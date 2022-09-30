CLINTON COUNTY, MO – Clinton County officers took a Kansas City man into custody Sunday night after a pursuit. According to a release by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the officers encountered the vehicle traveling at speeds of 140 mph on Interstate 35 near the Holt exit. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated which led to Cameron before the vehicle turned back onto southbound I-35. The pursuit ended near Liberty after the spikes were deployed by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

CLINTON COUNTY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO