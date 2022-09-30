ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Police investigating two ‘mob’ attacks along Langston Blvd

Police are investigating a pair of so-called “mob” assaults by groups of teens. Both occurred Friday evening along separate sections of Langston Blvd. It’s unclear whether there’s any connection between the two. The first happened inside a business along the 4800 block of Langston Blvd and...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NEW: Police investigating false report of shooting in Halls Hill

Police swarmed Arlington’s Halls Hill neighborhood today after a caller falsely reported a shooting inside of a house. The incident happened along the 1800 block of N. Dinwiddie Street, in the historically Black neighborhood also known as High View Park, just before 5 p.m. A caller told 911 dispatchers...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
TSA prevents two travelers from carrying their guns onto their flights at Reagan National Airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) prevented two Alexandria, Va., residents from carrying their handguns onto their flights yesterday, Thursday, Sept. 29. These gun catches came on the heels of another gun that was caught a day earlier, which resulted in three guns caught in a two-day span.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

