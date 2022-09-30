ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wmar2news

US Coast Guard makes daring rescue off North Carolina's coast

The U.S. Coast Guard has been involved in numerous rescues since Hurricane Ian hit the U.S. While many of the rescues occurred in Florida or off its coast, the crewmembers from the Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet carried out a daring rescue near North Carolina. A sailboat, carrying four people,...
POLITICS
wmar2news

House of Ruth Maryland - Fill the House 2022

House of Ruth Maryland is proud to continue their partnership with WMAR-2 News for the "Fill The House" campaign. Volunteers will be on hand on Wednesday, October 19 from 9am- 6pm at the Weis in the Towson Place Shopping Center to collect donations of diapers, wipes & formula, comforters, pillows & blankets, and new underwear for women, men & children.
MARYLAND STATE
wmar2news

You can really feel the chill in the air

A coastal system offshore is allowing low-level cloud cover and scattered rain showers to linger throughout the day. Over the past 3 days, between 1-2.50" of rain was measured across central Maryland. Since October 1st, 2.02" of rain was measured at the BWI Airport. The average amount of rain for the entire month of October at BWI is 3.94".
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy