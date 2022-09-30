ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag left Manchester United striker on the bench ‘out of respect’

Erik ten Hag said that he did not introduce Cristiano Ronaldo as a substitute in Manchester United’s 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City out of respect for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s career.Ronaldo was an unused substitute at the Etihad as hat-tricks by Erling Haaland and Phil Foden devastated United, ending Ten Hag’s run of four consecutive Premier League victories.Anthony Martial was instead introduced during the second half, making his first appearance since August after a spell out with an Achilles injury, and scored twice late on to reduce the arrears.Ten Hag revealed that he brought Martial on with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Bradford City: Racist fans should be jailed for abuse - footballer

Football fans who post racist abuse online should be jailed, a professional player has said. Timi Odusina, who plays for Bradford City, said he had been subjected to "degrading" abuse during his career. He hoped harsher punishments, such as prison sentences to those convicted of racial abuse, would act as...
SOCIETY

