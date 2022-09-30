Read full article on original website
Related
Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'
"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
disneydining.com
Bette Midler’s Autocorrect Mistake Makes ‘Hocus Pocus’ Fans Think They’ve Been Wrong For 30 Years
The time is nearly here to brew your potion, light your Black Flame Candle, and summon up the wickedly funny Sanderson sisters — at least on Disney+. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 30 and, if you couldn’t tell, I am very excited about that! And the best way to prep for the return of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson? Why, watching the original Hocus Pocus film, of course!
"Hocus Pocus 2" Stars Revealed That Thora Birch Was Originally Supposed To Play A Teacher In The Movie
"Even if [the original cast members] came in as a cameo. People would say, 'They could be in the background!' And I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Hocus Pocus' 29 years later
Slide 1 of 18: "Hocus Pocus" came out in 1993 and became a Halloween cult classic. Its star Omri Katz quit acting, and Sarah Jessica Parker went on to star in "Sex and the City." The long-awaited sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2," comes out September 30 on Disney Plus. Read the original article on Insider.
Hocus Pocus 2 Has A Touching Easter Egg Fans Might Have Missed
Hocus Pocus' sequel has finally hit Disney+, and one easter egg hit me in my feelings.
Here’s How to Watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ For Free to See the Return of the Sanderson Sisters Almost 30 Years Later
If you loved the original movie, you may want to know how to watch Hocus Pocus 2 online for free to see the return fo the Sanderson sisters 29 years later. Hocus Pocus 2 is a sequel of 1993’s Hocus Pocus, which followed a villainous and comedic trio of witches known as the Sanderson sisters—Winnie Sanderson, Mary Sanderson and Sarah Sanderson—who are inadvertently resurrected by a virgin teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night. Hocus Pocus 2 sees the Sanderson sisters accidentally become resurrected again by two teenagers, Becca and Izzy, as they celebrate Halloween and Becca’s 16th birthday. In an...
TONIGHT: Ways to watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
Nearly thirty years after the Sanderson sisters made their debut in "Hocus Pocus," fans are finally getting a look at "Hocus Pocus 2."
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Thora Birch Is 'Dismayed' She's Not in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' Explains Why She Left 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Thackery Binx Exclusive Funko Pop Unveiled
Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+, and Funko is marking the occasion with an exclusive Pop figure of Thackery Binx as a cat sitting atop Winifred Sanderson's spell book. It is currently listed here in the Funko Shop and should be available to order soon. Click "Notfiy Me" to stay in the loop on the official launch.
Allure
Hocus Pocus
Grab your cauldron, your broom, and your book of spells because the Sanderson sisters are back! Actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy have once again stepped into the witchy boots of their Hocus Pocus characters Sarah, Winifred, and Mary Sanderson after nearly 30 years for Hocus Pocus 2, and their red carpet looks are just as bewitching as the "Come Little Children" lullaby.
EW.com
Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene teases potential Sanderson Sisters return
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2. Gilbert's binding promise to a new coven of witches at the end of Hocus Pocus 2 proved to be nothing more than another lie from the mouth of a Halloween trickster. A post-credits scene for the long-awaited continuation of Disney's magical...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Battalion Texas AM
Criticism: Hocus Pocus 2 casts another spell
Lock up your children, the Sanderson sisters are back. “Hocus Pocus 2” attempts to recapture the magic of the original while updating the story for the 21st century. “Hocus Pocus 2” begins with a cold open in 17th century Salem, Mass. This opening sequence calls back to the original, except instead of the witches terrorizing children, this sequel shows the witches as the terrorized children. The flashback reveals the circumstances of their banishment from Salem, how they came into possession of their monocular grimoire and sets up a Chekhov’s gun in “magicae maxima,” a forbidden spell which grants the spellcaster supreme power at a supreme cost.
Digital Trends
The best horror movie prequels
A friendly disclaimer: As this is a prequel film roundup, we’ll be discussing some cinematic details that could spoil certain elements of other movies in each of the following franchises. Have you ever wondered how the annual Purge got started in the first place? Have you pondered the question...
411mania.com
Stew’s September 2022 Movie Thoughts: Barbarian, Hocus Pocus 2, More
I made a lot of people mad this month. It’s not my INTENT ever. I just had feelings on movies that really seemed to perturb some others. And that’s fine! I’m the king of “You Like What You Like, And That’s Great!”, so I never mind if people like something I didn’t or vice versa, but I saw a few highly-regarded flicks this month that gave some folks consternation over my scores.
The “Hocus Pocus” Character You Are, According to Your Zodiac Sign
“Come, we fly!” Gather your best witches, because a virgin just lit the black flame candle (again). After all, spooky season has officially arrived, and if you’re wondering which Hocus Pocus character resembles your zodiac sign, then you’ll have to play along. Besides, the only thing better than indulging in all the most binge-worthy Halloween classic films, is knowing which characters capture your zodiac sign the most. Everyone who grew up in the 90’s remembers when a grumpy Winifred Sanderson opened a window and said “Oh, look. Another glorious morning. Makes me sick”! And I think we can all agree the...
Elite Daily
Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas Movie Has A Release Date — & It's SOON
The rom-com queen is back to make the most wonderful time of the year extra special. Lindsay Lohan is finally returning to helm Netflix’s new holiday movie Falling for Christmas. The movie marks the beginning of a new deal Lohan struck with Netflix, so you’ll be seeing more of her on the streamer in the future. If you’re excited to ring in the holidays with Lindsay Lohan, here’s everything to know about Falling for Christmas, including a first look at the movie and when it will be premiering.
Elite Daily
Alicent's Dagger In House Of The Dragon Is A Major GOT Easter Egg
House of the Dragon isn’t exactly a parade of Game of Thrones easter eggs; it’s more of a rough remix of the same power struggles that plagued the Iron Throne. However, a few specific things *do* show up — Baelon’s dragon head, for example, newly put up in HOTD, has hung for years in GOT. Lannisters are still blonde, and incest abounds. And if Alicent’s dagger in House of the Dragon looked familiar, it should — Game of Thrones viewers knew it well.
Who is the cat in Hocus Pocus 2? Meet Cobweb
We’re big fans of Hocus Pocus, the 1993 comedy fantasy movie about the Sanderson Sisters, a coven of witches who return to modern day to wreak havoc anew. For us, the best thing about it was Thackery Binx, a teenage boy cursed to live in the body of a black cat. We say ‘cursed’, but he absolutely stole the show.
PETS・
Elite Daily
A Vibrator Is Causing Chaos Among The Bachelor In Paradise Fandom
Bachelor Nation is used to all kinds of hijinks on Bachelor In Paradise, but with the latest adventure (involving a vibrator), the show seems to have outdone itself. Fans on Twitter can’t handle just how weird it was that the BIP Season 8 cast found a random vibrator and spent a good chunk of the episode freaking out about it. Naturally, memes about Bachelor In Paradise’s vibrator-gate came quickly.
Comments / 0