LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
Reducing energy waste key to meeting climate goals
LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Embracing decentralised power grids may be the way forward in building out renewable energy capacity to reach global climate goals, the CEO of investment firm Sustainable Development Capital said on Monday.
energynow.ca
Indigenous Ownership in Canadian Oil and Gas Takes Huge Step, But Emissions Cap Threatens Future Prosperity
A massive milestone has been reached in the growing trend of Indigenous people taking ownership of Canadian oil and gas projects. Twenty-three First Nations and Métis communities in northern Alberta are investing $1.1 billion to become part owners of seven Enbridge oil sands pipelines. It’s described as the largest energy-related Indigenous partnership transaction in North America, and the opportunities it creates can’t be overstated. “It’s going to allow us to send our kids to school. It’s going to allow us to send our people to treatment. It’s going to allow us to deal with the mental [health] crisis that we have in our communities, the anxiety of the young people. It’s going to allow us to improve the quality of life,” Frog Lake First Nation Chief Greg Desjarlais said during a press conference on Wednesday.
Chainsaw sales soar as Brits buy 35,000 woodburners in three months to keep themselves warm during the energy crisis
The energy crisis is leading cash-strapped Britons to explore new ways to generate heat. First, sales of woodburning stoves soared by 40 per cent. Now, it has emerged that chainsaws have seen a surge in demand – to cut wood for the stoves. Retail giant Toolstation yesterday revealed that...
Phys.org
Environmental bodies concerned by new UK government's climate comments
Initial comments by British Prime Minister Liz Truss's conservative government have raised concerns about her climate policy in a country which is increasingly feeling the effects of global warming but is going through an unprecedented energy crisis. Urged to act in the face of soaring energy prices, the new premier...
Phys.org
Report calls for Indigenous Peoples' knowledge to be included in climate policy
A new report highlights how recognizing Indigenous Peoples' and local communities' knowledge systems could do more to address climate change than many current approaches. It also argues for ensuring the full and equitable inclusion of Indigenous Peoples and local communities within policy processes. The report, published as a white paper,...
Benzinga
Korindo in its Transition to an Eco-Friendly Company
JAKARTA, Oct 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Environmental issues and climate change get increasingly highlighted as nature declines at unprecedented speed and level. Continuous innovations and mass movements become necessary to soften impacts from the crises. Korindo Group acknowledges the need to transform into a more environmentally-friendly company by...
TechCrunch
Lemonade leans on Aviva to bring its next-gen insurance platform to the UK
Lemonade, for the uninitiated, emerged into the trillion-dollar insurance space back in 2015, with a new take on how consumers should be able to buy insurance. Mobile-first, and AI-powered automation for registering and filing claims was the name of the game, versus dusty old brokers and bureaucracy. On top of...
Why DBS CEO Piyush Gupta Believes the Pandemic Will End Up Accelerating the Green Transition
DBS CEO Piyush Gupta, speaking at the TIME100 Leadership Forum in Singapore, said energy and supply chain crises will ultimately lead to more investment in the green energy transition
Peru proposes 'new approach' to mining to combat economic disparities, conflicts
LIMA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Peru's government proposed on Friday "a new approach" for mining companies to end social gaps and avoid conflicts in the sector, a measure taken after several conflicts in the country in recent months.
energynow.ca
Oil and Gas Producers Go From Boom-Bust Bets to Safety Plays
Skyrocketing oil prices have helped make oil and gas producers the best performers in the stock market this year, triggering a rapid rise in dividend payments and a bonanza of special dividends. Now, some investors are of the mind that those fat yields are here to stay even as crude...
US News and World Report
Japan Firms Eye Ammonia, Methanol Projects in Canada, Alberta Minister Says
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese companies are looking to invest in the Canadian province of Alberta to produce ammonia and methanol in the effort to build global supply chains of greener energy to fight climate change, a provincial minister said. Home to Canada's oil sands, Alberta aims to become a hub...
Global Alliance on Green Economy launched during World Green Economy Summit in Dubai
Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 8 th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) concluded in Dubai. It was organised by the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The summit was held under the theme ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero’. A large number of ministers, experts, decision-makers, officials, representatives of institutions, and the academic community from around the world took part in the Summit. This press release...
newcivilengineer.com
Construction industry waits with bated breath for financial support
With soaring energy prices and the cost-of-living crisis high on the agenda for the new prime minister Liz Truss, the construction industry is eagerly awaiting to see what help can be given to the sector. The knock-on impact of soaring energy prices and inflation are expected to cause major disruption to businesses, causing some to become casualties as a recession looms.
'Wherever the work is, we're all going': Graphic novelist on working in Alberta's tar sands
It is an age-old story — leaving home for work to build a better future for yourself and your family. It's a story that graphic novelist Kate Beaton knows well. Beaton is from Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, and her story took her almost clear across Canada, more than 3,000 miles west to northern Alberta, to join thousands of others who also left their homes for a better economic future.
energynow.ca
Commentary: Oil and coal sectors think more fossil fuels is the solution. Probably not
Sept 29 (Reuters) – QatarEnergy CEO and state minister for energy Saad al-Kaabi said on Thursday that skyrocketing energy prices are “weighing painfully” on the global economy, dampening support for the transition to green energy. “Sadly, the growing economic burden has fizzled the euphoria over the series...
Co-founder of collapsed energy firm Bulb hopes to expand battery business
Loss-making venture led by Amit Gudka eyes continent as countries move towards using renewable power
University bans fossil fuel companies from recruiting students with careers service
A university has shut out fossil fuel companies from its careers services, saying it is committed to addressing the climate crisis.Birkbeck, University of London, said it would no longer invite oil and gas firms to careers fairs or advertise their job opportunities to students due to their environmental impact. Fossil fuel companies would also be banned from any other recruitment opportunities through its careers service.It follows a campaign to stop the industry from recruiting on university campuses because of the climate crisis. Activists have said the move by Birkbeck, an evening university in London, was their first victory.Have you been...
