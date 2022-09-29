Read full article on original website
xpn.org
Knifeplay trudges through dystopia in “Ryan Song” video
“Ryan Song” is the final single leading up to the release of Animal Drowning via Topshelf Records. Knifeplay’s final single ahead of their new album is out today. “Ryan Song” follows the bleak but beautiful tone of their previously released singles, and promises a record that reveals beauty in unlikely places, like stillness and apathy or worse, extravagant collapse and decay.
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Caitlin Rose Takes the Reins at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ Music Video [WATCH]
Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose heads to the stables in her new music video for "Nobody's Sweetheart." Released today (Sept. 28), the fresh track serves as the latest preview of Rose's highly-awaited new record Cazimi, due out Nov. 18 via Missing Pierce Records. Co-written with accomplished songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian, "Nobody's Sweetheart" finds Rose trying to accept the cards she's been dealt. She embraces herself and the life she's cultivated wholly, rejecting the societal norms and expectations others may have.
Whey Jennings Draws on ‘Very, Very Dark Time in My Life’ for New ‘Heartache and Serenade’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Whey Jennings draws on one of the worst periods of his own life for his gritty new video for "Heartache and Serenade." The hard-hitting new clip premieres exclusively with Taste of Country on Friday (Sept. 23). The somber country song talks about the devastating fallout that comes at the end...
KTLO
Watch video for rare Joe Strummer solo tune “Fantastic,” featuring Eddie Vedder cameo
A music video for “Fantastic,” a previously unheard solo Joe Strummer song featured on Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years box set, has debuted on the late Clash frontman’s official YouTube channel. The clip features a montage of photos and candid archival footage of Strummer, and includes...
Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Pamplemousse”
FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
R&B Group DVSN Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup
Tap in to some of the newest music released this week including a single from R&B supergroup dvsn, a mixtape from up and coming Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason and more!
‘Give Space for Stories Often Ignored and Silenced:’ Jazmine Sullivan to Debut ‘Uplifting’ Song for Emmett ‘Till’ Biopic
Jazmine Sullivan will be lending her powerful vocals for the upcoming film, Till — Rolling Stone can exclusively announce. The soulful, “uplifting” R&B track, titled “Stand Up,” is set to release next Friday, ahead of the film’s premiere on Oct. 14. “I’m honored to be able to contribute to such a powerful film about such a historic and tragic moment in American history,” Sullivan tells Rolling Stone about the track. “I believe that part of my purpose is to give space for stories that are often ignored and silenced; the black experience in particular.” The film, directed by Chinonye Cukwu, follows...
Bruce Springsteen to release new album Only the Strong Survive nearly 50 years since his debut
Bruce Springsteen has announced his forthcoming album titled Only the Strong Survive, which will celebrate “the sweet sound of soul music”.Scheduled to release on 11 November, the new 15-track record marks his 21st studio album and comes nearly 50 years since his debut 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.It will also be Springsteen’s first studio album release since his chart-topping 2020 record, Letter to You. Guest vocalists featured on Only the Strong Survive include Sam Moore, Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr, Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton, with contributions from The E Street Horns and...
NME
Nia Archives shares Brazilian-influenced new song and video ‘Baianá’
Nia Archives has shared a new Brazilian-inspired track and video – watch ‘Baianá’ below. The track is the first solo release from the producer since her EP ‘Forbidden Feelingz’ was released back in March of this year. Discussing ‘Baianá’, which samples the traditional Brazilian...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Heartthrob Drake Milligan Tops the iTunes Charts with New Album
America’s Got Talent season 17 heartthrob Drake Milligan released a brand new album a day after he placed third in the competition. His debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, is at the top of the iTunes All-Genre Top Albums and iTunes Top Country Albums charts. It’s clear that his appearances on AGT helped propel his career.
talentrecap.com
‘Canada’s Got Talent’ Winner Jeanick Fournier Releases Two New Songs
Canada’s Got Talent winner Jeanick Fournier has released two new songs, one in English and one in French. The singer has also teased that she has an album coming up, and these new tracks give us a preview of what to expect. ‘CGT’ Winner Jeanick Fournier Releases Two New...
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Perform “Burning” on Kimmel: Watch
Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ new album Cool It Down is out now, and, to mark the occasion, the band brought music from the LP to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Karen O, Nick Zinner, and Brian Chase performed the single “Burning.” Watch below. Cool It Down is the band’s fifth...
Weyes Blood Haunts with Twisted New Video ‘It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody’
Natalie Mering, better known as Weyes Blood, announced her new album in early September, sharing a glimpse of the project by dropping the ghostly tune “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody.” Now, the singer has an equally eery music video to accompany it. Upon the album’s...
getnews.info
Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single
“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
Willow Covers Yungblud’s ‘The Funeral,’ Praises Song’s ‘Billy Idol Vibe’
Willow put her own emotional spin on Yungblud’s pop-punky single “The Funeral” by strumming it on an acoustic guitar and tapping into the lyrics’ intention during a performance for BBC Radio 1. Where the original song is a straight-ahead, upbeat rocker, Willow slowed it down and drew out words like “I’ve been dancing at my funeral” while backed up by drums, electric guitar, and upright bass, making it something of a folk-rock song. She performed the song as part of the station’s “Live Lounge Month” series. “I just love the lyrics,” she said of the song, according to NME.”I love...
Stereogum
Prince Estate Blocks “Nothing Compares 2 U” From Appearing In Sinéad O’Connor Documentary
Prince’s Estate apparently refused to allow “Nothing Compares 2 U” to be used in Showtime’s documentary on Sinéad O’Connor, Nothing Compares, which premiered yesterday (September 30). As Billboard notes, the documentary instead uses an ambient score with scenes from the music video as the clip’s director John Maybury and O’Connor give commentary.
iheart.com
BEATLES: Revolving Around Tomorrow. Listen Here.
The Beatles have offered up another track from their forthcoming deluxe edition of their seventh album, Revolver, released in 1966. This time out it's the first take of John Lennon's “Tomorrow Never Knows," captured on the first day or recording. Lennon was inspired to write the song after reading...
