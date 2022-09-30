ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Montpelier Woman Arrested For Hit & Run Of Two Indiana Juveniles

A suspect has been identified in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend that injured two Indiana juveniles. Arrested was 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, OH. Richmond’s vehicle was recognized as a vehicle possibly involved and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a good citizen of Steuben County.
MONTPELIER, OH
Police investigate shooting on Oliver Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Oliver Street on the city’s southeast side. Police were sent to the area Monday night around 9:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a truck with several bullet holes. They later...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Grant County, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Indiana State
Grant County, IN
One dead in shooting close to South Wayne Elementary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – One man is dead after a shooting Sunday night south of downtown Fort Wayne. Police say officers responded to the 300 block of West Wildwood, close to South Wayne Elementary just after 9:15 and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Van Wert woman gets prison time for leaving accident scene

VAN WERT — A Van Wert woman who fled from the scene of an injury accident she caused last November has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield on Sept. 28 sentenced Sherry Ramsey, 46, to up to 6 years prison on each of two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, second-degree felonies, for her role in a Nov. 7, 2021 crash at the intersection of Convoy and Richey roads. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. A 12-month sentence for failure to stop after an accident will be served consecutively to the other counts.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Two boys hurt in hit-and-run crash

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two boys are hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Steuben County on Saturday. They were struck just before 9 p.m. as they walked along West CR 275 N in Pleasant Township. A 13-year-old boy is reported to be in...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
Indiana custodian arrested for child solicitation

ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
ANDERSON, IN
Semi crash on southbound I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - INDOT is advising people of traffic delays on I-69 due to a semi tractor-trailer crash. Indiana State Police are investigating the crash and want people to know that traffic is restricted to one lane heading south with a lengthy backup. The crash happened at mile-marker...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Gun found on North Side student

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A North Side student has been taken into custody for possession of a gun. Police say that around 11:45 a.m. Monday, staff members detained and searched a student following tips from other students that the student had items not allowed at school. A Fort Wayne...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Semi rolls off I-69; traffic backed up

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A semi crashed off Interstate 69 south of Fort Wayne on Monday. The crash happened around 10:15 near the 300 milemarker, two miles south of the Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchange. Authorities told WANE 15 a southbound semi went off the roadway and rolled into...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FWCS: Student brought handgun to North Side High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police confiscated a handgun Monday from a student at North Side High School, according to a message sent to parents after the incident. According to a letter sent to families from Principal David West, high school students reported suspicious activity. Police investigated and confiscated a handgun from another student.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
MAN CHARGED WITH OFFICER'S SHOOTING DUE FOR HEARING MONDAY

(Richmond, IN)--According to Odyssey online court records, the man accused of shooting and killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton is due for a pre-trial hearing in Wayne Circuit Court Monday morning. Those records also indicate that Phillip Lee is still charged with three counts of attempted murder. Jail records on Monday morning indicate that Lee has not been returned to the Wayne County Jail for Monday’s hearing. He is being held in a northern Indiana prison. There has been no court activity in Lee’s case since Seara’s death two weeks ago. Lee is set for trial on November 1, although that date will almost certainly be pushed back.
RICHMOND, IN

