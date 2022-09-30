Read full article on original website
Area Arrests Monday Nets Two Wanted on Outstanding Warrants
Area arrests that took place Monday, lands two who were wanted on outstanding warrants. At 11:16 A.M. in Dekalb County the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old St Joseph resident Ronisha L. McGaughy who was wanted on a Clinton County misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant. McGaughy was also cited for no seat...
KC Man Arrested Following Pursuit in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – Clinton County officers took a Kansas City man into custody Sunday night after a pursuit. According to a release by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the officers encountered the vehicle traveling at speeds of 140 mph on Interstate 35 near the Holt exit. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated which led to Cameron before the vehicle turned back onto southbound I-35. The pursuit ended near Liberty after the spikes were deployed by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Four Arrested Sunday On Drug And Firearms Charges
Four people were arrested just before noon Sunday on charges including felony drug and firearm possession. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports all four arrests happened at 11:38 A.M. Sunday in Buchanan County. At that time 19-year-old Amazonia resident Gwendolyn A. Noland was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated...
Four Arrests Report By Troopers In The Local Counties
Four arrests are reported by State Troopers Saturday in the area counties. In Linn county at about 10:35 am, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Monica Godinez of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. she was processed and released. At about 7:25 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter H Sala and...
Kansas Woman Injured in Clinton County Crash This Morning on I-35
A Lawrence, Kansas, woman suffered injuries in a Clinton County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 7:30 this morning on I-35, just north of the Lathrop exit, as a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Aiden F. Chan headed northbound. Troopers say Chan slowed down...
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
Man accused of raping woman at random in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested an 18-year-old man for reportedly raping a woman at random in downtown Spokane. The alleged sexual assault happened just after 1 a.m. on September 26. The victim told police she was walking her dog near 1st and Division when Ethan Z. Jake approached her.
Post Falls police searching for man with felony warrant
POST FALLS, IDAHO – On Oct. 2nd at approximately 5 p.m., the Post Falls Police Department received a phone call saying 31-year-old Post Falls resident, William Vankomen, was at a residence in the 300 block of E Sand Wedge Drive, and had a felony warrant for his arrest. It...
Suspect in Saturday Police Shooting Dead
Two Excelsior Springs Police Officers were involved in a shooting Saturday night that left one officer and the suspect wounded. The suspect in the case later died from his injuries. Just after 5 P.M. Saturday officers with the Excelsior Springs Police located a suspect wanted on a warrant for assault...
Sandpoint Police execute drug search warrants
Sandpoint Police executed three search warrants this week at residences of suspected drug dealers. Following one of the warrants, Daryl N. David, 25, of Bonners Ferry, and Rachel J. Straley, 36, of Spokane, Wash., were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and cited and released for possession of paraphernalia and frequenting. Charges are pending lab results for the heroin and fentanyl.
Multi-Time Convicted Felon Arrested After Dispute Leads to Shots Fired in Spokane
SPOKANE - On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 8:55 p.m., Spokane Valley and Spokane Deputies responded to a report of a dispute in the parking lot of an apartment complex on N. Pines Road. The caller also advised police that gunshots had been fired. According to a press release...
Man sneaks into St. Louis high school, assaults student in restroom, police say
ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man was charged with trespassing and assault after allegedly pretending to be a student at a St. Louis high school and assaulting a female student in the school restroom. Antonio Batts, 18, was charged Monday with first-degree trespassing and two counts of fourth-degree assault....
Warrants led to arrests, discovery of drugs
SANDPOINT — Two people were arrested and an unspecified amount of various drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized after a series of search warrants were executed in the city this week. The searches are a reminder that fentanyl is present in the community and region, Sandpoint Police Chief Corey...
Texas Man Injured in I-35 Crash Sunday
A Rockwell, Texas, man suffered injuries in a crash Sunday morning in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 7:02 Sunday morning on I-35, about six miles north of Cameron, as a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Bobby A. Bush headed northbound. Troopers say Bush went...
Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
Spokane Police use bullhorn, flashbang to arrest man, woman
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man and woman at a home in west Spokane Thursday night. Police say the pair had a Department of Corrections warrant, and the man has a history of violent crime and weapon possession. Police used a bullhorn to call the suspects out of the home. A flashbang was also used to arrest one...
Missouri Man Killed 2 Brothers Over Cattle, Burned Their Bodies
Two brothers flew to Missouri to complete a cattle deal. They never returned home. Now, a Missouri man will serve 2 life sentences after he confessed to killing the men over a cattle contract and burning their bodies. KMBC in Kansas City reports that Garland "Joey" Nelson of Braymer, Missouri...
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
Jeep service receipt leads police to St. Louis murder suspect
A Jeep service receipt helped authorities track down a recent St. Louis murder suspect.
Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend
(AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die.
