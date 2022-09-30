Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish wants to reimagine how these six playgrounds are used. Residents aren't so sure.
In an effort to modernize its recreational offerings, Jefferson Parish is doing away with seasonal sports leagues at six of its community-based playgrounds, and “reimagining” the gyms and fields for other uses. The plan has drawn the ire of some residents, who say they were left in the...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Public Library launches Crescent City Sounds, free music streaming platform highlighting local musicians
Crescent City Sounds, the New Orleans Public Library's free music streaming platform highlighting local artists, is now live. The site currently features 27 albums, including full-length records and EPs by Nesby Phips, Flagboy Giz, Valerie Sassyfras, Craig Klein, Ever More Nest, Micah McKee, New Orleans Nightcrawlers and more. NOPL earlier...
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: American Diabetes Association; Son of a Saint's Grand Opening; De La Salle Summer Party
“The Boaring Twenties” bannered a swine time when the American Diabetes Association held its Louisiana Kiss a Pig Gala at the House of Blues. During this fundraising evening of dinner, live music, dancing, and auction was the “infamous pig kissing ceremony.” Credit where porcine credit was due: The formal affair showed appreciation for “the animal’s heroic role in diabetes research as the first source of insulin.” Sow grateful!
NOLA.com
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 announces winners in three categories, attendance numbers
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken earned the award for best fried chicken at the festival devoted to the dish this weekend, organizers announced Sunday. More than 107,000 people turned out for the event. The National Fried Chicken Festival also awarded Bonafried, a New Orleans food truck, for best use of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
More of everything in St. Tammany: music. theater, festivals, food, blueberries and bier
The third annual Bluesberry Music & Art Festival in Covington on Oct. 8 will crank out a day of art, music, food, fun and blueberry surprises for the entire family from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Bogue Falaya Wayside Park. From a Children's Village and food trucks, to the...
NOLA.com
That Pontalba apartment that LaToya Cantrell visits? Here's how New Orleans came to own it.
News that the New Orleans mayor might be living rent- and tax-free in a posh city-owned apartment has prompted some to wonder why the municipal government even owns such prime real estate. The story begins with the Great Fire of 1788, which destroyed 856 of New Orleans' 1,100 buildings. Afterward,...
NOLA.com
New Orleans capital defense attorney Billy Sothern dies
Billy Sothern, a zealous capital defense lawyer and essayist who represented some of New Orleans’ most infamous defendants while writing of despair and government failure after Hurricane Katrina, died Friday. He was 45. Sothern died at home in Massachusetts, where he'd recently moved while continuing to work in Louisiana...
NOLA.com
Man wallows in flooded French Quarter sinkhole: ‘There’s a beer involved’
Drew Cothern was headed to Decatur Street on Saturday night to grab an after-work bite to eat when he encountered three gentlemen studying a burbling sinkhole on Ursulines Street in the French Quarter. The men had somehow acquired a long plank of wood and were probing the hole to determine its depth.
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
Ochsner to build neuroscience center, including early-onset dementia clinic
Ochsner Health will break ground early next year on a new, freestanding neuroscience center that will house an early-onset dementia clinic, rehabilitative services and integrative services like music and water therapy, in what the system hopes will make New Orleans a “true destination for neurologic diseases,” said Dr. C.J. Bui, co-director of the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute.
NOLA.com
At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats
With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
NOLA.com
Magazine Street near Audubon Zoo will close for about a month. See the detours.
Magazine Street near Audubon Zoo is closing later this week and will reopen in about a month, city officials said Monday. The closure is expected to start at 7 a.m. Thursday for the 7000 and 7100 blocks of Magazine Street (map), which is from West Drive to Leake Avenue. Magazine Street is expected to reopen Nov. 11, depending on weather conditions, officials said.
NOLA.com
Here's what you missed at Fried Chicken Festival, where you can find local vendors
This weekend, the city was packed with food enthusiasts eager to try one-of-a-kind food at the National Fried Chicken Festival on the New Orleans Lakefront. Over 30 vendors, including restaurants, food trucks and caters, left their mark with their best fried chicken dishes in hopes of winning over festival goers and judges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
New Orleans jail population jumps to highest level since start of pandemic
The population of the New Orleans jail in September reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic, raising concerns among inmate advocates and other jail watchers as Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson faces a staffing crisis in her department. The Orleans Justice Center’s population hit a post-pandemic high...
NOLA.com
Mandeville teen arrested for threats to 'blow the school up,' authorities say
A 14-year-old Monteleone Junior High student was arrested on Monday and accused of threatening to shoot up or blow up the school, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. The Sheriff's Office said it was investigating rumors that the Mandeville-area student had made threats to "shoot up" the school when the student admitted that he had told another student he would "blow the school up," authorities said. The student told deputies that he was joking.
NOLA.com
Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survived mishap with dog, customer
The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
NOLA.com
Motorist shot on St. Charles in Central Business District, New Orleans police say
New Orleans police worked Saturday to find the person who shot a motorist in the Central Business District. They said the 21-year-old victim was in the 100 block of St. Charles Avenue when someone pulled alongside him and fired into his vehicle, wounding him in the legs. Paramedics took him to a hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Here's why we mark Night Out Against Crime in October, unlike most of the United States
In most of the United States, the National Night Out Against Crime is on the first Tuesday in August. But August daily temperatures in New Orleans average 84.7 degrees, so local police decided some years ago to move their events to a cooler time of year. This year, it's Oct....
NOLA.com
73-year-old man killed in shooting on Interstate 10, New Orleans coroner says
A man killed in a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans Friday has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as William Manns, 73. Manns is the sixth person this year who has died from gunfire on interstates in New Orleans. The shooting was reported to police around...
NOLA.com
Woman killed last week in 7th Ward double shooting is identified
The New Orleans coroner has identified a woman killed last week in a double shooting in the 7th Ward. Nekisha Harvey, 48, was shot around midnight Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Avenue, near the intersection with Elysian Fields Avenue. She died at the scene. Another man injured in the shooting went to a hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately available.
NOLA.com
Funeral home purchases building in Norco
H.C. Alexander Funeral Home has purchased a former Capital One building and property at 22 Apple St. in Norco. This will replace the funeral home's Fourth Street location, which was damaged by Hurricane Ida and a fire in January. The building will undergo a yearlong renovation. Elizabeth Ford, manager of...
Comments / 0