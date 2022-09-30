ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden approves emergency declaration as Ian bears down on South Carolina

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PmOO_0iGWqXem00
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

President Biden late Thursday approved an emergency declaration for South Carolina as Hurricane Ian barreled toward the state with increasing strength.

Ian, which was briefly downgraded to a tropical storm after tearing through Florida on Wednesday, was upgraded to a hurricane once again on Thursday night.

It is expected to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday afternoon, with life-threatening storm surges along the Carolina coast and flooding rains up to southern Virginia, according to the National Hurricane Center. After landfall in South Carolina, Ian is expected to quickly weaken as it travels inland and into North Carolina.

Biden’s emergency declaration allows for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security to coordinate disaster relief in the state.

Hurricane Ian devastated portions of Florida after it made landfall on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) declined to provide a death toll at a press briefing on Thursday night but noted that they “absolutely expect to have mortality from this hurricane.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million statewide residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

For Ron DeSantis, what a difference a deluge makes

This is the story of a ravaging storm, severely shifting winds and gusts of hot air. I’m not talking about Hurricane Ian, but the actions of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) when Hurricane Sandy ravaged New York almost exactly 10 years ago. In 2012, my congressional district on Long Island,...
FLORIDA STATE
WTVR-TV

PHOTOS: Ian leaves behind damage, destruction

Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage on Saturday morning. Ian made another landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and is now a post-tropical cyclone moving across parts of North Carolina, Virginia and New York.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Emergency Management#Disaster Management#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
The Hill

DeSantis takes over the national conversation

No one has been at the forefront of the national conversation more in the last month than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). DeSantis, seen as a top contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is firmly at the center of the national news cycle. He made headlines initially by choice...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday, with winds picking up to 80 mph (129 kph) near midnight Thursday. The devastation inflicted on Florida came into focus...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
The Hill

Tennessee GOP tells hospital to stop providing gender-affirming surgeries, says legislature must act ‘immediately’

Dozens of Tennessee House Republicans are calling on Vanderbilt University Medical Center to stop providing gender-affirming surgeries to minors. In a letter sent to hospital leadership last week, lawmakers said they were alarmed by reporting from the Daily Wire, a conservative news site, that detailed “surgical mutilations” at the hospital’s Pediatric Transgender Clinic.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hill

The Hill

711K+
Followers
83K+
Post
516M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy