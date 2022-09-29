Jazmine Sullivan will be lending her powerful vocals for the upcoming film, Till — Rolling Stone can exclusively announce. The soulful, “uplifting” R&B track, titled “Stand Up,” is set to release next Friday, ahead of the film’s premiere on Oct. 14. “I’m honored to be able to contribute to such a powerful film about such a historic and tragic moment in American history,” Sullivan tells Rolling Stone about the track. “I believe that part of my purpose is to give space for stories that are often ignored and silenced; the black experience in particular.” The film, directed by Chinonye Cukwu, follows...

