Henry County Daily Herald
Industry expert: Georgia’s fee on electric vehicles ‘counterproductive’
ATLANTA - Georgia should consider getting rid of the state’s high fee on electric vehicle registrations in favor of an alternative that doesn’t discourage motorists from buying EVs, an auto industry lobbyist said Monday. The General Assembly imposed an annual fee of $200 on non-commercial EVs and a...
Ian's 5-day forecast predicted landfall only 5 miles from actual location
It's difficult to know where to start this morning. I've been reflecting all weekend, and my heart is heavy for the people in Florida. It will take years for many to get their lives back to some point where they resemble how things were before.
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door-to-door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door-to-door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with the losses are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Monday, at least 101 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida -- 54 of...
Gov. Brian Kemp extends suspension of gasoline tax again
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp extended the temporary suspension of the state’s gasoline tax Monday, a reprieve the state can afford due to a bulging budget surplus. The latest extension runs through Nov. 11. 25 costliest hurricanes of all time. Although the full extent of damage caused by...
The 63 species of mosquitoes in Georgia are still biting
ATHENS — Cooler weather may be upon us, but as we open windows and head outside, it is important to remember that we are still in mosquito season. Recent rains have filled all of the containers, cracks and crevices that can hold water around our homes and neighborhoods. While working around my yard, I have found mosquito larvae in the bird bath, a garbage can lid and in the rim of a recycling container. With just a few more warm days, I would have had a significant emergence around my home. As a University of Georgia Cooperative Extension expert in mosquito suppression, if it can happen in my yard, it can happen to anyone.
Connecticut escapee caught in Henry County
McDONOUGH — An escaped inmate from Connecticut was arrested by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit Saturday. Forenza Rakemm Murphy, 31, walked away from a Halfway House in Bridgeport, Conn., on Aug. 8 where he was serving time for robbery.
Stacey Abrams campaign goes after Brian Kemp with three hard-hitting ads
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has used his four years in office to enrich himself instead of looking out for Georgians’ best interests, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams charged Monday. In three new ads, Abrams tags the Republican governor “Kickback Kemp” for increasing his net worth by $3...
A Texas pastor welcomed a death row inmate into his church and is set to pray over him at his execution
Once a month, Pastor Dana Moore gets into his car and drives 300 miles across Texas to Livingston, where he walks into a state prison, takes off his belt and shoes and is ushered through a metal detector before stepping through metal gates that clang shut behind him. Inside, Moore...
