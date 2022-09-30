ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

New Orleans Public Library launches Crescent City Sounds, free music streaming platform highlighting local musicians

Crescent City Sounds, the New Orleans Public Library's free music streaming platform highlighting local artists, is now live. The site currently features 27 albums, including full-length records and EPs by Nesby Phips, Flagboy Giz, Valerie Sassyfras, Craig Klein, Ever More Nest, Micah McKee, New Orleans Nightcrawlers and more. NOPL earlier...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: American Diabetes Association; Son of a Saint's Grand Opening; De La Salle Summer Party

“The Boaring Twenties” bannered a swine time when the American Diabetes Association held its Louisiana Kiss a Pig Gala at the House of Blues. During this fundraising evening of dinner, live music, dancing, and auction was the “infamous pig kissing ceremony.” Credit where porcine credit was due: The formal affair showed appreciation for “the animal’s heroic role in diabetes research as the first source of insulin.” Sow grateful!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans capital defense attorney Billy Sothern dies

Billy Sothern, a zealous capital defense lawyer and essayist who represented some of New Orleans’ most infamous defendants while writing of despair and government failure after Hurricane Katrina, died Friday. He was 45. Sothern died at home in Massachusetts, where he'd recently moved while continuing to work in Louisiana...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Ochsner to build neuroscience center, including early-onset dementia clinic

Ochsner Health will break ground early next year on a new, freestanding neuroscience center that will house an early-onset dementia clinic, rehabilitative services and integrative services like music and water therapy, in what the system hopes will make New Orleans a “true destination for neurologic diseases,” said Dr. C.J. Bui, co-director of the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats

With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Magazine Street near Audubon Zoo will close for about a month. See the detours.

Magazine Street near Audubon Zoo is closing later this week and will reopen in about a month, city officials said Monday. The closure is expected to start at 7 a.m. Thursday for the 7000 and 7100 blocks of Magazine Street (map), which is from West Drive to Leake Avenue. Magazine Street is expected to reopen Nov. 11, depending on weather conditions, officials said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans jail population jumps to highest level since start of pandemic

The population of the New Orleans jail in September reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic, raising concerns among inmate advocates and other jail watchers as Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson faces a staffing crisis in her department. The Orleans Justice Center’s population hit a post-pandemic high...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mandeville teen arrested for threats to 'blow the school up,' authorities say

A 14-year-old Monteleone Junior High student was arrested on Monday and accused of threatening to shoot up or blow up the school, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. The Sheriff's Office said it was investigating rumors that the Mandeville-area student had made threats to "shoot up" the school when the student admitted that he had told another student he would "blow the school up," authorities said. The student told deputies that he was joking.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survived mishap with dog, customer

The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed last week in 7th Ward double shooting is identified

The New Orleans coroner has identified a woman killed last week in a double shooting in the 7th Ward. Nekisha Harvey, 48, was shot around midnight Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Avenue, near the intersection with Elysian Fields Avenue. She died at the scene. Another man injured in the shooting went to a hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Funeral home purchases building in Norco

H.C. Alexander Funeral Home has purchased a former Capital One building and property at 22 Apple St. in Norco. This will replace the funeral home's Fourth Street location, which was damaged by Hurricane Ida and a fire in January. The building will undergo a yearlong renovation. Elizabeth Ford, manager of...
NORCO, LA

