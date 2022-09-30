Police shoot, wound suspect in double shooting in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man suspect of shooting two people in Brooklyn on Thursday night was shot and wounded by police following a pursuit through the streets.

NYPD officers were investigating the double shooting at Broadway and Kosciuszko Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:30 p.m. when they spotted the man believed to be their suspect.

The officers pursued the suspect for about two blocks. At some point, he turned around and cops believed he was reaching for a gun.

“They see the male grab his waist, turn towards them. One of the officers fired two rounds, striking the male in his right, lower leg,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said at a late-night press conference.

The suspect was shot following a short pursuit on the border of Bedford-Stuyvesant and Bushwick. Photo credit Darius Radzius

The officers apprehend the wounded man as he tried to get into an apartment on Patchen Avenue, near Van Buren Street.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The two men he’s suspected of shooting are also expected to survive. One of them was shot in the right leg and right arm, while the other was struck in the left hand.

A parking lot was among the areas taped off by police amid an investigation. Photo credit Darius Radzius

The NYPD taped off a number of streets and a parking lot amid the investigation overnight.

“At this point, we did not recover a firearm,” Maddrey said. “The officer said he did turn, he saw [him] pulling what he believed to be a weapon.”

Two people at the apartment the suspect tried to enter are also being questioned, according to police.