Swindon Council freezes cost of 'essential' elderly care service
The cost of an "essential" response service to help the elderly and vulnerable has been frozen by a council amid the cost of living crisis. Homeline is a home response unit in Swindon, which alerts a team should someone need medical assistance. The service currently costs around £33 per month,...
Cheadle driver kills friend and left paralysed in crash
A man has been jailed for a crash that left him paralysed, killed his friend and seriously injured another. A Land Rover Discovery driven by Joshua Alcock, had been traveling at more than twice the speed limit when he lost control in Kingsley Moor, Staffordshire Police said. Passenger Daniel Fallows,...
Rikki Neave police 'ignored scientific evidence'
Six-year-old Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving home for school in November 1994 - his body was discovered the following day. A BBC investigation has found that police ignored scientific evidence to build a case against his mother, leaving his killer free for more than 20 years. When Rikki Neave's naked...
Newcastle: Drugs destined for student market seized
Drugs, cash and weapons have been seized as part of a crackdown on dealers targeting students. Cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and cannabis with a street value of £50,000 was found in Newcastle, along with £22,000 in cash and weapons including knives. Northumbria Police arrested 38 people for a range...
Bishop's suspension stands after failed Church appeal
Scotland's first female bishop has failed in a bid to have her suspension over bullying allegations over-turned. The Scottish Episcopal Church's bishops voted by three to two that Anne Dyer should stand back from the Aberdeen and Orkney diocese while complaints are investigated. The Church said the suspension did not...
Mark Mardell reveals he has Parkinson's disease
Former BBC presenter Mark Mardell has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The former Europe and North America editor shared the news on the podcast Beeb Watch, telling ex-colleague Roger Bolton he was "fine and dandy" but his voice was "rather strange and weak". "I'm getting used to...
Redcar steel plant: 'Biggest demolition' of its kind in 75 years
A building on the site of a former steelworks has been brought down in what is thought to be one of the largest single explosive demolition operations in the UK in 75 years. The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) Plant in Redcar refined molten iron from the blast furnace, until the works closed in 2015.
Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police
Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
Baby 'given alcohol' in north Wales taken into care
A baby shown apparently being forced to drink alcohol on social media has been taken into care. North Wales Police said it knew of the footage, which appears to show a young child being given a clear liquid. The force said the video showed a woman pouring from a clear...
Newport: Radiology failures led to baby placed into care
Radiology failures and social services' decisions wrongly left a premature six-month-old baby in care for 26 days, a family has claimed. The mother-of-two shared her story after reading about another Welsh family's experience. She said specialists should have been involved earlier and felt "punished". Newport social services would not comment...
Liz Truss — live: PM refuses to say she trusts Kwasi Kwarteng after tax U-turn
Liz Truss has refused to say she trusts her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after being directly asked about him in a TV interview. When asked “Are you sure you don’t want to say you trust your chancellor?” by Sky News’ Sam Coates, Ms Truss replied: “I work very, very closely with my chancellor and we’re very focused on getting the economy growing”. She earlier refused to confirm whether benefits will be uprated in line with soaring inflation, meaning some of the poorest could face a real-term cut to their income. The prime minister is facing a new battle with...
Cutlers guild to appoint second female master
A cutlery and steel guild which is 399 years old will appoint its second female master on Tuesday. Dame Julie Kenny will become the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire's 383rd Master Cutler in a dedication ceremony at Sheffield Cathedral. The guild was founded in 1624 and supports and promotes manufacturing...
Nuclear fusion plant to be built at West Burton A power station
A power station has been chosen to be the site of the UK's, and potentially the world's, first prototype commercial nuclear fusion reactor. Fusion is a potential source of almost limitless clean energy but is currently only carried out in experiments. The government had shortlisted five sites but has picked...
Parents hope for answers over Willerby schoolgirl's death in France
The parents of a 12-year-old girl who drowned on a school trip to France say they hope a court hearing will provide answers about her death. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, was swimming in a lake near Limoges in 2015 when a pontoon overturned. She later died in hospital.
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
Man found dead after disturbance at Rochdale home
A man has been found dead following a disturbance at a home in Greater Manchester. The body was found at the property in Industry Road, Rochdale, shortly after 00:30 BST. Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and said a "male" was in custody and helping officers with their inquiries.
Peterborough hospital death: Christian Hobbs, 17, 'not seen by cardiologist'
A teenager who died after developing a resting pulse rate of 240bpm was not seen by a cardiologist after admission to A&E, an inquest has heard. Christian Hobbs died suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on Boxing Day 2017. The 17-year-old had an undiagnosed heart condition. On the first day of...
George Murdoch: Reward over 1983 Aberdeen murder doubled to £50,000
A reward for information about the brutal murder of an Aberdeen taxi driver 39 years ago has been doubled to £50,000 by relatives. George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi on 29 September 1983. A cheese wire had been used as a garrotte during the attack.
Hopes of uncovering Viking boat burials dashed
Hopes of uncovering a rare Viking boat burial at a site on the Isle of Mull have been dashed. Two mounds were examined as part of wider work at Lephin where Viking and Norse finds have been discovered previously. Archaeologists confirmed they were geological features from the last ice...
Man told to pay £36k for felling trees
A man has been ordered to pay more than £36,000 after admitting to chopping down part of a woodland. Peter Lee, 47, from Bodedern, Anglesey, cut down half a hectare of woodland in an area known as Tanlan Banks, near Prestatyn, Denbighshire, in December 2021. Natural Resources...
