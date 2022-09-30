A protestor's evening met a violent end during "Monday Night Football." With seconds remaining in the first half of Monday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, a man ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium carrying a pink smoke flare. He ran across the the 30-yard line during a break in play toward the Rams sideline. This turned out to be a bad decision.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO