A 14-year-old Monteleone Junior High student was arrested on Monday and accused of threatening to shoot up or blow up the school, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. The Sheriff's Office said it was investigating rumors that the Mandeville-area student had made threats to "shoot up" the school when the student admitted that he had told another student he would "blow the school up," authorities said. The student told deputies that he was joking.

MANDEVILLE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO