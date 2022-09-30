“Come, we fly!” Gather your best witches, because a virgin just lit the black flame candle (again). After all, spooky season has officially arrived, and if you’re wondering which Hocus Pocus character resembles your zodiac sign, then you’ll have to play along. Besides, the only thing better than indulging in all the most binge-worthy Halloween classic films, is knowing which characters capture your zodiac sign the most. Everyone who grew up in the 90’s remembers when a grumpy Winifred Sanderson opened a window and said “Oh, look. Another glorious morning. Makes me sick”! And I think we can all agree the...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO