Press Release: GeoVerra and Coreman Technical Services win Inuvik Airport Expansion project work with Mackenzie Delta Geomatics Ltd. Partnership.

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Supply chain chaos kept independent truckers busy. Now work is drying up.
Patrick Bailey says he spent about $37,000 on fuel last year as a truck driver. This year, he’s already hit $60,000. Dustin Nordy used to work for himself. But dwindling hauls pushed him back to earning flat rates as a company driver.
freightwaves.com
Rail Roundup: NS tweaks operations leadership structure, plus green power initiatives
NS organizes leadership around modified operations structure. Norfolk Southern is reorganizing the way it manages network operations, creating a combined transportation and network operations team that will be spearheaded by current executive Paul Duncan. Duncan, who has been promoted to senior vice president of transportation and network operations, will oversee...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Utility-scale developer to recycle 95% of value of end-of-life solar panels with SolarCycle
Silicon Ranch Corporation, developer of solar and energy storage and independent power producer, announced it entered an agreement with SolarCycle to recycle end of life solar modules for re-entry into the supply chain. SolarCycle said it recovers roughly 95% of the value of a panel in its process. SolarCycle, launched...
Arizona Metals Corp. Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange, Announces Appointment of Director and Drilling Update
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX.V:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the ” Company ” or ” Arizona Metals ”) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“ TSX ”) to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSXV ”) and list its common shares on the TSX. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005389/en/ Figure 1. Road construction currently underway from drill Pad 1 to planned pads C1 and C2, which will allow testing of the Central Target. Permitting is in progress for planned pads W1 and W2, which will allow drill testing of the Western Target. (Graphic: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
Endurans Solar expands production of Made-in-America solar backsheets
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 brings new emphasis on American-made products that support the transition to clean energy. The IRA includes over $60 billion for domestic manufacturing across the clean energy supply chain, as the country seeks to source from within to support its own supply chain. The U.S.- made solar supply chain is lacking in some core components, including backsheets. However, Endurans Solar is one U.S.-based manufacturer, and the company recently announced plans to expand production.
Benzinga
Korindo in its Transition to an Eco-Friendly Company
JAKARTA, Oct 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Environmental issues and climate change get increasingly highlighted as nature declines at unprecedented speed and level. Continuous innovations and mass movements become necessary to soften impacts from the crises. Korindo Group acknowledges the need to transform into a more environmentally-friendly company by...
maritime-executive.com
Projects Moving Forward to Develop First Ammonia Bunker Vessels
Two leading shipping companies both reported that they are moving forward with efforts to develop some of the maritime industry’s first ammonia bunker vessels. With the industry continuing to highlight the potential of ammonia to become one of the leader alternative fuels the challenge continues to build the infrastructure to support it as a marine fuel while addressing the unique challenges, including the toxicity of ammonia.
energynow.ca
Indigenous Ownership in Canadian Oil and Gas Takes Huge Step, But Emissions Cap Threatens Future Prosperity
A massive milestone has been reached in the growing trend of Indigenous people taking ownership of Canadian oil and gas projects. Twenty-three First Nations and Métis communities in northern Alberta are investing $1.1 billion to become part owners of seven Enbridge oil sands pipelines. It’s described as the largest energy-related Indigenous partnership transaction in North America, and the opportunities it creates can’t be overstated. “It’s going to allow us to send our kids to school. It’s going to allow us to send our people to treatment. It’s going to allow us to deal with the mental [health] crisis that we have in our communities, the anxiety of the young people. It’s going to allow us to improve the quality of life,” Frog Lake First Nation Chief Greg Desjarlais said during a press conference on Wednesday.
daystech.org
Eternal Robotics launches Smart Eyes, an AI surveillance and inspection service
Dubai, UAE – Eternal Robotics, a tech firm centered on automation by way of innovation, has launched a brand new AI-driven answer designed to streamline a number of enterprise operations, together with high quality inspection, surveillance and motion recognition techniques. The pioneering firm is a part of the UAE-based Mojay Global Holding, which seeks out disruptive know-how for funding and development alternatives.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Partner SK On Signs MOU With Global Lithium Resources
SK Innovation and Ford finalized a joint venture dubbed BlueOvalSK earlier this year, which paves the way for a rather substantial partnership that will lead to the construction of BlueOvalSK Battery Park and the production of batteries for all-electric vehicles. SK has since spun off its own battery division into SK On and continues to invest heavily in that area, including a whopping $22 billion for the U.S. alone and various additional investments into other endeavors both domestic and in other parts of the world. Now, that trend continues, as SK On just announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australia’s Global Lithium Resources.
technode.global
Solar AI Technologies launches Singapore's first ever rent-to-own solar program
Solar AI Technologies, a Singapore based tech-startup funded by global energy giant Engie Group, has recently announced that it will be launching Singapore’s first ever Rent-To-Own (RTO) solar program. Primarily catered to landed homeowners in Singapore, the RTO solar program will provide customers the option to receive a solar...
maritime-executive.com
Singapore Firm Charged with Receiving $56M in Fuel Stolen from Shell
Singapore’s Police Force announced new charges in a long-running scandal involving the thief and resale of marine fuel from Shell’s operations in the world’s largest bunker port. The scheme to steal fuel was first reported in 2017 and has involved several of the large bunker firms in addition to employees of Shell.
kalkinemedia.com
Shree Minerals (ASX:SHH) outlines key project developments in FY22 annual report
Shree Minerals has released its annual report for the year ended 30 June 2022. The mineral explorer has been building a robust exploration project portfolio in renowned mineral provinces. The period saw new exploration licence grants and developments across the project portfolio. Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH), an Australian diversified mineral...
kitco.com
Cabral increases indicated resources at its Cuiu Cuiu gold project in Brazil
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that total updated indicated resources amounted to 21.6 M tonnes grading 0.87 g/t gold (604.0...
'Wherever the work is, we're all going': Graphic novelist on working in Alberta's tar sands
It is an age-old story — leaving home for work to build a better future for yourself and your family. It's a story that graphic novelist Kate Beaton knows well. Beaton is from Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, and her story took her almost clear across Canada, more than 3,000 miles west to northern Alberta, to join thousands of others who also left their homes for a better economic future.
satnews.com
The first ViaSat-3 completes integration + is now in full flight configuration
Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) has completed the integration of the first ViaSat-3 satellite, marking the first time the satellite is in its flight configuration. The ViaSat-3 satellite has now entered the mechanical environmental testing process, simulating the vibration and acoustic environments that the satellite will experience during the launch and early transfer orbit phases of its mission, in preparation for launch later this year.
Co-founder of collapsed energy firm Bulb hopes to expand battery business
Loss-making venture led by Amit Gudka eyes continent as countries move towards using renewable power
thefastmode.com
A1 Belarus Tests Unmanned Helicopter to Carry Out Remote Monitoring of Base Station
A1 Belarus announced that it used an unmanned helicopter to monitor the base station remotely. The data transmitted from the drone via the A1 mobile network helped to compile a detailed 3D model of the object in order to assess the condition of the radio equipment installed on it and the structure itself. In the future, the company plans to make such studies a permanent part of monitoring the technical condition of its network.
BBC
Drax: UK power station owner cuts down primary forests in Canada
A company that has received billions of pounds in green energy subsidies from UK taxpayers is cutting down environmentally-important forests, a BBC Panorama investigation has found. Drax runs Britain's biggest power station, which burns millions of tonnes of imported wood pellets - which is classed as renewable energy. The BBC...
