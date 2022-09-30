Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag left Manchester United striker on the bench ‘out of respect’
Erik ten Hag said that he did not introduce Cristiano Ronaldo as a substitute in Manchester United’s 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City out of respect for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s career.Ronaldo was an unused substitute at the Etihad as hat-tricks by Erling Haaland and Phil Foden devastated United, ending Ten Hag’s run of four consecutive Premier League victories.Anthony Martial was instead introduced during the second half, making his first appearance since August after a spell out with an Achilles injury, and scored twice late on to reduce the arrears.Ten Hag revealed that he brought Martial on with the...
Watch Lionel Messi leave Kasper Schmeichel planted with stunning free kick as PSG star forgets Barcelona transfer talk
LIONEL MESSI curled a stunning free-kick beyond Kasper Schmeichel as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nice. The Argentine is looking full of confidence again in front of goal after producing an underwhelming tally in his debut campaign in France. In the 28th minute of Saturday's clash, Messi rolled back the years with...
BBC
Joe Cordina: Welshman 'gutted' as injury cancels world title defence against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov
Joe Cordina says he is "absolutely gutted" after his super-featherweight world title defence against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov was called off because of injury. The Welsh boxer, who has had surgery on a hand, says he has been stripped of his title by the IBF. "Worked my whole life to become a...
BBC
Bradford City: Racist fans should be jailed for abuse - footballer
Football fans who post racist abuse online should be jailed, a professional player has said. Timi Odusina, who plays for Bradford City, said he had been subjected to "degrading" abuse during his career. He hoped harsher punishments, such as prison sentences to those convicted of racial abuse, would act as...
