, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
wbrz.com

UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned. The driver suffered minor injuries, although also helmetless and unrestrained. Police say the accident occurred Sunday afternoon...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV

FEMA awards Lake Charles additional $4M for Laura recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA will be awarding the City of Lake Charles an additional $4,106,880.42 in federal grant funding to assist with repairs that were needed as a result of Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. The funding was part of a larger $20.5 million hurricane...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes

Two tickets sold in Louisiana for the October 1st, 2022 Powerball game drawing are big money winners according to the Louisiana Lottery. In last night's drawing one ticket sold in the state matched the necessary numbers to claim a $100,000 prize and yet another matched enough numbers to be worth $50,000 this morning.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
News Break
Politics
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Where Are You From?

Where are you from? While what we eat may reveal our origins, it can also reflect our life's travels from one home to another. Chef Anh Luu was born in New Orleans to parents who emigrated to the United States from Vietnam. She discovered her love of restaurants at the age of 15 when she first began working the line. When Katrina blew Anh and her family to Portland, Oregon, she became a pioneer of Viet-Cajun cuisine – an amalgamation of her Vietnamese and Louisiana heritage. She's now back in New Orleans, serving up her signature dishes at Bywater Brew Pub.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wmay.com

Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider

(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 2, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 2, 2022. Carlos Eduardo Hernandez, 20, Westlake: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug. Judy Stephanie Galicia, 22, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug. Ramon Munoz-Becerra, 30,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana state parks offering discount on reservations this fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Office of State Parks is offering a special discount on overnight stays this fall. “As the weather starts turning cooler, it will be the perfect time of year to get out and enjoy our Louisiana State Parks. From world-class fishing at Jimmie Davis and North Toledo Bend to horseback riding at Chemin-A-Haut, Lake Bistineau, or Bogue Chitto state parks, maybe play a round of disc golf at Lake Claiborne, or ride the ATV trail at South Toledo Bend, there is something for everyone to enjoy this fall,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy