House of Ruth Maryland is proud to continue their partnership with WMAR-2 News for the "Fill The House" campaign. Volunteers will be on hand on Wednesday, October 19 from 9am- 6pm at the Weis in the Towson Place Shopping Center to collect donations of diapers, wipes & formula, comforters, pillows & blankets, and new underwear for women, men & children.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO