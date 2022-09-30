Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Little Rock cancels contract with LITFest organizer Think Rubix
A contract between the city of Little Rock and the outside firm planning a major city-wide festival has been canceled four days before the event’s planned start.
weatherboy.com
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
roadtirement.com
St Joseph Center in North Little Rock
We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Leaves are changing early across central Arkansas, here’s why
Fall is here and it's starting to look like it across central Arkansas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Department of Labor investigation shows Little Rock employer owed $74K in back wages
The Department of Labor investigated a Little Rock staffing agency and found that over 600 employees were owed back overtime for their work.
Arkansan describes terrifying storm weather during Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is hitting home for one Arkansan this week in Florida.
Arkansas State Police release additional details on shooting death in Gould home
One woman is dead and a man is in jail after a Sunday domestic disturbance in south Arkansas. Two others were injured in the incident.
I-30 Bridge demolition requires temporary closure of Riverfront Drive in North Little Rock
A North Little Rock corridor will be closed for several days to facilitate demolishing the old I-30 bridge connecting that city with Little Rock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Little Rock police investigating Sunday homicide
Police in Little Rock are conducting a homicide investigation after an incident that happened Sunday evening.
From Arkansas to D.C.: Benton teen speaks at White House conference
On September 28th the White House held a conference over Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Center Arkansas teen, Bella Crowe, was invited to the White House for the conference to give a youth perspective.
Little Rock City Attorney: Hundreds of documents related to upcoming festival deleted from city computer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Little Rock's city attorney said he found numerous deleted city documents related to an upcoming festival originally requested under the state's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
Pumpkins and mazes, fresh air and spaces: Fun central Arkansas fall family day trips
Some fun pumpkin patches in and around central Arkansas for family fun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire breaks out, expected to spread at Camp Robinson
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. during training on a machine gun range at Camp Robinson. During the training, some rounds of ammo landed in the grass and created a spark that started a fire. "At the time it wasn't interfering with training,...
Why do we pay personal property taxes in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas law that feels as old as the postal service itself-- paying your personal property tax. It's a law that dates back to the 19th century and it's one that Bentley Hovis, Pulaski County Chief Deputy Treasurer, is pretty familiar with. “The simple answer...
Little Rock police officer surrenders to Benton police, faces domestic violence charges
Little Rock police said Monday that a Little Rock police officer surrendered to Benton police regarding an arrest warrant.
KTLO
North Little Rock teen sentenced to 20 years in fatal June 2020 shooting
LITTLE ROCK — A 19-year-old North Little Rock man has accepted a 20-year prison sentence for shooting two men, killing one of them, two years ago just after his 17th birthday. Sentencing papers filed Wednesday show D’Anthony Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree murder, and first-degree...
ksgf.com
Suspect In Arkansas Hospital Shooting Pleads Not Guilty
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Little Rock-area hospital has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated assault. Raymond Lovett entered the pleas Thursday during a brief video arraignment and a judge set his bond at $500,000. Lovett was arrested Wednesday...
LR Animal Village offers $15 pet microchipping Oct. 8
The Little Rock animal shelter support group offers a one-day program to reduce the chance of losing a pet.
Police say over 200,000 vehicles are uninsured in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last week, we told you about the number of vehicles with expired tags that are on the roadways— now, the state will be cracking down on illegal cars, and drivers could face big fines. The state is also trying to reduce the number of...
Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting incident near Colonel Glenn and S University
Police in Little Rock are investigating after a disturbance with a weapon call led to officers finding one dead at a home near the intersection of Colonel Glenn and South University Avenue Sunday evening.
Comments / 0