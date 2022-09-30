ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmenton, Ohio State’s new innovation district, to open next summer

By Adam Conn
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is building a new innovation district on west campus that will open next summer, calling it “Carmenton”

According to the school’s website, Carmenton will “bring private, public and academic sectors together to exchange knowledge, understand problems that seem insurmountable, develop new technologies and accelerate delivering solutions to market and the world.”  It will “offer proximity to researchers and innovators, to the university, to downtown Columbus and to the entire central Ohio region.”

The district will cover more than 270 acres and include restaurants, retail and residences. The OSU Interdisciplinary Research Facility will house researchers in life science, engineering, agriculture, and other academic disciplines.

Among the featured departments to open next year are the Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology to study the body’s immune system to fight cancer, the Chlapaty Laboratory for cardiovascular innovation, the Energy Advancement and Innovation Center to study renewable energy and the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Outpatient Care – West Campus, which will offer comprehensive cancer care.

“The state of Ohio is at the front end of capturing a generational opportunity that we find ourselves in right now,” said JobsOhio president and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “With the leadership at The Ohio State University and Ohio’s bold innovation strategy, we will establish Carmenton as one of America’s new centers of gravity for innovation.”

According to Nauseef, Carmenton and other innovation districts in Cleveland and Cincinnati are expected to create an estimated 60,000 new jobs, 47,000 new students with STEM degrees and $9 billion in economic impact over the next 10 years.

