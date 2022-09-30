ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
Motley Fool

Crypto Crash Continues as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP All Plunge Again Today

On Wednesday morning, large market cap cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP had all dropped by more than 5% over the prior 24 hours. These moves followed an overnight decline in the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, which peaked early Wednesday at more than 4%. With risk-free alternatives looking more...
bitcoinist.com

Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)

Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin stable as Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank rumored to be on verge of collapse

Bitcoin is holding steady amid rumors of a banking collapse, trading between $18,900 and $20,200 over the past three days. Investors are drawing parallels between the woes at Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank and the collapse of the Lehman Brothers during the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Lehman Brothers was the fourth...
dailyhodl.com

BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum Rivals Facing Big Fundamental Challenge in Midst of Crypto Winter

Crypto veteran Arthur Hayes says layer-1 Ethereum (ETH) rivals saw their first big test last bull run and face another test amid the crypto market collapse. In a new interview with Real Vision’s Raoul Pal, Hayes says that while Ethereum competitors may have been able to demonstrate their technical capabilities, they now have to show that they can attract and maintain users.
CoinDesk

Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data

Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Warns Bitcoin Could Witness Massive Devaluation As Equities Markets Print Fresh 2022 Lows

A closely followed crypto strategist and trader is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders that BTC could witness a big capitulation event amid weakness in the stock market. Pseudonymous trader Cantering Clark tells his 146,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could witness a drop of nearly 40% from current levels if the S&P 500 (SPX) continues its bearish streak.
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin price rises above US$19,000, Ether and rest of crypto top 10 gain

Bitcoin rose above US$19,000 in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, with Ether and the rest of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization gaining. The moves reflected strong gains in U.S. equity indexes on Monday after rounding out September with significant losses. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 3.1% in the past...
cryptoslate.com

How inflation and debased fiat currencies are pushing investors to Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s reputation as a safe haven asset has long been disputed by the world of traditional finance. Its lack of centralized control, extreme price volatility, and novelty made it hard to categorize as inflation-proof or recession-proof. However, in the past year we’ve seen that in times of uncertainty, investors...
