Illinois’ fight over eliminating cash bail intensifies
Federal legislation intended to make it harder to overturn presidential elections moves closer to becoming law. Opponents of the SAFE-T Act in Illinois fight to prevent some aspects of the law from taking effect in the new year.
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Arrests Monday Nets Two Wanted on Outstanding Warrants
Area arrests that took place Monday, lands two who were wanted on outstanding warrants. At 11:16 A.M. in Dekalb County the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old St Joseph resident Ronisha L. McGaughy who was wanted on a Clinton County misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant. McGaughy was also cited for no seat...
Several I-55 shootings in Illinois may be connected
Illinois State Police responded to shootings on Interstate 55.
northwestmoinfo.com
Treasures Await at Missouri’s Unclaimed Property Auction
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is bringing in the bucks. The event got underway yesterday (Monday) and continues on today (Tuesday) in Columbia. James Johnston, of northeast Missouri’s Madison, has been the auctioneer for more than 20 years. He says more than 23-hundred items are up...
Missouri farmer pleads guilty to murdering Wisconsin brothers
A Missouri farmer has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted he killed two Wisconsin brothers who disappeared after visiting his farm in July 2019.
northwestmoinfo.com
Task Force One On-Site in Florida After Hurricane Ian
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s Task Force One members are on site in Florida to help after Hurricane Ian.
Candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District to debate Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — The two major-party candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District will debate one another tonight at Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center on the Peplow Pavilion in Peoria. The debate between Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorenson will take place from 6-7 p.m. Prior to the...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Crime will flourish under Pritzker
Illinois has never had a more dishonest governor than JB Pritzker. Why is he so dishonest? Because he can afford to be. He inherited billions from his daddy; and when money is no object, neither is truth. Pritzker is using Illinois tax dollars to bolster his re-election bid, claiming that...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Students to Take Part in “Crunch Off” During Farm-to-School Month
Missouri Governor Mike Parson proclaimed October to be Farm to School Month. Farm to School Month celebrates school nutrition professionals, farmers and ranchers nationwide for their contributions to feeding Missouri students. Schools throughout the state will be celebrating Farm to School Month by participating in the national Crunch Off to...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Youth Group Launches Statewide Fundraiser at Noon Today
(Radio Iowa_ The Iowa Four-H Foundation is holding its annual Iowa Giving Day over 24 hours from noon today (Tuesday) through noon tomorrow. While there are some 23-thousand young Iowans in the organization now, the day is an appeal to all past members and others, according to Emily Faveraid, executive director of the Ames-based foundation.
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Agriculture Industry is Front and Center of Special Session Work Today
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Senate plans to get to work today on a proposed extension of some farm tax credits. They are intended to help meat processors, biofuels producers and urban farms, among others in the industry. The credits would be extended through 2028, instead of only two years. State Representative Brad Pollitt (PAW-litt), of Sedalia, is the sponsor of the 40-million-dollar plan…
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement identifies body found in Missouri River in April
After seeking assistance from the public, Iowa law enforcement identified a body found in the Missouri River in April. On Thursday, the Mills County Sheriff's Office asked for help identifying a man found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa.
Pritzker, Bailey face off in first Illinois governor’s race debate
(WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and State Senator Darren Bailey faced off in their first debate of the general election campaign Friday. A 45 minute virtual meeting, sponsored by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors, took place. Pritzker said that his Republican opponent is a far-right politician who would take the state backwards, while […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Senate Gets Back to Work on Agriculture Tax Credits
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Senate gets back to work on agriculture tax credits. Alisa Nelson reports. The hearing begins at 3 p.m. at the state Capitol in Jefferson City.
wmay.com
As gun owner permits are being revoked, avenue for appeals remains narrow
(The Center Square) – There are no members appointed to the board that is set to field appeals from Illinoisans who have had their gun privileges revoked by the state. Illinois law requires anyone who wants to buy or own guns or ammo to have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card issued by Illinois State Police. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state police have been busy confiscating FOID cards from those the state determines can’t have one.
2022 Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates: Deadline for Form Nears
Roughly six million Illinois residents were slated to receive income and property tax rebates from the state of Illinois, but some will need to submit a form to get their checks -- and the deadline to file it is coming up this month. Those who still need to submit their...
wmay.com
Pritzker, Bailey Clash In First Head-To-Head Candidate Forum
The two major party candidates for Illinois governor have met for the first time in a general election forum. Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker and Republican opponent Darren Bailey met in a virtual forum Friday sponsored by the Associated Press. The candidates clashed on most issues, including crime, abortion, the state’s finances, and guns.
What You Need To Know About The Class-Action Complaint Filed Against Walmart
Last month, a class-action complaint was filed against Walmart under the same legislation that speared a $650 million settlement with Facebook. The complaint, filed on Sept. 1 by Illinois resident James Luthe, alleges that the store's video surveillance obtains biometric data of its customers. This would be in violation of...
gc3media.net
The “Purge Law” of Illinois
I bet you have never heard of this law before, but it is extremely controversial and nerve-wracking for the American population and the state of Illinois. It is a part of the SAFE-T Act passed by the Illinois government in 2021 in order to end systematic racism in the criminal justice system. As a part of the SAFE-T Act, they also passed the Pretrial Fairness Act (also referred to as “The Purge Law”) which is aimed at completely eliminating cash bail and pretrial detention for criminal offenses such as second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, arson, kidnapping, and aggravated battery.
