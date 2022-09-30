Read full article on original website
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Major Shift for the World’s Largest Crypto Asset
A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks several metrics are now looking bullish for BTC. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 126,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s dominance level indicates it is due for a price pump. BTC is trading at $19,004 at...
cryptoglobe.com
Former Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Will Trade at $12.5 Million in a Decade
A former hedge fund manager has made a massive Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, estimating that the flagship cryptocurrency will be trading at $12.5 million per coin in a decade after the collapse of the U.S. dollar. In an interview with Altcoin Daily, first reported by Daily Hodl, Robert Breedlove, CEO,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and XRP, Says Ethereum’s Preparing a Move Up – Here’s His Target
A widely followed crypto trader is giving a bearish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP as he expects Ethereum (ETH) to surge once the leading smart contract platform bottoms out. The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,600 Twitter followers that the price of BTC will likely continue...
Motley Fool
Crypto Crash Continues as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP All Plunge Again Today
On Wednesday morning, large market cap cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP had all dropped by more than 5% over the prior 24 hours. These moves followed an overnight decline in the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, which peaked early Wednesday at more than 4%. With risk-free alternatives looking more...
bitcoinist.com
Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)
Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin stable as Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank rumored to be on verge of collapse
Bitcoin is holding steady amid rumors of a banking collapse, trading between $18,900 and $20,200 over the past three days. Investors are drawing parallels between the woes at Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank and the collapse of the Lehman Brothers during the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Lehman Brothers was the fourth...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
dailyhodl.com
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum Rivals Facing Big Fundamental Challenge in Midst of Crypto Winter
Crypto veteran Arthur Hayes says layer-1 Ethereum (ETH) rivals saw their first big test last bull run and face another test amid the crypto market collapse. In a new interview with Real Vision’s Raoul Pal, Hayes says that while Ethereum competitors may have been able to demonstrate their technical capabilities, they now have to show that they can attract and maintain users.
CoinDesk
Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data
Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Judge rules in favor of Ripple against SEC; Bitcoin decouples from legacy markets
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 30 includes a court ruling in favor of Ripple against the SEC for the Hinman document, Bitcoin decoupling from the S&P 500 amid macro turmoil, and Crypto influencer Lark Davis denying ZachXBT’s accusations. CryptoSlate Top Stories. The SEC’s motion to avoid...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Predicts Dollar Crash Puts Bitcoin (BTC) Into Big Opportunity Zone
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki thinks macroeconomic policies in the United States could lead to a big opportunity to buy Bitcoin (BTC). Kiyosaki predicts the US dollar will crash by January 2023 after the Federal Reserve shifts its macroeconomic strategy and lowers interest rates. “If [the] Fed continues...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Warns Bitcoin Could Witness Massive Devaluation As Equities Markets Print Fresh 2022 Lows
A closely followed crypto strategist and trader is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders that BTC could witness a big capitulation event amid weakness in the stock market. Pseudonymous trader Cantering Clark tells his 146,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could witness a drop of nearly 40% from current levels if the S&P 500 (SPX) continues its bearish streak.
cryptoslate.com
Weekly MacroSlate: Central banks start to panic and pivot, all eyes are now on the fed. What does this all mean for Bitcoin?
30-Year U.S. mortgages rose above 7% for the first time since 2000; the fastest surge in history. The British pound hit all-time lows against the U.S. dollar on Sept. 26, flash crashing to 1.03, almost as significant as the infamous Soros Black Wednesday of 1992. U.K. pensions hit with £100m...
CoinDesk
Crypto Futures Exchange BitMEX CEO: Expect an Exchange Token ‘This Year’
Crypto futures and spot exchange BitMEX is planning on launching its exchange token, BMEX, by the end of the year its CEO said in an interview with CoinDesk at the Token2049 conference in Singapore. “If you launch a token in a market which clearly is not at all at the...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin price rises above US$19,000, Ether and rest of crypto top 10 gain
Bitcoin rose above US$19,000 in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, with Ether and the rest of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization gaining. The moves reflected strong gains in U.S. equity indexes on Monday after rounding out September with significant losses. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 3.1% in the past...
cryptoslate.com
How inflation and debased fiat currencies are pushing investors to Bitcoin
Bitcoin’s reputation as a safe haven asset has long been disputed by the world of traditional finance. Its lack of centralized control, extreme price volatility, and novelty made it hard to categorize as inflation-proof or recession-proof. However, in the past year we’ve seen that in times of uncertainty, investors...
