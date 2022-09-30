Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
Police investigating two ‘mob’ attacks along Langston Blvd
Police are investigating a pair of so-called “mob” assaults by groups of teens. Both occurred Friday evening along separate sections of Langston Blvd. It’s unclear whether there’s any connection between the two. The first happened inside a business along the 4800 block of Langston Blvd and...
arlnow.com
E-CARE is back this weekend, providing residents a place to drop off hazardous materials
The Arlington Environmental Collection and Recycling Event (E-CARE) is back this weekend, providing residents the chance to get rid of unwanted paint, pesticides, and printer ink lying around the house. The biannual E-CARE’s fall rendition is set to take place this Saturday (Oct. 8) at Wakefield High School from 8...
arlnow.com
NEW: Police investigating false report of shooting in Halls Hill
Police swarmed Arlington’s Halls Hill neighborhood today after a caller falsely reported a shooting inside of a house. The incident happened along the 1800 block of N. Dinwiddie Street, in the historically Black neighborhood also known as High View Park, just before 5 p.m. A caller told 911 dispatchers...
arlnow.com
Nurse found not guilty of falsifying records after man’s death in county jail
A man who was charged in connection to the death of Darryl Becton in Arlington County jail in 2020 has been found not guilty. Antoine Smith was charged in September 2021 with the misdemeanor of falsifying a patient record. Smith worked for Corizon Correctional Health, the jail-based medical provider at...
arlnow.com
TSA prevents two travelers from carrying their guns onto their flights at Reagan National Airport
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) prevented two Alexandria, Va., residents from carrying their handguns onto their flights yesterday, Thursday, Sept. 29. These gun catches came on the heels of another gun that was caught a day earlier, which resulted in three guns caught in a two-day span.
