Arkansas State

northwestmoinfo.com

Area Arrests Monday Nets Two Wanted on Outstanding Warrants

Area arrests that took place Monday, lands two who were wanted on outstanding warrants. At 11:16 A.M. in Dekalb County the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old St Joseph resident Ronisha L. McGaughy who was wanted on a Clinton County misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant. McGaughy was also cited for no seat...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Treasures Await at Missouri’s Unclaimed Property Auction

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is bringing in the bucks. The event got underway yesterday (Monday) and continues on today (Tuesday) in Columbia. James Johnston, of northeast Missouri’s Madison, has been the auctioneer for more than 20 years. He says more than 23-hundred items are up...
MISSOURI STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Crime will flourish under Pritzker

Illinois has never had a more dishonest governor than JB Pritzker. Why is he so dishonest? Because he can afford to be. He inherited billions from his daddy; and when money is no object, neither is truth. Pritzker is using Illinois tax dollars to bolster his re-election bid, claiming that...
ILLINOIS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Students to Take Part in “Crunch Off” During Farm-to-School Month

Missouri Governor Mike Parson proclaimed October to be Farm to School Month. Farm to School Month celebrates school nutrition professionals, farmers and ranchers nationwide for their contributions to feeding Missouri students. Schools throughout the state will be celebrating Farm to School Month by participating in the national Crunch Off to...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Youth Group Launches Statewide Fundraiser at Noon Today

(Radio Iowa_ The Iowa Four-H Foundation is holding its annual Iowa Giving Day over 24 hours from noon today (Tuesday) through noon tomorrow. While there are some 23-thousand young Iowans in the organization now, the day is an appeal to all past members and others, according to Emily Faveraid, executive director of the Ames-based foundation.
IOWA STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges

This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s Agriculture Industry is Front and Center of Special Session Work Today

(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Senate plans to get to work today on a proposed extension of some farm tax credits. They are intended to help meat processors, biofuels producers and urban farms, among others in the industry. The credits would be extended through 2028, instead of only two years. State Representative Brad Pollitt (PAW-litt), of Sedalia, is the sponsor of the 40-million-dollar plan…
MISSOURI STATE
wmay.com

As gun owner permits are being revoked, avenue for appeals remains narrow

(The Center Square) – There are no members appointed to the board that is set to field appeals from Illinoisans who have had their gun privileges revoked by the state. Illinois law requires anyone who wants to buy or own guns or ammo to have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card issued by Illinois State Police. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state police have been busy confiscating FOID cards from those the state determines can’t have one.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Pritzker, Bailey Clash In First Head-To-Head Candidate Forum

The two major party candidates for Illinois governor have met for the first time in a general election forum. Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker and Republican opponent Darren Bailey met in a virtual forum Friday sponsored by the Associated Press. The candidates clashed on most issues, including crime, abortion, the state’s finances, and guns.
ILLINOIS STATE
gc3media.net

The “Purge Law” of Illinois

I bet you have never heard of this law before, but it is extremely controversial and nerve-wracking for the American population and the state of Illinois. It is a part of the SAFE-T Act passed by the Illinois government in 2021 in order to end systematic racism in the criminal justice system. As a part of the SAFE-T Act, they also passed the Pretrial Fairness Act (also referred to as “The Purge Law”) which is aimed at completely eliminating cash bail and pretrial detention for criminal offenses such as second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, arson, kidnapping, and aggravated battery.
ILLINOIS STATE

