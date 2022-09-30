Read full article on original website
Related
wfft.com
Suspected vehicle in Steuben County hit and run involving two minors identified
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run that occurred in the 1500 block of West CR 275 North in Pleasant Township Saturday night has been identified. The incident happened near Lake James around 8:55 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say two boys, ages 12 and...
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier Woman Arrested For Hit & Run Of Two Indiana Juveniles
A suspect has been identified in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend that injured two Indiana juveniles. Arrested was 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, OH. Richmond’s vehicle was recognized as a vehicle possibly involved and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a good citizen of Steuben County.
WANE-TV
Police investigate shooting on Oliver Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Oliver Street on the city’s southeast side. Police were sent to the area Monday night around 9:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a truck with several bullet holes. They later...
Police find man dead while conducting welfare check on north side
Police are investigating after they found a man dead while conducting a welfare check on the city's north side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hot1079fortwayne.com
One dead in shooting close to South Wayne Elementary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – One man is dead after a shooting Sunday night south of downtown Fort Wayne. Police say officers responded to the 300 block of West Wildwood, close to South Wayne Elementary just after 9:15 and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
Van Wert woman gets prison time for leaving accident scene
VAN WERT — A Van Wert woman who fled from the scene of an injury accident she caused last November has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield on Sept. 28 sentenced Sherry Ramsey, 46, to up to 6 years prison on each of two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, second-degree felonies, for her role in a Nov. 7, 2021 crash at the intersection of Convoy and Richey roads. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. A 12-month sentence for failure to stop after an accident will be served consecutively to the other counts.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Two boys hurt in hit-and-run crash
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two boys are hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Steuben County on Saturday. They were struck just before 9 p.m. as they walked along West CR 275 N in Pleasant Township. A 13-year-old boy is reported to be in...
WANE-TV
Indiana custodian arrested for child solicitation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
State police finally catch ‘Hamburglar’ at Halloween event in Waynedale
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The infamous McDonald’s Hamburglar made an appearance Saturday at a Halloween gathering in Waynedale,. All in good fun, Indiana State Police with the Fort Wayne Post finally “arrested” the thief. State police said in a Facebook post:. After years of being...
wfft.com
Semi crash on southbound I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - INDOT is advising people of traffic delays on I-69 due to a semi tractor-trailer crash. Indiana State Police are investigating the crash and want people to know that traffic is restricted to one lane heading south with a lengthy backup. The crash happened at mile-marker...
Man fatally struck by driver while walking on State Road 47
A man died after he was hit by a driver while walking in rural Boone County late Sunday, police say.
Frankfort police investigating after person found dead in vehicle
A person was found dead inside a parked vehicle Sunday afternoon in Frankfort, according to the Frankfort Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfft.com
Gun found on North Side student
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A North Side student has been taken into custody for possession of a gun. Police say that around 11:45 a.m. Monday, staff members detained and searched a student following tips from other students that the student had items not allowed at school. A Fort Wayne...
WANE-TV
Semi rolls off I-69; traffic backed up
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A semi crashed off Interstate 69 south of Fort Wayne on Monday. The crash happened around 10:15 near the 300 milemarker, two miles south of the Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchange. Authorities told WANE 15 a southbound semi went off the roadway and rolled into...
wrtv.com
Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced...
Driver dies in crash, car fire near 62nd and Binford on northeast side
A driver died early Monday on the city's northeast side after they crashed into a landscaping, causing their vehicle to catch fire, police say.
WANE-TV
FWCS: Student brought handgun to North Side High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police confiscated a handgun Monday from a student at North Side High School, according to a message sent to parents after the incident. According to a letter sent to families from Principal David West, high school students reported suspicious activity. Police investigated and confiscated a handgun from another student.
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
1017thepoint.com
MAN CHARGED WITH OFFICER'S SHOOTING DUE FOR HEARING MONDAY
(Richmond, IN)--According to Odyssey online court records, the man accused of shooting and killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton is due for a pre-trial hearing in Wayne Circuit Court Monday morning. Those records also indicate that Phillip Lee is still charged with three counts of attempted murder. Jail records on Monday morning indicate that Lee has not been returned to the Wayne County Jail for Monday’s hearing. He is being held in a northern Indiana prison. There has been no court activity in Lee’s case since Seara’s death two weeks ago. Lee is set for trial on November 1, although that date will almost certainly be pushed back.
One dead after shooting near Wildwood Ave
One person is dead after a shooting that happened near W Wildwood Ave.
Comments / 1