12 Best Crypto Telegram Groups To Join In 2022-23

The crypto industry is witnessing an increasing number of adoption in the mainstream world today. Many people are quickly adopting the endless possibilities of cryptocurrency and creating wealth for themselves through investment and trading. Despite the rapid growth witnessed in the industry and the opportunities it presents, many people still...
A Boon For Crypto – Binance Expands In Brazil With 2 New Offices

Registered crypto users in Brazil are increasing at a consistently steady pace, despite the bear market rearing its ugly head. Based on latest data, the South American country has tallied more than 1 million registered crypto accounts for the month of July alone, adding to its nearly 35 million users, Brazilian tax authority Receita Federal disclosed.
An Investment In Big Eyes Coin, Solana, And Avalanche Could Turn Into A Fortune

Since cryptocurrencies first appeared, the financial sector has undergone a significant transformation. The stock market, real estate, and other formerly popular conventional trading and investment tactics are losing favor with young people in accepting cryptocurrencies. In months, you might become a millionaire if you choose the right coin to invest...
Don’t Miss Out On These Cryptos: Runfy, Polygon, and Ethereum

Despite the bleak market, cryptocurrency still remains a significant source of income for many investors. The trick is knowing which token or coin has the best opportunity to take. In this article, we’ll be touching on three cryptocurrencies you shouldn’t miss out on. Polygon (MATIC) and Ethereum (ETH) are solid...
Big Eyes Coin Is Only Going Up: After Raising $3.2 Million, Will It Be Bigger Than Litecoin and Cardano?

Some say forms of cryptocurrencies have existed even before this millennium, all the way back to the 1980s. However, most people didn’t know much about crypto until 2008, and it was explicitly under the spotlight during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Since 2020, the worth of crypto has grown exponentially. When questioning what makes cryptocurrencies so appealing, many different types of answers are given. Some people like that it’s a decentralised form of currency that no one person has complete control over, making their money feel safer. Others like that there are fun forms of currencies emerging like meme coins. One of these fun currencies is the new Big Eyes Coin (BIG). What differentiates this coin from its counterparts Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA)?
Celsius Network Sets Auction Date, Sale Hearing For Crypto Assets

Celsius Network had filed for bankruptcy following arguably the largest network collapse in the history of crypto. The lending platform had been caught in the crossfire, and further reports showed that it had a $1.2 billion hole in its balance sheet. The company, which has been going through bankruptcy proceedings in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, has now announced a final bid date for its assets.
Crypto Lender Celsius CEO Withdrew $10 Million Weeks Before Bankruptcy

Alex Mashinsky, the former CEO of Celsius, withdrew $10 million from the crypto lending platform just weeks before it froze user assets and suspended withdrawals in June, according to unnamed sources cited by the Financial Times. The decision to withdraw cash caused worry, and the cryptocurrency community questioned whether Mashinsky...
The Big Eyes Crypto Project Is Set To Mimic The Success Of Bitcoin And Cardano

Bitcoin is the first and largest crypto project ever invented. Its developers were the first to devise a solution to the problems created by centralized financial organizations. Thus, following Bitcoin’s pattern, several crypto projects have been released. Although Big Eyes Coin operates on Ethereum, it intends to mimic Bitcoin’s...
Defiolio, a US-based decentralized DeFi aggregator, drops Lifetime Access NFT with 25% profit share

Defiolio is the first of its kind (in more than one sense). A truly decentralized hub, where users aren’t limited to only viewing assets (like most), but can manage and interact with them as well. From farms & pools to NFTs…and everything in between, nobody will find themselves feeling left out. Currently boasting 20 supported chains, and over 160 currencies, there is plenty to discover and explore. One would think, with all this going on, things would have become quite cluttered. Thankfully the UI has been well-thought-out and honestly, just makes sense. Seasoned professionals and newcomers alike will feel right at home.
9 Years After Ross Ulbricht’s Arrest & Silk Road’s Closing, How’s Bitcoin Doing?

The story of Silk Road and its creator Ross Ulbricht are inextricably linked to bitcoin’s history. In February 2011, the dark web black market was one of the first web stores to go bitcoin-only, providing an undeniable use case for the bitcoin network as a payment rail. On the other hand, the Silk Road stained bitcoin by linking it to drugs and other illicit products. A stench that the cryptocurrency is only beginning to shake.
Frutti Dino’s FDT Token to be Listed on Huobi Global and Gate.io

Monoverse, a blockchain game developer, announced the simultaneous listing of FDT (Frutti Dino Token), the governance token of its blockchain game Frutti Dino, on global crypto exchanges Huobi Global and Gate.io on October 5th. On September 30th, Huobi Global and Gate.io both announced the listing of FDT as well as...
Big Eyes Seeks to Dominate the Cryptocurrency Market Over Ethereum and Solana, as Presale Climbs Over $3 Million

Big Eyes (BIG) is already contending with existing coins, and it’s no surprise that experts in the industry back the token up to dominate the cryptocurrency market after launch. As the presale reaches its $3 million milestone, we will review some top guns in the crypto space–Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL)–and how Big Eyes fares against them.
TIDEFI Streamlines Access To Financial Services As Mainnet And DEX App Go Live

Decentralized finance is one of the biggest industry verticals on blockchain and crypto. Unfortunately, it remains a relatively inaccessible industry for those not familiar with the jargon and tools TIDEFI will change that narrative for the better through its one-stop-solution application for desktop and mobile. Improving Access to Decentralized Finance.
Crypto Firm Genesis Trading And Head Of Sales Steps Down After The CEO Exits

The aftermath of the crypto winter is yet to be over. More crypto-related companies are still showing signs of drowning through the drastic impact of the bearish trend. Moreover, most crypto assets have lost over half their value from the declined market. Several firms have continued the struggle to remain...
